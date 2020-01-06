Week Of December 11th, 2019 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

ARCHBOLD POLICE

NOVEMBER 27

•Frey Rd. @ N. Village Limits, Utilities Problem

•100-B Miller Ave., Utilities Problem

•804 Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•200-B Douglas St., Suspicious Person

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•415 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 27, Telephone Complaints

•500-B Lafayette Offense, Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Defiance St.@E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., 911 Hang Up

•600 N. Defiance St., Assault

NOVEMBER 28

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Found Property

NOVEMBER 29

•121 West Field Dr., 911 Hang Up

•400-B Vine St., Parking Violations

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•500 Lafayette St., Animal Call

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, Community Service

•1805 S. Defiance St., Larceny

•407 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•415 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 67, DOA

•200 Rosewood Ct., 911 Hang Up

•106 Stryker St., 911 Hang Up

•301 N. Defiance St., Unwanted Person

•111 W. Lugbill Rd., Assist Police Unit

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•314 N. Defiance St., Community Service

NOVEMBER 30

•22611 SR 2, Accident (Property Damage)

•1500 S. Defiance St., Larceny

•100-B N. Defiance St., Accident (Property Damage)

•421 Vine St., Fraud

DECEMBER 1

•602 Stryker St., Traffic Jam or Road Blocked

•904 Stryker St., Animal Call

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Community Service

•200-B Ditto St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•308 Walnut St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•401 Vine St., Unlock Vehicle

•608 S. Defiance St., Neighborhood Trouble

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Warning

•100 W. Barre Rd., Domestic Trouble

•105 Charles St., Miscellaneous Complaints

DECEMBER 2

•200 Meadow Rd., Larceny

•125 Taylor Pkwy, 911 Hang Up

•104 West St., Welfare Check-No Answer

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 602, Vandalism To Laundry Room

•407 E. Lutz Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•Ditto St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•202 Farmington Rd., 911 Hang Up

•W. Barre Rd.@West St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•200-B Holland St., Parking Violations

•600-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•500-B Murbach St., Accident (Property Damage)

DECEMBER 3

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations (2)

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., 911 Hang Up

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•300 E. Holland St. Unit 8, Unlock Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ Murbach St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•1613 S. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•1001 E. Lutz Rd. Unit A, Found Property

•2000-B S. Defiance St., Accident (Property Damage)

DECEMBER 4

•E. Beech St. @ West St., Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Special Detail

•403 Vine St., Unlock Vehicle

•500 Lafayette St., Juvenile, Misc.

•224 S. Fulton St., Special Detail

•CCNO, Prisoner Transport

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Special Detail

•100-B Jane Ct., Traffic Jam or Road Blocked

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Lincoln St. @ Murbach St., Traffic Offense

DECEMBER 5

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

•600 N. Defiance St., Unwanted Person

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Animal Call

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning (2)

•608 S. Pleasant St., Stolen Car

•1209 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•213 Douglas Dr., Welfare Check

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Threats or Harassment

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Accident (Property Damage)

•600 N. Defiance St., Unwanted Person

EDGERTON POLICE

NOVEMBER 6

•358 Gearhart St., Felony Warrant/Obstructing Justice

•327 Sacher St., Alleged Drug Abuse

NOVEMBER 7

•Parkview Nursing Care Center, Accident

NOVEMBER 8

•127 W. River St., Accident (Non-injury)

NOVEMBER 14

•Ken Car Wash, Accident (Non-injury)

NOVEMBER 23

•Edgerton HS Parking Lot, Accident (Non-injury)

NOVEMBER 29

•217 N. Oak St., Possible Rape

NOVEMBER 30

•500 Block S. Michigan Ave, Traffic Stop/Warning

•500 Block S. Michigan Ave., Improper Passing/Citation

FAYETTE POLICE

NOVEMBER 29

•Assist Rescue

•Non-Injury Crash

DECEMBER 1

•911 Hang Up

•Stolen Vehicle

•Civil

•911 Hang Up

DECEMBER 2

•Non-Injury Crash

DECEMBER 3

•Animal Call

•Juvenile

DECEMBER 4

•Theft

•Alarm Drop

•Civil

SWANTON POLICE

NOVEMBER 16

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Aspen Dr., Assist Rescue-ill

