Week Of July 8th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

JUNE 25

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•700-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•500-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Lafayette St.@CR 24, Traffic Offense/Warning

•300-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•600 Park St. Unit 33, Larceny

•700-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•1800-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•109 Pleasant St., Animal Call

•N. Defiance St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Traffic Offense/Warning

JUNE 26

•408 Sauder St., Unlock Vehicle

•105 Short-Buehrer Rd., Assist Police Unit

•104 Charles St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•813 Murbach St., Loud Noise

•300-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•200-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Found Property

JUNE 27

•211 E. Williams St., Assist Police Unit

•815 West St. Unit B, Miscellaneous Complaints

•N. Defiance St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Unlock Vehicle

•200-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•100-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•210 West Field Dr., Disabled Vehicle

JUNE 28

•1950 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Persons

•22611 SR 2, Juvenile

JUNE 29

•200-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•700-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Clydes Way@E. Lutz Rd., Reporter Reckless Op

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning (2)

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•2001 S. Defiance St., Unit 33, Larceny

•300 Brussel St., Fraud

•Bankey Ave.@Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•Bankey Ave.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•301 Park St., Dog Bite

JUNE 30

•500-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•407 E. Lutz Rd., 911 Hang-Up

•506 Stryker St. Unit 000, Theft Reported By Employee

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•1950 S. Defiance St., Found Property

•Bankey Ave.@Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•200 W. Williams Unit 000, Suicide Threats

JULY 1

•121 West Field Dr. Unit 1, Assist Fire or Rescue

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Warning

•200-B LaChoy Ave., Traffic Offense/Warning

•South St.@West St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•800-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•900-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning (2)

•213 Douglas Dr., Larceny

•1950 S. Defiance St., Juvenile

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•CR 24 RR, Suspicious Person

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St.@Mechanic St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Bankey Ave.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Church St.@Vine St., Special Detail

JULY 2

•500-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•100-B West Field Dr., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Stryker St.@West Field Dr., Traffic Offense/Warning

•109 Pleasant St., Threats or Harassment

•918 Monterey Ct., 911 Hang Up

•1911 S. Defiance St., Threats or Harassment

•26246 Harrison Lake Rd., Assist Police Unit

•309 S. Defiance St., Fireworks

•S. Defiance St.@W. Barre Rd, Utilities Problem

JULY 3

•402 Vine St., Animal Call

•207 W. Williams St., Assist Fire or Rescue

BRYAN POLICE

JUNE 26

•Phil’s Main Stop. Traffic stop. Investigative stop, warning issued; traffic control device.

•310 E Bement St. Junk vehicle. Report taken.

•914 S Main St. Junk vehicle. Report taken.

•421 N Myers St. Junk vehicle. Report taken.

•Bryan Mobile Home court. 911 hang-up.

•Father John’s. Lockout.

•600 S Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Union St/Union Place. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•115 Elbar Dr. Lockout.

•315 N Cherry St. Assist other department. Request officer respond with medic.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Neighbor trouble.

•414 E Perry St. 911 hang-up.

Wal-Mart. Traffic stop. Warning issued; failure to display registration.

•Shell Spee-D-Mart. Non-injury accident. Citation issued; lanes of travel.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Assist civilian. Advises a smoke detector was thrown in the dumpster and was going off.

•Roseland Shelter. Suspicious auto.

•Main St/Trevitt St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•715 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•Crossed Rifles. Non-injury accident. Citation issued; marked lanes, accident report taken.

•Walgreens. Suspicious person. Unable to locate.

•715 E Bryan St. Disturb peace. Report of verbal dispute.

•906 E Maple St. Larceny. Report of theft.

JUNE 27

•423 S Lynn St. Assist civilian. Report of downed tree.

•Dorothy Dr/Anna Ln. Hazardous condition. Removing branches from the roadway.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Disturb peace. Noise complaint; advice given.

•All Things Food. Suspicious auto. Vehicle with light on.

