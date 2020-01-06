Week Of December 18th, 2019 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

ARCHBOLD POLICE

DECEMBER 6

•700-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•200 Willow Way, Community Service

•102B S. Defiance St., Civil Process Papers

•120 Garden Dr., Assist Fire or Rescue

•916 Monterey Ct., Miscellaneous Complaints

•22611 SR 2, Accident (Property Damage)

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Warrant Arrest

•1106 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ Schlatter St., Disabled Vehicle

DECEMBER 7

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Detail

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•LaChoy Dr. @ Monterey Ct., Disable Vehicle

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Detail

•401 E. Holland St., Open Door

•Lawrence Ln @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•E. Holland St.@Linda Ct., Community Service

DECEMBER 8

•208 Christine Dr., Suspicious Activity

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train (2)

•200 Lafayette St., Suspicious Vehicle

•100 W. Barre Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•200 Meadow Rd., Suspicious Person

•500 Haven Dr. Unit 000, Assist Fire or Rescue

•800 Murbach St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•808 West St., Burglary

DECEMBER 9

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Follow Up

•200-B N. Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle

•1925 S. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

•505 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•501 N. Defiance St., Telephone Complaints

DECEMBER 10

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Mechanic St., Traffic Crash

•1911 S. Defiance St., Larceny

•407 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 000, Assist Fire or Rescue

•108 Monumental St., Narcotics

•1200 Stryker St., Unlock Vehicle

DECEMBER 11

•E. Beech St. @ West St., Traffic Detail

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Franklin St.@Park St., Special Detail (2)

•300-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•203 E. Lugbill Rd., Suspicious Vehicle

DECEMBER 12

•300-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500 N. Defiance St., Parking Violations

•600 Lafayette St., Special Detail

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 504, Welfare Check

•500 South St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•304 Stryker St., Special Detail

•600 Lafayette St., Narcotics

•N. Lincoln St. @ Murbach St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•207 E. Mechanic St., Burglary

•100- B Murbach St., Road Blocked

•103 N. Defiance St., Accident (Property Damage)

•701 E. Lutz Rd., 911 Hang Up

DECEMBER 13

•210 Ditto St., Unlock Vehicle

WAUSEON POLICE

DECEMBER 4

•248 N. Fulton St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•324 N. Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

•630 E. Linfoot St., Threats / Harassment

DECEMBER 5

•555 W. Linfoot St., Hit-Skip

•441 E. Superior St., Run Away or Unruly

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 704, Suicide Attempted

•422 Ottokee St., Accident (Property Damage)

•415 Cole St. Unit 40, Disorderly Conduct

•428 E. Chestnut St., Run Away or Unruly

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1303, Loud Noise

DECEMBER 6

•210 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•441 E. Superior St., Run Away or Unruly

•840 Parkview, Welfare Check

•398 S. Shoop Ave., Mental

•E. Elm St. @ Marshall St., Barking Dog

•419 E. Oak St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

DECEMBER 7

•476 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 78, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•230 Clinton St., Threats / Harassment

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 73, Vandalism

•1089 Barney Oldfield Dr., Trespassing

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1205, Civil Matter

DECEMBER 8

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 41, Loud Noise

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 93, Run Away or Unruly

•730 Pine St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Domestic Violence

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1104, Domestic Violence

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•404 W. Oak St., Suspicious Activity

DECEMBER 9

•940 E. Leggett St., Fire Alarm

•Fairway Dr. @ Lawrence Ave., Debris / Item in Roadway

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Hit-Skip

•398 S. Shoop Ave., Fire Alarm

•415 Cole St. Unit 32, Vandalism

•00 W. Leggett St., Juveniles

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Stolen Car

•238 Madison St., Animal Call

•210 S. Fulton St., Suspicious Activity

DECEMBER 10

•138 E. Elm St., Disabled Vehicle

•131 Commercial St., Larceny

•400 Enterprise Ave., Funeral Escort

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•250 W. Oak St., Zone Violation

•S. Shoop Ave. @ E. Superior St., Animal Call

•829 Burr Rd., Animal Call

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•222 Darlene Dr., Disorderly Conduct

WEST UNITY POLICE

DECEMBER 2

•Traffic Crash / Stop Sign / Citation

•Well-Being Check

•Medical Emergency

•Stop Sign / Warning

•Equipment / Driving Under Suspicions / Citation

•Stop Sign / Citation

DECEMBER 3

•Juvenile Problem

•Fraud

•Citizen Assist

•Medical Emergency

DECEMBER 4

•Agency Assist

•Wanted Person / Arrest

•Well-Being Check

•Theft

DECEMBER 5

•Trespassing

•Well-Being Check

DECEMBER 6

•Animal Problem

•Suspicious Person

•Suspicious Vehicle

DECEMBER 7

•Well-Being Check

•Alarm (2)

•Suspicious Car

•Lost Property

DECEMBER 8

•Telephone Harassment

STRYKER POLICE

DECEMBER 6

•Traffic Stop / Warning

DECEMBER 7

•Animal Call

•Traffic Stop / Warning

DECEMBER 8

•Traffic Stop/Warning

•Harassment

•Physical Control

•Disorderly Conduct

DECEMBER 9

•Assist Other Police Unit

•Assist Medic

DECEMBER 11

•Traffic Stop/Warning (2)

DECEMBER 12

•Assist Medic

•Traffic Stop / Warning (2)

•Traffic Stop / Citation

Williams County Criminal

•Ankney, James I (Bryan, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $90. Costs: $85.

