Week Of February 26th, 2020 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

ARCHBOLD POLICE

FEBRUARY 14

•423 Clover Lane, Animal Call

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•200 Lafayette St., Animal Call

•200-B N. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Warning

•901 Stryker St., Assist Fire or Rescue

FEBRUARY 15

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Detail

•22611 SR 2, Welfare Check

•600-B N. Defiance St., Animal Call

•1800-B S. Defiance St., Road Blocked

•508 W. Barre Rd., Animal Call

•406 West St., Larceny

•103 Franklin St., Assist Police Unit

•720 W. Barre Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

FEBRUARY 16

•1200-B. S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•1000-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning (2)

•N. DefianceSt.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•900-B Stryker St., Animal Call

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 108, Domestic Trouble

FEBRUARY 17

•701 Middle St., Suspicious Vehicle

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Bankey Ave.@Stryker St., Hit-Skip/Citation

•102 LaChoy Dr., Found Property

•S. Defiance St.@E. Lugbill Rd., Crash

•1925 S. Defiance St. Unit 000, Crash

FEBRUARY 18

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•500-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•901 Stryker St., 911 Hang Up

•100-B E. Beech St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•300 W. Lutz Rd., Fraud-ID Theft

•22611 SR 2, Unlock Vehicle (2)

•720 W. Barre Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•424 Ditto St., Assist Police

•S. Defiance St.@Mechanic St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

FEBRUARY 19

•406 Stamm St. Unit B, Drunk

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•400-B W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•314 N. Defiance St., Assist Fire

•827 Ringenberg Dr., Assist Fire

•N. Defiance St.@Murbach St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•104 West St., Welfare Check

•900-B Stryker St., Crash

•Lafayette St.@S. Pleasant St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, Animal Call

•301 Lawrence Ln., Suspicious Activity

•1950 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Person (2)

•Frey Rd.@Norfolk&Suthern RR, Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•S. Defiance St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Juvenile

•506 Walnut St., Animal Call

•N. Lincoln St.@Murbach St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100 W. Barre Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•Franklin St.@Park St., Found Property

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Detail

•300-B N. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Warning

FEBRUARY 20

•408 Sauder St., Crash

•402 S. Defiance St. Unit A, Assist Police Unit

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 121, Animal Call

•Murbach St.@Vine St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Ditto St.@W. Williams St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Citation

•720 W. Barre Rd., Vandalism

•Ditto St.@Walnut St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100-B Murbach St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Citation

FEBRUARY 21

•400-B W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•1700-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

MONTPELIER POLICE

FEBRUARY 15

•Arrested Christopher Murgatroyd 104 W. Washington St. Apt. C, Montpelier, age 33, on a warrant out of the Bryan Municipal Court.

FEBRUARY 21

•Cited Ethan Utley 202 E. Wabash St. Apt. F2 Montpelier, age 23, for Driving Under Suspension

SWANTON POLICE

FEBRUARY 1

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Persons

•Promenade Dr., ATV’s On Property

•Waterville Sw. Rd., Mail Tampering

•E. Airport Hwy., Found Drugs

•Airport@Hallett, Property Damage

FEBRUARY 2

•Black Canyon Dr., Lost Citizen Assist

•E. Airport Hwy., Property Damage

•Chestnut St., Disorderly Conduct

•Dodge St., Hit-Skip Crash

FEBRUARY 3

•Bassett St., Welfare Check

•Chestnut St., Citizen Assist

•W. Garfield, Assist Rescue-Injury

•Oak St., Road Obstruction

•Paigelynn St., Suicide Threats

FEBRUARY 4

•Hallet Ave., Juvenile Walking-Missed Bus

•N. Main St., Assist Rescue-ill

•Aspen Dr., Peace Keep

•Brookside Dr., Assist Rescue-ill

•S. Munson Rd., Assist Fire-Alarm

•SH 64 South, Assist Motorist

FEBRUARY 5

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

•Main@Airport, Assist Rescue-Injury

•Church St., 911 Hang-Up

•Franklin St., Parking Issue

•Dodge@Ivy, Dog Loose

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•S. Main@St. Clair, Injured Animal