•715 E Bryan St. Disturb peace. Verbal dispute; persons warned for disorderly conduct.

•Bryan Municipal Court. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•High St/Glen Arbor Dr. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed, Citation issued; driving under suspension.

•717 Lois Clarke Ln. 911 hang-up.

•500 S Lebanon St. Burglar alarm. ADT reported alarm.

•218 Enterprise St. Family trouble. Report of verbal dispute.

•423 S Lynn St. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•Casebere Motor Sales. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•200 W Trevitt St block. Disturb peace. Report of vehicle with loud music; unable to locate.

•Main St/Brunicardi Way. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•200 N Main St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•340 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•321 Toy St. Disturb peace. Report of fireworks; advised resident of complaint.

•Wilson St/Williams St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; driving without headlights.

JUNE 28

•Fresnius Medical Center. Assist civilian. Request for officer to transport him to his vehicle.

•Rec Park/850 Center St. Suspicious auto. Persons were advised of park hours.

•State Route 34. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Paige St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; marked lanes, trespassing on railroad property.

•Jackie Blu’s. Property found.

•Plaza Senior Center. Harassment. Report taken; advice given.

•207 E Trevitt St. Messages. Request for officer to contact person; contact Stryker Police Department.

•100 S Garden St block. Warrant. Report taken.

•Wal-Mart. Dog complaint. Report of dog left in vehicle; unable to locate.

•Circle K. DWI/OVI. Request well-check on vehicle in parking lot; report taken.

•Ave A/Sunny Dr. Auto violation.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Vandalism. Report taken.

•812 Haver Dr. Breaking & Entering. Report taken.

•611 Cardinal Dr. 911 hang-up.

•419 Fairview Dr. Keep the peace.

JUNE 29

•623 S Main St. Suspicious person. Report of suspicious person.

•623 S Main St. Assist civilian. Request officer; unable to locate.

•Courthouse. Juvenile complaint. Report of group of juveniles on the square.

•South St/Lynn St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•416 N Allen St. Trespassing. Report of male in car port refusing to leave; claims he was looking for his cat. Gave advice; male had his cat.

•300 W High St block. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•891 E Bryan St. Lockout.

•A-Stamp. 911 hang-up.

•Ohio Art. 911 hang-up.

•County Road D/County Road 13. Crew. Report of vehicle smoking; unable to locate.

•Post Office. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•South Union St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Union St/Fountain Grove Dr. Warning issued; speed.

•High St/China Garden. Traffic stop. Warning issued; disobey traffic control device.

•Avenue A/Sunny Dr. Auto violation.

•522 Center St. Assist civilian.

•825 W High St. Crew. Report of vehicle fire.

•622 E Mulberry St. Juvenile complaint.

•322 N Williams St. Assist other department. Report taken.

•200 S Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•200 S Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; peeling tires.

•884 E High St. Breaking & Entering. Request officer report taken.

•Mattie Marsh Shelter house. Suspicious auto. Report of suspicious vehicles; advised of park hours.

JUNE 30

•Airmate. Suspicious auto. Report of a person sleeping in a wrecked white Ford in the parking lot; driver attempted to gain entry into the building. Warning issued for trespassing and advised to not come back.

•Main St/Wilson St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; disobey traffic control device.

Warrant. Williams County Sheriff Office had Jerad Carroll; Bryan Police Department has warrant for him.

•West Bryan Main St. Failure to pay. Report of drive-off; contacted person to pay for gas.

•324 E Maple St. Well-being check. Well-check on Rex Richmond; he is ok.

•325 N Lynn St. Well-being check. Request for well-check; EMS squad has person.

•Bryan Community Health Center. 911 hang-up.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

JULY 1

•CHWC. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•United Way. Suspicious auto. Vehicle and surrounding buildings are secure.

•Main St/Holden St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Garden St/Mulberry St. Assist civilian. Report of water running out of the building.

