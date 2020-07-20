Dorothy Kurth (1930-2020)

Dorothy C. Kurth, 90, of Holland OH (formerly of Swanton , OH) passed away peacefully Friday July 17, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice with her husband and all her children at her side. Ironically – July 17 was the exact date and same age of 90 that her mother also passed away.

Dorothy was born to Raymond and Ruth Pethe (Squire) March 1, 1930 in Point Place OH by way of a doctor who came to their home in a row boat. Dorothy was the third of four children. Dorothy graduated from Swanton High School in 1948.

Dorothy married Robert Perkins in 1952 and together they had Robert and Richard Perkins. After Bob’s death in 1963 Dorothy married Howard Kurth and together they had Cathy, Barb and Judy Kurth. Dorothy was a school bus driver for many years in the Swanton Local School District.

In her young adult years Dorothy was an avid bowler (along with both of her husbands), and Dorothy and Howard ran the grill at the Swanton bowling alley for many years – which led into one of her granddaughters starting the tradition of “Grandma burger day” on Wednesdays at their home in Holland for many years – where there was much fun and lifelong memories made by family and friends!

In fact Dorothy did her final “Grandma burger day” just two days before her death! Dorothy mostly enjoyed spending time with her friends and family – spoiling all of her grandchildren and great grand children. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting, playing any kind of card games and also doing any kind of puzzle she could – which kept her mind very sharp her entire life! She will always be remembered for her sense of humor – even that final morning in the emergency room having “discussions” with the hospital staff taking care of her!

Dorothy is survived by her husband – Howard Kurth of 55 years; her son Richard (Marty) Perkins, daughters Cathy Yeager, Barb (Sue Treece) Kurth and Judy (Scott) Graeff, daughter-in-law Nancy Perkins; grandchildren Robby and Dayna Perkins; Laura Wertz, Heidi Perkins and Betsy Gardner; Abby, Mary and Molly Yeager; Adam, Allison and Benjamin Graeff; and 8 great grandchildren, as well as her brother James Pethe, several sisters and brothers-in-law and many many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Perkins; her oldest son Robert Perkins; her parents; brother George Pethe and sister Mary Karl.

The family would like to thank the numerous doctors who cared for her over the years…especially Dr James Bingle, Dr Hany Jacob, Dr Arun Das and Dr Tahir Jamil.

Dorothy was a long time and active 70-year member of St Richard’s Catholic Parish, and member of the Rosary-Altar Society. She took pride in the hand made Rosaries she made the past 20 years that were all donated.

Dorothy was very proud of the fact that all five of her children attended St. Richard Catholic grade school. In lieu of flowers … donations can be made to St Richards Catholic Community – 333 Brookside Dr. Swanton, OH 43558.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St Richard’s Catholic Church, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Family will accept visitors Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass begins at 11:00. Interment will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com