•Bailey, Tracy L (Bryan, OH) Disorderly. Costs: $133. Jail time: 30 days with 29 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, shall continue with mental health programming and follow any and all recommendations, shall take all medications as prescribed.

•Dennis, Tina (Bryan, OH) Menacing. Fine: $250. Costs: $151.01. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, no contact with victim.

•Fisher, Zachary A (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time. 30 days with 25 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Kellogg, Brooke A (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $85. Jail time. 90 days with 85 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart, restitution is ordered in the amount of $400.96.

•Lyons, Brandon S (Edon, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time. 90 days with 85 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart for 5 years, restitution is ordered in the amount of $193.70.

•Lyons, Brandon S (Edon, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time. 90 days with 85 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart for 5 years, restitution is ordered in the amount of $54.54.

•Nye, Boyd A (Montpelier, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $75. Costs: $143.87. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Paynter, Stacey (West Unity, OH) Assault. Fine: $50. Costs: $95. Jail time. 180 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, no contact with victim.

•Stiltner, Matthew A (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $85. Jail time. 90 days with 85 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart for 5 years.

•Tressler, Rita (West Unity, OH) Dog at large. Fine: $150 with $50 suspended. Costs: $85. No future violations within next 1 year.

•Ullinskey, Jeffrey A (Stryker, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $126. Costs: $85.

•Yoder, Skyler L (Bryan, OH) Assault. Fine: $300. Costs: $97.50. Jail time. 180 days with 170 days suspended. No contact with victim.

•Zuver, Alex R (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time. 60 days with 30 days suspended. Shall not have contact with Circle K, no future violations within next 5 years.

•Zuver, Alex R (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time. 60 days with 30 days suspended. Shall not have contact with Circle K, no future violations within next 5 years.

Williams County TRAFFIC

•Blackman, Christi M (Defiance, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $35. Costs: $79.

•Clark, Thomas A (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Coburn, Kayla M (Edgerton, OH) Fictitious registration. Fine: $300. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Dwyer, Emily R (Bryan, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Gorzelanczyk, Kathryn D (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Gotshall, Julia K (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $79.

•Griffith, Dylan S (Montpelier, OH) No driver’s license. Fine: $250. Costs: $85.

•Gutierrez, Daniel L (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $79.

•Heisler, Jennifer J (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Herman, Matthew (Edon, OH) Prohibited turn. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Hopp, Bethany (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Keys, James A (Montpelier, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $65. Costs: $85.

•Lyons, Anna M (West Unity, OH) Improper backing. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Matthews, Kaleb W (Pioneer, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Nellist, Michael E (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Potter, Victor A (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Price, Ned O (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Reese, Laura S (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Ridgway, Matthew L (Bryan, OH) Fictitious registration. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

•Rupp, Sean G (Montpelier, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Sanders, Eric D (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Schreiber, Mark (Ney, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Smith, Danielle K (Ney, OH) Failure to yield right of way at intersection. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Zuver, Benjamin T (Archbold, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Zuver, Chyanna M (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $120. Jail time. 90 days with 90 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 3/9/20, no future violations within next 2 years.

Fulton County Traffic

•Abraham, Jordan (Swanton, OH) No drivers license. Fine /Costs: $335. Brake violation. Fine/Costs: $106.

•Canales, Leteisha J (Wauseon, OH) Expired license. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Delong, Gary B (Whitehouse, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Donnelly, Matthew D (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Dummitt, Hailee C (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Ewers, Joshua D (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Hahn, Judith, (Delta, OH) Failure to yield. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Heffner, Jacquelynn L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Irwin, Karen K (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Konwinski, Eric (Swanton, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine/Costs: $150. Show valid license by 2/26/20, no violation of same law until 12/11/2024.

•Jesse, Deborah K (Ney, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Litwiller, Chelsie R (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•McAllister, George S (Swanton, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Merritt, John R (Wauseon, OH) Passing on the right. Fine/Costs: $87.

•Mills, Rebecca L (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Miller, Roger, (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Montague, Jacquelyn M (Swanton, OH) Marked lanes. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Rosinski, Bethany L (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Rupp, Rebecca A (Lyons, OH) Marked lanes. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Sattler, Juanita M (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Spurgeon, Tiffany M (Lyons, OH) Seat belt. Fine/Costs: $78.

•Torres, Antonio D (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Volkeman, Kyle W (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Weber, Yorguin A (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

•Woodward, Nonnie J (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Wyse, Jennifer L (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Zalecki, Michael A (Swanton, OH) Headlights required. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

•Zalecki, Michael A (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

Fulton County CRIMINAL

•Gayner, Kyle (Delta, OH) Attempted possession of weapon while intoxicated. Fine/Costs: $150. Drug paraphernalia. Fine/Costs: $146. Report probation, CCW dismissed at defendant cost, obtain employment.

Fulton County CIVIL

•Countryside Animal Clinic vs Anastachio, Ashley (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $285.00.

•Northwest Ohio Emergency Equipment LLC vs Black Swamp PSO-Cuyler Kepling (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $5,835.48

© 2020, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.