•Union St/High St. Assist civilian. Report of disabled vehicle; unable to locate.

•Rec Park/850 Center St. Child abuse/neglect. Report of abuse; report taken.

•Southtowne Center. Assist civilian. Complainant reported his black Dodge Ram was stolen in Indiana and is pinging in Bryan. Vehicle is not there. Gave complainant’s phone number to Williams County Sheriff Office and Ohio State Patrol was contacted.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Assist civilian. Request for keep the peace to get vehicle back.

•Wal-Mart. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•332 Center St. Family trouble. Both parties will remain separated; issue is a civil matter. Male will be going to work.

•Wal-Mart. Lockout.

Meadow Creek Apartments. Assist civilian.

•209 E Trevitt St. Assist civilian. Report of syringe found in the parking area.

•326 S Lynn St. 911 hang-up.

•Wal-Mart. Dog complaint. Report of dog in vehicle.

•300 N Garden St block. Suspicious person. Report of suspicious activity; unable to locate persons or vehicle.

•Goodwill. Suspicious person.

•Parkview Physicians Group. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•SKLD. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

SWANTON POLICE

JUNE 16

•W. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Accident

•Veronica St., Parking Issue

•Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•Cherry St., Welfare Check

•Hallett@Airport, Welfare Check

JUNE 17

•Chestnut St., Injured Animal

•Geneva Dr., Assist Rescue-ill

•Hallett@Zeiter Way, Non-Injury Accident

•Airport@Paigelynn, Non-Injury Accident

•W. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

•Hallett@Airport, Animal Problem

•S. Main@Airport, Suspicious Person

JUNE 18

•S. Munson Rd., Assist Rescue

•S. Hallett Ave., Civil Issue

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•Maddie St., Theft

JUNE 19

•Dodge@Munson, Curfew

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Maddie St., Possible Theft

•Krogers, Dog Left in Vehicle

•Waterville Sw. Rd., Suspicious Juveniles

•Chestnut St., Suspicious Person

JUNE 20

•Dogwood Dr., 911 Hang-Up

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Turtle Creek Dr., Accidental Alarm

•Airport@S. Main, Warrant Arrest

•Dodge St., Assist Rescue-Injury

•Maddie St., Harassment

JUNE 21

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Act

•S. Main St., Burglary

•Dodge St., Assist Outside PD

•Woodside Dr., 911 Hang-Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driving

•N. Main St., 911 Hang-Up

•Maddie St., Fireworks

JUNE 22

•Pennsylvania Ave., Parking Dispute

•Co. Rd. 2, Assist Outside PD

•N. Woodland, Domestic Dispute

•Maddie St., Unlock Vehicle

•Cass St., Loud Music

•Krogers, Harassment

JUNE 23

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Main St., Train Blocking Crossing

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

JUNE 24

•W. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue

•Harrison St., Peace Keep

•Bassett@Clark, Loose Dog

•Munson@Airport, 911 Hang-Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Dispute

JUNE 25

•Airport Hwy., Reckless Driving

•N. Main St., Unruly Juvenile

•E. Airport Hwy., Harassment

•Franklin St., Parking Issue

•Sanderson St., Kids Playing in Road

JUNE 26

•Co. Rd. 7, Assist Deputy

•Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•Sanderson St., Criminal Mischief

•E. Airport Hwy., Harassment

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

JUNE 27

•Airport@SH 64, Accidental Alarm

•Clark St., Low Hanging Wire

•Main@Garfield, Injury Accident

•W. Airport Hwy., Peace Keep

JUNE 28

•Airport@Paigelynn, Reckless Driver

•W. Garfield, Unlock Vehicle

•Dodge St., Disorderly Conduct

JUNE 29

•Dodge St., Reckless Dump Trucks

•Brookside Dr., Construction Smoke Issue

•Dodge St., Graffiti (2)

•Sanderson St., Unlock Vehicle

•N. Main St., Civil Dispute

•Munson Rd., Fireworks

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

JUNE 30

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm (2)

