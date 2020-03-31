Week Of March 11th, 2020 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

BRYAN POLICE

FEBRUARY 28

•Maple St/Lynn St. Traffic stop. Warning issued. Driver taken to CCNO on warrants.

•Chief Supermarket. Lockout.

•Amtrak station. Hazardous condition. Reports of persons placing object on railroad track.

•State Route 34. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Disturb peace; excessive noise.

•Main St. Juvenile complaint. Request to speak with officer involving son’s Snapchat.

•CCNO. Arrest by Wauseon Police Department.

•Evansport Rd/Union St. Traffic stop. Citation issued.

•Huntington Bank. Well-being check.

•Dollar Tree. Non-injury accident.

•100 Trevitt St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•State Bank & Trust. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

February 29

•Sanctuary of Williams County. Assist civilian. Report of person at the door wanting in.

•1126 Cardinal Dr. Assist civilian. Locked out of apartment.

•SKLD Bryan. WCCA request first responder.

•SKLD Bryan. Assist other department.

•Tomco. Breaking and entering.

•1100 S Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Shaffer Restaurant. Mischief. Reports of vehicle being vandalized.

•S. Union St/Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•S. Union St/Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•305 Townline Rd. Smoke alarms going off.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Smoke detector activation.

•High St/Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Fountain Grove/Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•114 W Mulberry St. Harassment. Report taken.

•Superior Auto Inc. Property damage. Report of broken window.

•Union St/South St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Portland Manor. Lift assist.

•715 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Complaint.

605 S Main St. 911 hang-up.

March 1

•Frankie’s restaurant. Harassment. Report of person harassing employees. Warning issued.

•Wal-Mart. Shoplifting. Report of juvenile shoplifting.

•Bryan Community Apartments/936 E Wilson St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•445 Townline Rd. Auto violation. Report of possible impaired driver.

•Pierce St/Main St. OVI. Driver arrested, charged with possession and paraphernalia.

•Estle Chevrolet. Property damage. Broken windows.

•Frankie’s restaurant. Assist civilian. Keep the peace.

•202 Elbar Dr. 911 hang-up.

•114 W Mulberry St. Assist civilian. Keep the peace.

•Bryan Community Apartments/936 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•Estle Sale lot. Vandalism. Broken windows.

•Wilson St/Allen St. Traffic stop. Citation issued.

•617 Nobel Dr. Warrant service. Unable to locate person.

•CHWC. Assist civilian.

•Wal-Mart. Lockout.

March 2

•Debbie’s Dairy Freeze. Assist civilian.

•804 E Maple St. 911 hang-up.

•Townline Rd/Center St. Assist civilian. Disabled vehicle.

•Townline Rd/Oakwood Ave. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•605 S Williams St. Suspicious persons. Reports of suspicious person at vacant house.

•200 Paige St. Assist civilian. Report of disabled vehicle.

•223 N Lebanon. Report of suspicious vehicle following caller. Request for extra patrol.

•Parkview Physicians Group. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•100 W Bryan St. Traffic stop. Citation issued.

•Mose Isaac Field House. Non-injury accident.

•Walnut St/Perry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•Union St/RR crossing. Traffic stop. Citation issued.

•Portland St/Center St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

MARCH 3

•Wilson St/Olive Dr. Suspicious person. Woman on bicycle without proper lighting.

•Ohio Art. Suspicious person. Person on bicycle without proper lighting.

•910 S Beech St. Assist civilian.

•925 Markey Dr. Assist civilian.

•Walgreens. Suspicious person. Reports suspicious activity.

•800 E Mulberry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•900 Center St. Assist civilian. Reports of man with walker on Center St.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Failure to pay. Report drive-off.

•Water treatment plants. HazMat. Chlorine leak alarm.

•Dairy Queen. Non-injury report.

•Bryan Municipal Court. Assist other department.

•303 Center St. Harassment. Report of phone harassment.

•Page St/Lynn St. Assist civilian. Report of bus in roadway; unable to locate bus.

•110 Norlick Dr. Assist civilian. Simply Safe alarm.

•1069 Meadow Circle. Warrant. Arrest made.

•884 E High St. Trespass. Request officer.

•341 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Warning issued for disorderly conduct.

•615 S Cherry St. Domestic dispute. Verbal dispute.

MARCH 4

•Foster St/Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued.

•202 E Mulberry St. Assist Job & Family Services.

•Wal-Mart. Non-injury accident.

•915 E Bryan St. Domestic violence. Report of boyfriend choking victim.

•517 Pleasantwood Ave. Forgery/fraud. Report fraud.

•516 S Lynn St. 911 hang-up.

• Wal-Mart. Lockout.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist other department. Fingerprints taken.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. Lockout.

•Spangler Candy Company. Non-injury accident.

•303 Center St. Keep the peace.

•Union St/County Road D-50. Traffic stop. Investigative stop.

•Wilson St/Toy St. Traffic stop. Warnings issued.

•Artisan Floral. Traffic stop. Citation issued.

•121 S Lebanon St. Assist civilian. Request officer to check residence.

•Bryan Eagles. Suspicious person. Report someone was heard at the back door.

•Maple St/Allen St. Assist civilian Report vehicle with lights flashing. No damage.

•304 E Hamilton St. Domestic dispute. Reports of hostile person.

•1103 Cardinal Dr. Dog complaint. Loose dog.

•Main St/High St. Assist civilian. Report of person in white car; possibly asleep. Citation issued.

•Roseland Park. Suspicious auto.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Lockout.

ARCHBOLD POLICE

FEBRUARY 28

•300 Park St., Miscellaneous

•121 Westfield Dr., Assist Fire or Rescue

•Lafayette St.@Victory Ln., Traffic Offense/Citation

•1900-B S. Defiance St., Non-Injury Accident

•1001 E. Lutz Rd. Unit A, Unlock Vehicle

FEBRUARY 29

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600 Lafayette St., 911 Hang Up

•600 Park St. Unit 16, Civil Problem

•600 Lafayette St., 911 Hang Up

•600 Lafayette St., Special Detail

•600 Lafayette St., Fight

•700 N. Defiance St., Run Away Juvenile

MARCH 1

•229 Rosewood Ct., Juveniles

•W. Lutz Rd.@W. Village Limits, Traffic Offense/Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Suspicious Activity

•N. Buehrer St.@W. Lugbill Rd., Animal Call

•2100-B S. Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle

•901 Murbach St., Larceny

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

MARCH 2

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•204 Church St., Threats/Harassment

•413 Clover Ln., Larceny

•Lafayette St.@S. Pleasant St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•1109 N. