Week Of March 18th, 2020 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

BRYAN POLICE

MARCH 6

•Thrift shop / Union Street. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•E High St. Suspicious vehicle.

•Fountain Grove Rd. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Markey Dr / Center St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•215 N Lewis St. Assist civilian. Assist Job & Family Service; well-being check. Unable to locate person.

•334 N Emmet St. Parking complaint. Citation issued for expired plates.

•421 N Meyers St. Parking complaint. Citation issued for expired plates.

•222 Neyers St. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•200 S Cherry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•900 S Allen St. Traffic stop. Arrest made.

•335 N Cherry St. Assist other department. Assist Job & Family Services; request to speak with officer. Report taken.

•Main St/Bement St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

MARCH 7

•Mike’s Place. Harassment. Report of friend receiving harassing text message. Referred to Montpelier Police Department.

•Union St / Maple St. Investigative traffic stop.

•535 S Cherry St. Parking complaint. Marked for 72 hours.

•Circle K / Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Townline Rd / Greystone. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Frankie’s restaurant. Lockout.

•Bryan Community Apartment. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•841 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Report of female being struck by another female.

•221 N Meyers St. Assist other department. Assist EMS with unconscious male.

•1012 Clover Dr. Assist other department. Lifting assistance.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Lifting assistance.

•SKLD. Report of 911 hang-up.

•330 N Beech St. Offer request for vandalism.

•Bryan Lanes. No-injury accident.

•A&W / KFC. Lockout.

•Wilson St / Allen St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; seat belt. Warning issued; speed.

•700 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Loud noise complaint; unable to locate noise.

•Wilson St / Lynn St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Walmart. Drunk persons. Warning issued.

•600 S Meyers St. Parking violation. Citation issued.

•100 Elm Dr. Fire. Report of car smoking.

•Thrift Shop / Union St. Traffic stop. Arrest made on warrant.

•Butler St / Cherry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

MARCH 8

•100 N Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Portland St / Oakwood Ave. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Circle K. Juvenile complaint. Spoke with parent; curfew.

•Huntington Dr / High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Goodwill. Suspicious vehicle.

•Main St / Holden St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; reckless operation.

•High St / Emmet St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•WalMart. Lockout.

•604 S Beech St. Auto violation. Report of vehicle driving erratically.

•1900 E High St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•335 N Cherry St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•McDonald’s. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•323 N Garden St. Larceny. Report taken.

•334 N Walnut St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•906 E Maple St. Report of 911 hang-up.

•100 N Walnut St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension.

•335 N Cherry St. Assist civilian. Officer request for a keep the peace.

•Bryan Municipal Court / E High St. Assist civilian. Officer requested for reckless driver.

•900 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Suspicious person.

•Chief Supermarket. Suspicious auto. Report of suspicious vehicle.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Neighbor trouble. Officer requested for noise complaint.

•1110 Newdale Cir. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•221 N Cherry St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

MARCH 9

•Shell Spee-D Mart. Drive off. Driver returned to store and paid for gas.

•500 N Union St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension.

•Airmate. Report burglar alarm. Alarm cancelled.

•1705 Colonial Ln. Assist other department. Request medic, squad on scene.

•Aro. Report of 911 hang-up.

•221 N Cherry St. Assist civilian.

•Wilson St / Williams St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•VFW / 200 E Perry St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; failure to reinstate.

•Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Union St / South St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•908 Cardinal Dr. Warrant. Unable to locate person.

•412 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Officer request for a keep the peace.

•Edgerton St / RR. Assist civilian. Auto violation.

•Union St Mobile Home Court. Assist other department. Fire chief request officer.

•Sewage treatment plant. Auto violation. Advised subject not to park in location.

•Thrift shop. Suspicious vehicle. Report of vehicle parked in their lot. Attempt to contact driver to move vehicle.

•Bard / Wilson St. Assist civilian. Well-being check. Unable to locate person.

•900 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Warning issued; report of person rummaging through trash.

•Townline Rd / County Road C. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Townline Rd / Center St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Perry St / Williams St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; no operator’s license.

•618 N Walnut St. Trash complaint.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank / High St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; expired plates.

MARCH 10

•Main St / Hamilton St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Thrift store. Suspicious auto.

•Main St / Traffic stop. Traffic stop. Arrest made; possession and paraphernalia.

•12085 County Road C. Injury accident.

•322 N Beech St. Assist other department. Assist Job & Family Services.

•WalMart. Non-injury accident.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Assist civilian. Report of odor in apartment.

•829 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Report of neighbor trouble.

•Union St / Trevitt St. Investigative traffic stop.

•600 S Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Father John’s. Lockout.

•Main St / Holden St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•322 E. Trevitt St. Assist civilian. Rport of stolen property.

•600 S. Union St. Investigative traffic stop.

•McDonald’s. Warrant check. Unable to locate person.

•Garden St / Mulberry St. Dog complaint. Report of loose dog.

•Lynn St / South St. Traffic stop. Report taken.

•312 E Bryan St. Report of smoke detector / CO2 alarm going off.

•312 E. Bryan St. Assist civilian. Officer assistance requested.

•10865 County Road F. Assist other department. Chimney fire.

•Meadow Creed Apartments. Assist civilian. Noise complaint.

•1600 E. High St. Assist civilian. Trash bag in middle of the road.

MARCH 11

•Bryan St / Garden St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•910 S Beech St. Assist civilian. Residence check.

•Allstate / W High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Buffalo Rd / Van Gundy Dr. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•711 W High St. Assist other department. Report taken.

•Bryan Times. 911 hang up.

•Main St / Wilson St. Assist civilian. Report of elderly man on foot.

•Bryan Elementary School. Lockout.

•221 E Bryan St. Harassment.

•High St / Union St. Traffic stop. Citation issued.

•710 W High St. Assist civilian. Report of molestation.

•217 W Bryan St. Lockout.

•CCNO. Warrant. Arrest made; subject arrested and transported to CCNO.

•Wieland Auto Repair. Identity theft. Report taken.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Assist other department. Report of fire alarm.

•225 N Garden St. Well-being check.

•Arby’s. Assist civilian. Report taken.

•Main St / Foster St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

ARCHBOLD POLICE

MARCH 6

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•1200 Stryker St., Suspicious Vehicle

MARCH 7

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, Suspicious Vehicle

MARCH 8

•212 Burke St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•830 W. Barre Rd., Traffic Detail

MARCH 9

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•1600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Miscellaneous Complaints

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Lugbill Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ South St., Traffic Offense /Arrest

•911 N. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•600 N. Defiance St., Threats or Harassment

•300 Buckeye St., Warrant-Misdemeanor

March 10

•100-B N. Defiance St., Crash, Injury

•308 W. Barre Rd., Crash, Property Damage

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•900-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Disabled Vehicle

MARCH 11

•13 Jane Ct., Suspicious Vehicle

•300-B W. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Primrose Ln @ Quail Run, Suspicious Activity

•1925 S. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Suspicious Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

MARCH 12

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Found Property

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•207 Brussel St., Found Property

•1313 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Activity

•22611 SR 2, Unlock Vehicle

MONTPELIER POLICE

MARCH 9

•Arrested Jereamy Newell, 14720 Pioneer, RD Camden, MI on a warrant out of Fulton Co. He was taken to CCNO.