•Waterville Sw. Rd., Assist OSP-Accident

NOVEMBER 17

•Valleywood Dr., Criminal Mischief

•Kierra Ln., Burglary

•Lincoln St., Suspicious Act

•Black Canyon, Suspicious Vehicle

•Franklin St., Unlock Vehicle

•W. Airport Hwy., Man Sleeping in Car

•E. Airport Hwy., Injury Crash

NOVEMBER 18

•W. Airport Hwy., Reckless Vehicle

•W. Airport Hwy., Reckless Vehicle

•Turtle Creek Dr., Accidental Alarm

•Memorial Park, Assault

•Hickory St., Welfare Check

•Oak St., Suspicious Vehicle

NOVEMBER 19

•Dodge @ Ivy St., Abandoned Vehicle

•Oak St., Citizen Assist

•N. Hallett Ave., Suspicious Noise

NOVEMBER 20

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue-ill

•Airport @ Munson, Car/Deer Accident

•Clark St., Unlock Vehicle

•Woodside Dr., Welfare Check

•Airport @ CR 3, Assist OSP-Crash

•Maddie St., Harassment

•Memorial Park, Suspicious Juveniles

•Lucas Fulton Road, Assist Deputy-Suspicious

NOVEMBER 21

•E. Airport Hwy., Assault

•Brookside Dr., Assist Rescue-ill

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•W. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

•W. Airport Hwy., Theft, Menacing

•Chestnut St., Unruly Juvenile

NOVEMBER 22

•N. Main St., Child Endangering

•N. Main St., Assist Deputy

NOVEMBER 23

•Veronica St., Harassment

•Paigelynn St., Parking Problem

NOVEMBER 24

•Cass St., Suspicious Noises

•Woodland Ave., Domestic Dispute

NOVEMBER 25

•Cass St., Domestic Assault

•N. Woodland, Peace Keep

•Airport @ Turtle Creek, Reckless Driver

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•N. Main St., Suspicious Act

NOVEMBER 26

•Maddie St., Welfare Check

•Brookside Dr., Assist Rescue-ill

•Chestnut St., Harassment

•Middle School, Threats

•Valleywood Dr., Threats

•Chestnut St., Unlock Vehicle

•Pennsylvania Ave., Found Dog-Returned

•Parkside Dr., Suspicious Person

NOVEMBER 27

•Memorial Park, Tree Down Over Wires

•Valleywood Dr., Assist Fire Dept.

NOVEMBER 28

•E. Airport@SH 295, Assist Deputy-Fight

NOVEMBER 29

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm

•Memorial Park, Wild Animal Capture

•Paigelynn St., Suicide Threats

NOVEMBER 30

•Brookside Dr., Assist Rescue-ill

•Church St., Civil Dispute

•W. Garfield, Drug Overdose

•Main @ Bassett, Reckless Driver

STRYKER POLICE

NOVEMBER 22

•Traffic Stop/Warning (2)

•Keep The Peace

•Assist Other Unit

NOVEMBER 23

•Assist Other Police Unit

NOVEMBER 24

•Domestic Dispute

NOVEMBER 25

•911 Hang Up

NOVEMBER 26

•Traffic Stop/Warning (3)

•Agency Assist

•Criminal Mischief

NOVEMBER 27

•Assist Other Unit

•Traffic Stop/Warning

•Missing Child

•Citizen Assist

NOVEMBER 28

•Traffic Stop/Warning (2)

•Traffic Violation

•Warrant Service

NOVEMBER 29

•Suspicious Activity

•Drunk, Intoxicated Person

•Physical Control

NOVEMBER 30

•Assist Medic

DECEMBER 1

•Traffic Stop/Warning

DECEMBER 2

•Traffic Stop/Warning

•Assist Other Unit

•Suspicious Activity

•Found Property

DECEMBER 3

•Information Report

•Keep The Peace

DECEMBER 4

•Domestic Violence

DECEMBER 5

•Dog Running @ Large

•Well Being Check

•911 Hang Up

DECEMBER 6

•Traffic Stop/Warning

WAUSEON POLICE

NOVEMBER 27

•245 Hickory St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•100-B N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•1200-B Ottokee St., Remove Trash Bag From Middle Of Road

•495 E. Airport Highway, Lost/Found/Recovered

•200-B Willow St., Remove Large Branches

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•725 Enterprise Ave., Leaning Pole