•W. Airport Hwy., Mental Health Issue

FEBRUARY 6

•Sanderson St., Prank Phone Calls

•Chestnut St., Citizen Assist

•Hallett@Chestnut St., Disabled Vehicle

•Cherry@Ivy, Dispute

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

FEBRUARY 7

•E. Airport Hwy., Theft

•W. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Co. Rd. B, Assist OSP

•Hallett @ Parkside, Assist OSP

FEBRUARY 8

•Maddie St., Warrant Arrest

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

•Church St., Assist Rescue

FEBRUARY 9

•Black Canyon Dr., 911 Hang-Up

FEBRUARY 10

•Elton Pkwy, Theft

•Hallett@Elm St., Loose Cows On Road

•Krogers Lot, Fight

•Hallett@Airport, Non-Injury Crash

•S. Munson Rd., 911 Hang-Up/ill

FEBRUARY 11

•W. Airport Hwy., Passing School Bus

•St. Richard Crt., Unruly Juvenile

•Chestnut St., Injured Animal

•Lincoln St., Assist Rescue

FEBRUARY 12

•Hallett Ave., Found Property

•Hallett@Airport, Accidental Alarm

•Lawrence Ave., Wild Raccoon (2)

•Turtle Creek, Suspicious Vehicles

•Valleywood Dr., Unwanted Subject

FEBRUARY 13

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue-ill

•W. Airport Hwy., Citizen Assist

•W. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue-ill

•Elementary School, Unruly Student

•High School, Driving Complaint

•S. Main@Airport, Non-Injury Crash

•Chestnut St., Abuse

FEBRUARY 14

•W. Airport Hwy., Citizen Assist

•Oak Openings, Assist Park Ranger

FEBRUARY 15

•Paigelynn, Welfare Check (2)

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Drug Arrest

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•Brookside Dr., 911 Hang-Up

WAUSEON POLICE

FEBRUARY 12

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•1400-B N. Shoop Ave., Accident-Injury

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•151 S. Fulton St., Larceny

•1130 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•314 Vine St., Threats/Harassment

FEBRUARY 13

•152 S. Fulton St., Narcotics

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

FEBRUARY 14

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•Lawrence Ave.@W. Elm St., Accident (Property Damage)

•800-B N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

FEBRUARY 15

•117 S. Fulton St., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Hit-Skip

•340 W. Leggett St., Assault

•525 Vine St., Threats/Harassment

FEBRUARY 16

•869 Burr Rd., Trespassing

•563 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•525 Vine St., Threats/Harassment

•1082 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

•476 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•E. Walnut St.@Marshall St., Animal Call

•131 Commercial St., Unauthorized Use

•288 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

FEBRUARY 17

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 61, Run Away or Unruly

•E. Leggett St.@S. Oakwood St., Juveniles

•850 W. Elm St., Suspicious Activity

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•429 Robert Dr., Welfare Check

FEBRUARY 18

•529 Cherry St., Welfare Check

•720 Spruce St., Animal Call

•N. Shoop Ave.@E. Linfoot St., Accident (Property Damage)

WEST UNITY POLICE

FEBRUARY 10

•Suspicious Person (2)

•Medical Emergency

•Breaking and Entering

•Suspicious Activity

•Equipment/Warning

FEBRUARY 11

•Domestic Violence

•Found Property

•Suspicious Person

FEBRUARY 12

•Keep the Peace

•Soliciting Without Permit

•Speed/Warning

FEBRUARY 13

•Animal Problem

FEBRUARY 14

•Animal Problem

FEBRUARY 15

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Speed/Citation

•Drug Possession/Arrest

•Lock Out

•Disorderly Conduct

FEBRUARY 16

•911 Hang Up

•Disorderly Conduct

•Noise Complaint

•Criminal Damaging

•Traffic Crash

•Speed/Warning

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.



•Rickey E. Hall, age 45, Wauseon, previously pled guilty to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Hall operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Hall to serve two years in prison. The Court ordered that Mr. Hall pay all prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees. His driver’s license was suspended for five years.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Baldwin, Alyssa T (Bryan, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $150. Costs: $90.

•Deetz, Alan J (Bryan, OH) Resist arrest. Fine: $300. Costs: $159. Jail time: 180 days with 120 days suspended. Agency to destroy contraband, defendant shall have no future violations within the next 3 years. CC weapon. Fine: $300. Costs: $134. Jail time: 180 days with 120 days suspended. Defendant shall have no future violations within the next 2 years. Obstruct official business. Fine: $300. Costs: $45. Jail time: 180 days with 120 days suspended. Defendant shall have no future violations within the next 2 years.

•Doyle, Sarah (Montpelier, OH) Aggravated menacing. Fine: $350. Costs: $364.44. Jail time: 180 days with 170 days suspended. No violent or threatening contact with victim. Aggravated menacing. Fine: $350. Costs: $45. Jail time: 180 days with 170 days suspended. No violent or threatening contact with victim.