MARCH 11

•Cody Hall, 102 West Lynn St., Stryker, was cited for Driving Under Suspension

STRYKER POLICE

MARCH 5

•Suspicious Activity

•Open Door

•Traffic Stop / Warning

MARCH 6

•Harassment

•Traffic Hazard

MARCH 8

•Assist Medic

•Dogs Running At Large

•Unauthorized Use Of A Vehicle

•Citizen Assist

MARCH 9

•Dog Running @ Large

•Extortion

•Missing Person

MARCH 12

•Juvenile Problem

•Neighborhood Dispute

MARCH 13

•Domestic Dispute

WAUSEON POLICE

MARCH 4

•151 S. Fulton Street., Larceny

•1275 N. Shoop Ave., Lost /Found / Recovered

•110 S. Brunell St., Trespassing

•415 Cole St., Welfare Check

MARCH 5

•415 Cole St., Unit 7

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1005, Welfare Check

•840 Parkview, Juveniles

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1208, Trespassing

•635 Enterprise Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•510 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•00 E. Leggett St., Threats / Harassment

•128 Depot Street, Alarm Drop

•600-B E. Oak St., Accident (Property Damage)

MARCH 6

•E. Leggett St. @ Eastwood, Lost / Found / Recovered

•618 E. Oak St., Scam

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

MARCH 7

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Mental

•425 Cole St., Suspicious Person

•E. Airport Hwy @ N. Ottokee St., Disabled Vehicle

•N. Brunell St. @ W. Elm St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•704 Fairway Dr. Unit 101, Investigate Complaint Of Possible Narcotics

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•510 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 604, Welfare Check

MARCH 8

•Commercial St. @ S. Brunell, Drunk

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1300, Suspicious Person

•270 E. Linfoot St., Suspicious Person

•1060 N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•520 Potter St., Juveniles

•445 N. Fulton St., Suspicious Person

MARCH 9

•940 E. Leggett St., Alarm Drop

•151 S. Fulton St., Larceny

•129 Marshall St., Investigate Complaint

•230 Clinton St., Animal Call

•840A N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•N. Brunell St. @ W. Oak St., Animal Call

•230 Clinton St., Identity Theft

MARCH 10

•721 S. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•151 S. Fulton St., Larceny

•740 Meadow Ln., Suspicious Activity

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•E. Linfoot St. @ N. Fulton St., Disabled Vehicle

•303 W. Leggett St., Suicide

MARCH 11

•482 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•725 S. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

WEST UNITY POLICE

MARCH 2

•Animal Complaint

•Traffic Crash, Failure To Control / Citation

•Domestic Dispute

MARCH 3

•Property Damage

•Suspicious Activity (3)

MARCH 4

•Traffic Crash, No Operators License / Citation

•Suspicious Vehicle

•911 Hang-Up

•Speed / Warning

•Speed / Citation

MARCH 5

•Drug Complaint

MARCH 6

•Suspicious Activity

•Harassment

•Agency Assist

MARCH 7

•Well-Being Check (2)

•Speed / Warning

MARCH 8

•Animal Complaint

•911 Hang-Up (2)

•Disorderly Conduct

•Following too Close / Warning

NORTHWEST OHIO WILDLIFE OFFICERS REPORT

•State Wildlife Investigators Kelsey Brockman and Kevin Good, assigned to the Lake Erie Unit, were conducting waterfowl hunting enforcement along the shores of Lake Erie during the early teal and goose seasons. The officers observed a group of hunters shoot a wood duck and two mallards out of season.

The hunters waded out to retrieve the ducks. One mallard was never located, but the other two were taken back to their hunting location. State Wildlife Officer Nathan Kaufmann, assigned to Huron County, and K-9 Officer May were called to assist with locating the two ducks. K-9 Officer May was able to locate the mallard and wood duck that were hidden in the brush.

The hunters admitted to shooting the three ducks out of season. Each hunter was issued summonses for shooting ducks out of season and for failing to retain migratory birds in their custody. Each hunter pleaded guilty and paid $130 in fines plus court costs.

•State Wildlife Officer Brian Baker, assigned to the Lake Erie Unit, encountered a group of deer hunters in Erie County during muzzleloader season that appeared to be conducting a deer drive. The hunters were near property owned by Erie County MetroParks.

