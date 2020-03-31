Week Of February 19th, 2020 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

ARCHBOLD POLICE

FEBRUARY 7

•1704 S. Defiance St., Vandalism

•Ditto St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•408 Stamm St. Unit A, Larceny

•705 Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•407 E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense/Warning

•102 Monumental St., 911 Hang Up

•300 Stryker St., Assault

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 701, Disabled Vehicle

FEBRUARY 8

•301 N. Defiance St., Fight

•608 N. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•Ditto St.@W. Holland St., Traffic Detail

•200-B Ditto St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•305 W. Mechanic St., Community Service

•600 Park St. Unit 17, Unlock Vehicle

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

FEBRUARY 9

•800-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•601 Brussel St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•22611 SR 2, Assist Fire or Rescue

•900-B S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•414 Park St., Open Door

FEBRUARY 10

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•1300-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•125 Taylor Pkwy, 911 Hang Up

•1701 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•1800-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•415 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 68, Assist Fire or Rescue

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•1911 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•S. Defiance St.@Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100-B N. Defiance St., Animal Call

•302 Ditto St., Civil Problem

•108 W. Park Dr., Suspicious Activity

FEBRUARY 11

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•102 Christine Dr., 911 Hang Up

•700-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•409 High St. Unit 1, Neighborhood Trouble

•300-B Ditto St., Traffic Offense/Warning

FEBRUARY 12

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•300-B W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100-B N. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Warning

•S. Defiance St.@W. Lugbill Rd., Assist Other Unit

•606 S. Pleasant St., Welfare Check

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Special Detail (3)

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Arrest

•129 Courthouse Plaza, Special Detail

•102 S. Lincoln St., Follow Up

•500 Lafayette St., Parking Violations

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 8, Civil Problem

•Church St.@N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•109 Dogwood Ct., Fraud

•Middle St.@North St., Crash

FEBRUARY 13

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

•100-B Ruihley Ave., Traffic Jam

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Detail

EDGERTON POLICE

FEBRUARY 1

•144 E. Morrison St., Unauthorized Use

•400 Component St., Medical Butler, IN, Agency Assist for the Fire Department

•12317 CR I-50, Warrant Suspect

•442 N. Michigan Ave., 911 Accidental Dial

•208 W. Lynn St., Warrant – Arrest Made

FEBRUARY 4

•404 W. Vine St., Agency Assist with the Williams Co. Health Department

•147 Riverview St., Vehicle Lockout

FEBRUARY 5

•343 N. Michigan Ave., Agency Assist – Village Electric Department

•Agency Assist – Bryan Municipal Probation

•107 E. Lynn St., Domestic Dispute/Violation of Contact Order

FEBRUARY 6

•108 N. Oak St., Medical

•328 W. Vine St., Medical

•134 E. Indiana St., Medical Alarm

•358 E. Gerhart St., Apt. 211, Warrant – Arrest

•E. Morrison St. at CR 4-50, Traffic Stop – Warning

•100 E. Morrison St., Disabled Vehicle – Towed

•104 Riverside Dr., Medical

FEBRUARY 8

•443 N. Oak St., Well-being Check

FEBRUARY 9

•313 E. Lutterbein St., Theft

FEBRUARY 10

•343 N. Ash St., Loud Noise

•343 N. Ash St., Second Loud Noise

•N. Daniel St. and E. Farnham St., Disabled Vehicle

•407 W. River St., 911 Accidental Dial

•303 W. River St., Trespass/Stalking

•157 E. Morrison St., Employee Theft

•343 N. Ash St., Loud Noise

•100 E. Gerhart St., Vehicle Unlock

FEBRUARY 11

•3358 E. Gerhart St., Apt. 223, Loud Noise

FEBRUARY 12

•534 S. Michigan Ave., Suicidal Person

MONTPELIER POLICE

FEBRUARY 7

•Arrested Dale Wolfe, age 53, 316 E. Wilson St., Bryan, on a warrant. He was taken to CCNO

FEBRUARY 9

•Arrested Jimmy Jone, age 52, Homeless, for obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He was taken to CCNO.

FEBRUARY 10

•Arrested Joel Chavez age 28, 304 W. High St., Bryan, on a warrant. He was taken to CCNO.

FEBRUARY 11

•Arrested Richard Williams, age 55, 3 Pinegrove Ct., Montpelier, on a warrant. He was taken to CCNO.

FEBRUARY 14

•Arrested Clinton Barrett, age 48, 635 Mill St., Montpelier, on a warrant and for theft. He was taken to CCNO.