•1335 N. Shoop Ave., Hit-Skip

•275 E. Linfoot St., Animal Call

•230 Clinton St., Threats / Harassment

•140 S. Brunell St., Investigate Complaint

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•00 W. Leggett St., Investigate Complaint

NOVEMBER 28

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•800-B Burr Rd., Investigate Complaint

•741 Parkview, Investigate Complaint

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•230 Clinton St., Assault

•248 N. Fulton St., Hit-Skip

•233 E. Walnut St., Investigate Complaint

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 700, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

NOVEMBER 29

•337 S. Shoop Ave., Accident-injury

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1200, Suspicious Vehicle

•243 Maple St., Domestic Violence

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

NOVEMBER 30

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 44, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•398 S. Shoop Ave., Funeral Escort

•304 Cherry St., Civil Matter

•775 Pine St., Fight

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Threats / Harassment

•1205 Old Orchard Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

DECEMBER 1

•1028 Mohawk Way, Animal Call

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Domestic Violence

•810 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•940 E. Leggett St., Alarm Drop-Gym

•205 Hickory St., Civil Matter

•132 W. Leggett St., Run Away or Unruly

•Commercial St.@S. Brunell St., Disabled Vehicle

DECEMBER 2

•222 Darlene Dr., Loud Noise

•320 Sycamore St., Alarm Drop

•Glenwood @ Hemlock, Disabled Vehicle

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Lost /Found / Recovered

•153 W. Chestnut St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1496 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•243 E. Walnut St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•E. Oak St.@N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•151 S. Fulton St., Larceny

DECEMBER 3

•1210 N. Ottokee St., Investigate Complaint

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Threats /Harassment

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•410 S. Shoop Ave., Hit-Skip

DECEMBER 4

•1298 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 78, Accidental Overdose

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

WEST UNITY POLICE

NOVEMBER 25

•Civil

•Theft

•911 Hang-Up

•Well-Being Check

•Rules For Marked Lanes/Warning

NOVEMBER 26

•Drugs

•Animal Abuse

•Medical Emergency

•Speed, Failure To Reinstate/Citation

NOVEMBER 27

•Found Property (2)

•911 Hang-Up

•Trespassing/Warning

•Disabled Vehicle

NOVEMBER 28

•911 Hang-Up

•Equipment Violation/Warning

NOVEMBER 29

•Parking Problem/Warning (2)

•Speed/Warning (2)

•Equipment Violation/Warning

NOVEMBER 30

•Parking Problem

•Property Damage

•Speed/Warning (3)

•OVI, Equipment Violation/Citation

•Fictitious Plates, Failure To Transfer Registration, Apply For Registration/Citation

DECEMBER 1

•Agency Assist

•911 Hang Up

•Equipment Violation/Warning

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Chad Mann, 26, of 4167 Co. Rd. 6-1, Delta, was sentenced for Possession of Cocaine. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Mann to 1 year of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $250 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew, serve 18 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served, and be assessed by A Renewed Mind, and successfully complete any aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Mann spending 10 months in prison.

•Shawn Simpkins, 50, of Adrian, MI, pleaded guilty to Robbery. He robbed the State Bank & Trust In Lyons, Ohio. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Simpkins to an indefinite term of 4 to 6 years in prison and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed attorney fee and pay restitution of $1,789.00 to the State Bank & Trust.

Williams County Criminal

•Davis, Christopher S (West Unity, OH) Drug instrument. Fine: $500. Costs: $154. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years. Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $40.

•Felix, Thomas M (Bryan OH) Resist arrest. Fine: $300. Costs: $94. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Johnson, Christian M (Mark Center, OH) Open container. Fine: $96. Costs: $79.

•Litchfield, Jeremy L (Archbold, OH) Obstruct justice. Fine: $350. Costs: $142.30. Jail time: 90 days with 88 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years.

•Moreno, Allena M (Montpelier, OH) Litter/deposit trash. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

•Padron, David S (Bryan, OH) File city tax. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $119. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years.

•Padron, David S (Bryan, OH) File city tax. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $119. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years.

•Padron, David S (Bryan, OH) File city tax. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $119. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years.

•Taylor, Allison R (Stryker, OH) File city tax. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $114. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, must file taxes within 30 days and setup payment agreement.

•Taylor, Allison R (Stryker, OH) File city tax. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $114. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, must file taxes within 30 days and setup payment agreement.