Officer Baker continued past the active deer drive where he found an unoccupied vehicle in the MetroPark parking lot. Moments later, an Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled into the same parking lot and asked Officer Baker if he was there investigating a complaint of hunters on MetroPark property. Having no knowledge of the complaint, the deputy proceeded to tell Officer Baker that information concerning illegal hunting on the MetroPark had been received by the sheriff’s office.

The officer and deputy returned to the area of the deer drive. Further investigation revealed that two members of this hunting party had removed their hunter orange clothing and attempted to drive deer out of the MetroPark to other members of their hunting party.

Both men were issued a summons for hunting without permission and paid $390 in fines and court costs, received 10 days suspended jail time, and two years probation.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Finney, Nicholas D (West Unity, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $109. Jail time: 30 days with 15 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart for next 5 years, jail consecutive with all cases.

•Finney, Nicholas D (West Unity, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $124. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart for next 5 years, jail consecutive with all cases.

•Finney, Nicholas D (West Unity, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $114. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, restitution of $25.96 by 3-13-2020 to prosecutor, no contact with Burger Dairy.

•Hannaford, Andrew J (Montpelier, OH) Criminal mischief. Fine: $200. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 Days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, restitution of $447 to prosecutor, not to return to victim’s property.

•Jordan, Brandy J (Montpelier, OH) Criminal trespass. Fine: $250. Costs: $79. Jail time: 30 Days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, not to return to Walmart for 5 years.

•Moreno, Austin J (Bryan, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $150. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 9/8/2020. Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $40. Operator’s license suspended until 9/8/2020.

•Sack, Cynthia A (Bryan, OH) Resist arrest. Fine: $250. Costs: $94. Jail time: 90 days with 48 days suspended. Criminal damage. Fine: $200. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 Days with 30 days suspended.

•Weed, Tosha (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $350. Costs: $119.42. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, restitution $189.15 to prosecutor by 4/10/2020. Report to CCNO on 3/16/2020.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Briggs, Benjamin J (Bryan, OH) Stopped school bus. Fine: $200. Costs: $79.

•Collins, Joseph E (Bryan, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $35. Costs: $79

•Dean, Jackie J (Bryan, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Farris, Nicole (Montpelier, OH) DUI. Fine: $750. Costs: $90. Operator’s license suspended until 2/2/2020. Shall have no future violations within the next 2 years, must complete Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, Inc. Program.

•Fisher, Jeffrey (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Garcia, Sonia P (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Gareau, Garry T (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Garrison, Stephanie (Bryan, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Gill, Jonathon M (Pioneer, OH) Failure to reinstate. Fine: $250. Costs: $79.

•Herman, Jason L (Edgerton, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days. Report to CCNO on 3/1/2020.

•Ibarra Hilario, Rigoberto (Defiance, OH) No operator’s license. Fine: $250. Costs: $79. Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $40. Restitution of $700 by 4-7-2020 to prosecutor.

•Leggett, Levi G (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Logan, Asia M (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79. Expired plates. Fine: $85. Costs: $40.

•Mercer, Melony D (Alvordton, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Miller, Charlene E (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Miller, Kenna V (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Mocherman, Scott D (Bryan, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Moreno, Austin J (Bryan, OH) No driver’s license. Fine: $250. Costs: $79.

•Nickles, Wesley B (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Parker, Ryan R (Napoleon, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Pickles, Dominick L (Defiance, OH) Financial responsibility suspension. Fine: $350. Costs: $93. Operator’s license suspended 3/6/2020. Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $40.

•Poe, Shane (Alvordton, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Rios, Carlota L (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Schlosser, Jeffery L (Bryan, OH) Improper backing. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Severence, Patti J (Bryan, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Speelman, Timothy O (Bryan, OH) Expired registration. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Tingle, Landon L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Valentine, Allan L (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Vassar, Justin R (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Wickerham, Christopher M (Bran, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $79.