•Church@Hallett, Vandalism

•Franklin Ave., 911 Hang-Up

•Fairfield Dr., Found Property

•E. Airport Hwy., Raccoon in Dumpster

•Co. Rd. D@1-2, Assist Deputy

•E. Garfield, Outdoor Fire

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Airport@Co. Rd. 2-2, Accidental Alarm

•Veronica St., Fireworks, Black Canyon Dr., Fireworks

WEST UNITY POLICE

JUNE 22

•Missing Juvenile

•Domestic Dispute

JUNE 23

•Noise Complaint

•Child Abuse/Neglect

•Keep the Peace

JUNE 24

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Suspicious Activity

•Keep the Peace

•Traffic Crash

•Speed/Warning

JUNE 25

•911 Hang-Up

•Medical Emergency (2)

•Speed/Citation

•No O. L./Citation

JUNE 26

•Well-Being Check

•Medical Emergency

JUNE 27

•Agency Assist

•Disabled Vehicle

•Keep the Peace

•Well-Being Check

•Domestic Dispute

•Fireworks

•Equipment/Warning

JUNE 28

•Neighborhood Problem

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Kyle Cervantes, 26, of 2157 Redbud Lane, Delta, previously pleaded guilty to Failure to Provide Notice of a Change of Address. He failed to register his residence address with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, since he is a Tier II sex offender.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Cervantes to 12 months in prison.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Baker, Beth A (Bryan, OH) Disposal of garbage. Fine: $100 with $50 suspended. Costs: $79. All garbage is to be removed from property by 7/15/20.

•Barnett, Jerry L (Bryan, OH) Obstruct official business. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days.

•Butler, Nathan (Bryan, OH) Dog at large. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Slane, Kevin M (Bryan, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $250. Costs: $275. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, no contact with victim, Hands Down domestic violence program.

•Stevens, Jaret E (Pioneer, OH) Take/possess fish. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Bosco, Brittan N (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Buehrer, Nicklas E (Montpelier, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Drain, Courtney M (Edon, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $350. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 9/30/2020, no future violations within next 2 years. No plate lights. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Fether, Kristina K (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Ford, Karen S (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Fry, John Q (Montpelier, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Glowski, Bonnie L (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Greene, Casie M (Montpelier, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Hageman, Linda S (Bryan, OH) Left of center. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Hart, Anna E (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hefner, Nicolis J (Sherwood, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $119. Expired plates. Fine: $35. Costs: $40. Right of way turning left. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Hoffman, Jamie L (Edon, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Hutchinson, Tre M (Montpelier, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Parnham, Alexandria N (Ney, OH) Left of center. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Stark, Jan E (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Sturtevant, Christopher A (Edgerton, OH) OVI. Fine: $640. Costs: $84. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 6/27/2021. No future violations within next 2 years. Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Sturtevant, Christopher A (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $150. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 12/26/2020.

•Temple, Dominic J (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Warner, Natasha L (Edon, OH) Marked lanes. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Bravo Salas, Gilme D (Wauseon, OH) No operator’s license. Fine: $100. Costs: $69.

•Elek, Joshua D (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $69.

•Greene, Edward (Lyons, OH) Illegal passing. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Hadley, Justin L (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Owens, Austin M (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

•Sheller, Brent A (Wauseon, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Sprinkle Linn, Benjamin C (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Taylor, Tressa M (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Wiechers, Seth J (Defiance, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•McCullough, Nathan (Delta, OH) Menacing. Fine/costs: $250. No contact with victim and report probation. Domestic violence. Fine/costs: $250. Report probation, no contact with victim.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•The Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Reed, Joyce A (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $5,144.27.

•The State Bank and Trust Co. vs May, Joshua L (Sherwood, OH) and Villalovos, Heather M (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $601.09.

•The State Bank and Trust Co. vs Zikovich, Kali K & McQuillin, Melissa K (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $ 184.95.