•Fether, Kristina K (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 25 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, not to return to Walmart for 3 years.

•Frisby, Noah T (Montpelier, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $150. Costs: $85. Operator’s license suspended until 8/18/2020. Agency to destroy contraband. Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $40. Operator’s license suspended until 8/18/2020. Agency to destroy contraband.

•Guthrie, Jill A (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine: $350. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. Pay restitution, no future violations within the next 2 years, work release granted.

•Landwehr, Kaylee J (Bryan, OH) Obstruct justice. Fine: $500. Costs: $119. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within the next 2 years.

•Miller, Megan R (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $350. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. Defendant is not to have contact with the victim, shall have no future violations within the next 5 years, work release granted.

•Murgatroyd, Christopher (Montpelier, OH) Storage of trash. Fine: $50. Costs: $167.30.

•Peel, Sydni A (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 25 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, restitution of $14.94 by 3-19-20 to prosecutor commit from arrival date for jail.

•Peel, Sydni A (Bryan, OH) Drug instrument. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Sobie, Michelle A (Edgerton, OH) Falsification. Fine: $500. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years.

•Wiedmer, Walter S Jr (Edon, OH) Carry weapon while intoxicated. Fine: $300. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, forfeit weapon and ammunition.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Adkins, Chad C (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Beaupre, Shjon M (Bryan, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Bowers, Jacob D (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Buchanan, Jakob J (Bryan, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Crites, Jeremy R (Pioneer, OH) OVI/refusal. Fine: $650. Costs: $91. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 1/11/2021, no future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 90 days.

•Dombrowski, Samantha B (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Dunlap, James E (Bryan, OH) Right of way when turning left. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Frisby, Noah T (Sherwood, OH) Speed. Fine: $50. Costs: $85.

•Garrett, Richard H Jr (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $79.

•Gipple, William E III (Montpelier, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $35. Costs: $79.

•Hausch, Jacob J (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Hupe, Michael E (Alvordton, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Kope, Ray D Jr (Fayette, OH) Failure to file report. Fine: $150. Costs: $84. Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Jeffries, Sherri A (Bryan, OH) Failure to display operator’s license. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•McNeil, Casina S (Montpelier, OH) OVI. Fine: $65. Costs: $85.

•Morris, Dawan R (Pioneer, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Osborn, Wilfred B (Bryan, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Oxender, Rachel M (Pioneer, OH) Safety disregard. Fine: $500. Costs: $98. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 90 days or similar program. Failure to control. Fine: $100. Costs: $40.

•Potts, Trinity M (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Rupp, James A (Pioneer, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Schlachter, Kevin M (Defiance, OH) OVI. Fine: $750. Costs: $126. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 11/9/2022. No future violations within next 3 years, Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. Failure to reinstate. Fine: $300. Costs: $45. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 2/7/2020, no future violations within next 3 years, license suspension concurrent. Driving marked lanes. Fine: $25. Costs: $40.

•Schmidt, Jeremy J (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 3/18/2020. No future violations within next 2 years. Speed Fine: $45. Costs: $40.

•Smith, Joan (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Vondeylen, Dale W (Archbold, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Wiedmer, Walter S Jr (Edon, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $84. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 11/17/2020, no future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 90 days.

•Wood, Michael L Jr (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $500. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 8/14/2020. Insufficient muffler. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Birky, Amber (Alvordton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Knox, Thomas L (Napoleon, OH) Failure to yield right of way. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Krabill, Briea (Defiance, OH) Seat belt passenger. Fine: $20. Costs: $48.

•Luttrell, Brice R Jr (Metamora, OH) Reckless operation. Fine: $150. Costs: $85. Operator’s license suspended until 5/20/2020. 90-day license suspension, report probation, no violation of law until 2/20/2021, 1-year probation be assessed and complete in 30 days.

•Riley, Joseph A (Archbold, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Robinson, Margaret A (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $150. Costs: $93.

•Schomaeker, Stephen (Defiance, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Thieman, Michael J Jr (Swanton, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Woodward, Thomas C (Napoleon, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $100. Costs: $85. No violation of law until 2/19/2020, have valid license by 4/15/20, stipulate to insurance.

•Zeiler, William F (Swanton, OH) Reckless operation. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Luttrell, Brice Jr (Metamora, OH) Obstructing. Fine: $250. Costs: $75. Report probation.

•Maynhart, Justin (Delta, OH) Junk in yard. Fine: $100. Costs: $46. Junk vehicle. Fine: $100. Costs: $75.