•Wilson, Roger W (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Wiren, Robert F (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Aldrich, Jeremiah R (Swanton, OH) Brake violation. Fine/Costs: $75.

•Anthony, Leanne D (Lyons, OH) Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Beranek, Nicholas N (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Bidwell, Kip A (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Campbell, Fawn (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Centers, Keith M (Archbold, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Donaldson, Keirsten N (Delta, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Drewes, Brian A (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Elliott, James R (Swanton, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $100. Costs: $85.

•Gilders, Janine M (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Hildebrand, Brian L (Delta, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•King, Reno R (Swanton, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $102. Costs: $85. Seat belt. Fine/Costs: $63.

•Kirby, Wesley W (Napoleon, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $85. Distract driver. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Lamb, Sarah L (Delta, OH) Fail to register vehicle. Fine: $15. Costs: $85.

•Loar, Kevin J (Delta, OH) Failure to yield to public safety vehicle. Fine/Costs: $159.

•Medley, Tristen (Delta, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine/Costs: $585. No violation of law until 3/11/2025. Obtain valid license.

•McGuire, Julie D (Wauseon, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Relford, Michael V (Swanton, OH) Fail to register vehicle. Fine: $15. Costs: $85.

•Robinson, Jordan D (Swanton, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Ruger, Bradyn L (Fayette, OH) Failure to control. Fine/Costs: $17.

•Snyder, Antoinette S (Delta, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Taft, Zachery A (Delta, OH) Hit/skip. Fine: $250. Costs: $85.

•Tilkins, Cameron A (Delta, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Tressler, Jason (Swanton, OH) OVI. Fine/Costs: $551. Jail time: 30 days. 1-year license suspension, no violation of law until 3/12/2025.

•Willis, Alan R (Pettisville, OH) Failure to yield right of way. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Wilson, Jacob (Delta, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Blaser, Bryan (Wauseon, OH) Abandon animals. Fine/costs: $384. Fail to confine dog. Fine/Costs: $100.

•Gonzales, Jeremiah M (Wauseon, OH) Falsification. Fine: $100. Costs: $83.

•O’Neill, Kelly (Delta, OH) Loose dog. Fine/Costs: $25. Loose dog. Fine/Costs: $25.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Aja Behavioral vs Mitchey, Audrie M (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $140.00.

•Capital One Bank vs Fuller, Jeannette M (Fayette, OH) Judgement amount: $3,937.55.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Alvarez, Carlos Jr & Tina M (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $5,298.78.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Altaffer, Seth (Montpelier, OH) Judgement amount: $307.14.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Dodd, Emily V (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $2,060.38.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Figgins, Brock L & Tonya (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $168.56.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Gallegos, Heather J (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $289.13.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Gantz, Matthew (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $408.04.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Kopietz, Justin M (Fayette, OH) Judgement amount: $318.73.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Massie, Eric (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $490.35.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Mull, Lucas E (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $755.01.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Thompson, Adam (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $19.97.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Tijerina, Mekenze Lorin & Alejandro (Archbold, OH) Judgement amount: $1,379.04.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Vanzandt, Christie & Werts, Robert W (Archbold, OH) Judgement amount: $899.00.

•Miller’s HVAC Services, LLC vs Navarre, Ricky A (Napoleon, OH) Judgement amount: $123.50.

•Pondview Veterinary Clinic vs Francis, Mark A & Denise L (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $596.47.

•Pondview Veterinary Clinic vs Nagel, Gretchen (Defiance, OH) Judgement amount: $319.05.

•R.V. Whitmer Thermogas Co. vs Miller, Rhoda J & Brian K (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $470.69.

•The State Bank and Trust Company vs Rash, Erica L (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $387.74.

•Tri-county Chiropractic Clinic vs Bost, Richard (Napoleon, OH) Judgement amount: $133.64.