•Watson, Nicholas E (Montpelier, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $85.

Williams County TRAFFIC

•Alexander, Rosemary A (Blakeslee, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Athy, Jordan M (Bryan, OH) Expired plates. Costs: $79.

•Bechtol, Brooke N (Defiance OH) Child restraint. Fine: $21. Costs: $79.

•Barnum, Jakob D (West Unity, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Bauer-Thacker, Eddie A (Bryan, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Beck, Thomas J (Montpelier, OH) No operators license. Fine: $150. Costs: $85. Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $40.

•Brown, Roberta D (Defiance, OH) Traffic control device. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Carter, Tara R (Edgerton, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 12/19/19. Expired plates. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Casarez, Michael J (Defiance, OH) Traffic control device. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Eriksen, Carol E (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Fitch, Clayton L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hardy, Elizabeth I (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hasch, Stacy L (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $79. Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $40.

•Hubka, Vicky L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Gibbs, Brandan L (Defiance, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Greer, Katelynn A (Hicksville, OH) Speed. Fine: $59. Costs: $96.

•Goodman, Kelly L (Wauseon, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Kunkel, Harley J (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Loyd, Tres R (Bryan, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Marks, Randy L (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Maxcy, Hannah N (Bryan, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•McCoy, Brendon E (Stryker, OH) Hit/skip. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years. Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Miller, Brett A (Pioneer, OH) Failure to yield in private drive. Fine: $65. Costs: $85.

•Miller, Clair J (Archbold, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Montalvo, Juan C (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Moyer, Troy J (Edon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Neary, Aaron A (Bryan, OH) Expired plates. Costs: $79.

•Nelson, Rebekah E (Wauseon, OH) Driving without a license. Fine: $125. Costs: $85. Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $40.

•Patrick, Hannah R (Bryan, OH) Failure to control.

•Pettit, Stephen M (Bryan, OH) OVI suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 87 days suspended.

•Sines, Patryck T (Bryan, OH) Insufficient muffler. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Sliwinski, Danielle R (Fayette, OH) Expired license. Fine: $50. Costs: $79. Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $40.

•Strouse, Cynthia M (Bryan, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Summers, Will A (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Tietsort, Sherry L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Felix, Thomas M (Bryan OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $94. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. License suspended until 11/4/2020. No future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 90 days.

•Walker, Nicholas (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Robinson, Laura K (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

Fulton County Traffic

•Canales, Leteisha J (Wauseon, OH) Expired license. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Chapa, Rosa (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Longmore, Alicia M (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $94. Costs: $85.

•Lowe, Alexandra E (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Merritt, John R (Wauseon, OH) Improper passing. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Oxender, Clint I (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $154. Costs: $85.

•Patel, Bhagavandas P (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $154. Costs: $85.

•Preston, Shane (Swanton, OH) Tail lights. Fine: $150. Costs: $93.

•Reyes Gomez, Aldo A (Monclova, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Sanderson, Stephen S (Swanton, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Santiago, Salina L (Wauseon, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Ucar, Lutfiye N (Montpelier, OH) Passing school bus. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

•Walling, Michael D (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Waterston, James A (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $94. Costs: $85.

Fulton County CRIMINAL

•Gomez, Mario (Archbold, OH) Loose dog. Fine: $77. Costs: $83.

•Thompson, Roger L (Swanton, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $75.

Fulton County CIVIL

•Northwest Ohio Emergency vs Black Swamp Pso LLC (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $5,835.48.

•Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs Anthony, Leanne (Lyons, OH) Judgement amount: $683.58.

FULTON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crimes:

Authorities are investigating a vandalism that happened at 1205 N. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon. On November 18, 2019, suspect(s) entered the shine buildings behind St. Caspar’s Church and vandalized three Statutes.

Authorities are also investigating a theft that occurred at 13715 State Highway 66, lot 15, Fayette. On September 1, 2019, during the evening, suspect(s) stole four new Michelin Pilot tires, size 225/60R18, with the five spoke chrome plated 18 inch rims, from off of a 2009 blue Dodge Charger. The total value of this loss is $2,290.

If you have any information concerning these crimes that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, please contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper Hotline. Anyone with information about these or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. Call is confidential and anonymous. The number to call day or night is 1-800-255-1122, toll free.