STRYKER POLICE

FEBRUARY 2

•Traffic Stop/Warning

FEBRUARY 3

•Burglary

FEBRUARY 4

•Mental Subject

•Unwanted Subject

FEBRUARY 5

•Unwanted Subject

•Agency Assist

FEBRUARY 6

•Mental Subject

•Citizen Assist

FEBRUARY 7

•Assist Other Police Unit

FEBRUARY 8

•Criminal Damaging

•Found Property

FEBRUARY 9

•Well Being Check

FEBRUARY 10

•Domestic Violence

FEBRUARY 13

•Traffic Stop/Warning

WAUSEON POLICE

FEBRUARY 5

•1172 Apache Dr., Open Burn

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

FEBRUARY 6

•682 Elm St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•134 Lawrence Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•229 N. Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•237 Darlene Dr., Identity Theft

•701 Burr Rd. Unit 16, Civil Matter

•E. Elm St.@N. Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•831 Burr Rd., Rape

•304 W. Elm St., Suicidal Threats

FEBRUARY 7

•320 Sycamore St., Fire

•206 E. Leggett St., Suspicious Activity

•314 Vine St., Welfare Check

•288 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1130 N. Shoop Ave., Accident-Injury

•412 E. Chestnut St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 32, Vandalism

•W. Leggett St., Dog Bite

•339 Barbara Dr., Hit-Skip

•200-B W. Elm St., Drunk

•247 Monroe St., Domestic Violence

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1100, Suspicious Person

FEBRUARY 8

•529 Cherry St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•428 E. Chestnut St., Domestic Violence

•482 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•230 Clinton St., Larceny

•E. Chestnut St.@S. Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1082 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

•406 E. Oak St., Identity Theft

•730 Fairway Ct., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

FEBRUARY 9

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 108, Loud Noise

•800-B W. Elm St., Investigate Complaint

•603 Burr Rd., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•123 N. Fulton St., Drunk

•14514 County Road C, Disabled Vehicle

•828 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop (2)

•230 Clinton St., Animal Call

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 506, Assault

FEBRUARY 10

•317 N. Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•438 W. Elm St., Larceny

•615 Ottokee St., Welfare Check

•230 Clinton St., Lost Wallet

FEBRUARY 11

•1373 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•429 Indian Rd., Domestic Violence

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 906, Odor of Marijuana

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•136 Cherry St., Suspicious Person

•429 Robert Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

FEBRUARY 12

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

WEST UNITY POLICE

FEBRUARY 3

•Animal Complaint

FEBRUARY 4

•Drugs

•Traffic Crash

FEBRUARY 5

•Agency Assist (2)

•911 Hang-Up

•Juvenile Complaint

FEBRUARY 6

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Juvenile Complaint

•Agency Assist

FEBRUARY 7

•911 Hang-Up (3)

•Agency Assist

•Citizen Assist

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Animal Complaint

FEBRUARY 8

•Funeral Escort

•Keep the Peace

•Animal Complaint

•Agency Assist

•Lock-Out

•Suspicious Activity

FEBRUARY 9

•Suspicious Activity

•Alarm

•Suicidal Threats

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Jacob L. Wadman, age 27, Swanton, previously pled guilty to Attempted Breaking and Entering. Mr. Wadman attempted to trespass In an unoccupied structure in Swanton with purpose to commit a theft offense.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Wadman to one year of community control. He ordered Mr. Wadman to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy group; and obtain a GED. Mr. Wadman received credit for six days in CCNO.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Wadman serving 180 days in jail.

•Tyler Waidelich, 33, of 18259 State Route 2, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to Theft and two counts of Forgery. He stole blank checks and forged them.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Waidelich to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, have no contact with the victim, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, pay restitution of $3,259 to the victim, and serve 90 days in CCNO, with work release.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Waidelich spending 11 months in prison for Theft, and 11 months in prison for each count of Forgery. Said counts for Forgery are to be served concurrently with one another, and consecutive with 11 months for Theft, for a total prison term of 22 months.

Williams County Criminal

•Borton, Darold G (Bryan, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $150. Costs: $79.

•Jimenez, Jessica S (Bryan, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine; $250. Costs: $94. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, no violent or threatening contact with victim for 3 years.

•Kerby, Ashlynn N (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine; $350. Costs: $94. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, restitution of $34.76 by 2-20-20 to prosecutor, work release granted, report to CCNO on 3-5-2020.

•Makula, Brett A (Pioneer, OH) Aggravated menacing. Fine: $250. Costs: $210. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, no contact with victim or his property, no alcohol during period of community control, shall report to Bryan Municipal Probation department immediately after release from CCNO. Criminal trespass. Fine: $150. Costs: $45. No future violations within next 3 years, no contact with victim or his property, no alcohol during period of community control, shall report to Bryan Municipal Probation department immediately after release from CCNO. Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $40.

•Martinez, Chavis H (Archbold, OH) Criminal damage. Fine: $300. Costs: $130. Jail time: 90 days with 88 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, restitution of $858.76 by 4-13-2020 to prosecutor.

•Shaffer, Cheryl L (Bryn, OH) Violate temporary protection order. Fine: $300. Costs: $84. Jail time: 180 days.

•Smith, Teniesha L (Bryan, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, counseling at Maumee Valley Guidance Center or other mental health agency.

•Taylor, Andrea R (Stryker, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $350. Jail time: 180 days with 180 day suspended. Shall report to Bryan Municipal Probation department, shall follow any and all recommendations of the Bryan Municipal Probation department, no future violations within the next 5 years, no threatening or violent contact with victim.

•Williams, Richard R (Montpelier, OH) Storage of trash. Fine: $100 with $50 suspended. Costs: $129.24. Register vehicle within 7 days and/or remove from property.

•Wolfe, Dale E (Bryan, OH) File city taxes. Fine: $100. Costs: $114. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, must file taxes within 30 days and setup payment agreement.

•Wolfe, Dale E (Bryan, OH) File city taxes. Fine: $100. Costs: $114. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, must file taxes within 30 days and setup payment agreement.

•Wolfe, Dale E (Bryan, OH) File city taxes. Fine: $100. Costs: $114. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, must file taxes within 30 days and setup payment agreement.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Armstrong, Tristin (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Barrett, Mark A Jr (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Boyer, Amy J (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Burgmeier, Barbara L (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Cameron, Connie M (Montpelier, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Campbell, Pamela S (Montpelier, OH) Improper starting/backing. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Chavez, Joel D (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $350. Costs: $153.18. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within the next 2 years. Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $40.

•Chavez, Joel D (Bryan, OH) No driver’s license. Fine: $300. Costs: $79. Expired plates. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Cluckey, Apryl L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Cole, Deidre C (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Davis, Lyle L (Bryan, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Feeney, Shane M (Montpelier, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.01.

•Fry, Cletus E (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Grubb, Aaron L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hardy, Alexander C (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hendricks, Dakota L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $115. Costs: $85.

•Hendricks, Lauren L (Montpelier, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Hollstein, Addison F (Alvordton, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Kennedy, Michael W (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $79. Expired plates. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Mclaughlin, Pamela A (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Meeker-Blad, Kyleigh L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Moulton, Timothy D (Fayette, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Nelson, Tony Q (Bryan, OH) No driver’s license. Fine: $200. Costs: $79.

•Owens, Rhonda L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Quillen, Michael D (Bryan, OH) Violation of restriction. Fine: $300. Costs: $114. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Rankin, Corinne (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Roose, Sean T (Bryan, OH) OVI suspension. Fine: $350. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 87 days suspended. Report to CCNO on 2-21-2020.

•Shaffer, Cheryl L (Bryan, OH) Expired registration. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Sheely, Tony F (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Smith, Troy D (Pioneer, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $85. Operator’s license suspended until 3/1/2020.

•Temple, Dominic J (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Thomas, Robert A (Defiance, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $65. Costs: $85.

•Ward, Nathan S (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Williams, Richard R (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $50. Costs: $85.

•Woods, Jeffrey L Jr (Bryan, OH) No driver’s license. Fine: $350. Costs: $85. Operator’s license suspended until 4/6/2020.

•Woodward, Destiny E (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Briskey, Dallin D (Wauseon, OH) Traffic device. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Chinni, Steven M (Wauseon, OH) Traffic control device. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Ely, Laura J (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Eash, Keith L (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Glore, Sara J (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Kutzli, Ethan J (Wauseon, OH) Marked lanes. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Miller, Bradly L (Delta, OH) Gross overload. Fine: $138. Costs: $85.

•Murphy, Trever A (Fayette, OH) Headlights. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Murphy, Trever A (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $150. Costs: $93.

•Norman, Elizabeth R (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Norman, Robert L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Reckner, Teresa I (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Requena, Lorena M (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Rodriguez, Zachariah M (Archbold, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Stutesman, Gregory (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Tipton, Douglas L (Swanton, OH) Permit violation. Fine: $37. Costs: $85. Gross overload. Fine: $270. Costs: $85.

•Walters, Heidi M (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Willson, Jacob M (Delta, OH) OVI. Fine: $500. Costs: $85. Operator’s license suspended until 10/6/2020.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Skiver, Thomas (Wauseon, OH) Income tax. Fine: $75. Costs: $83. Sanctions imposed for 180 days, file taxes within 90 days.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center vs Ford, Billy (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $2,872.71.

•Toledo Automatic Door Co vs Smith, Tony (Metamora, OH) Judgement amount: $3,914.00.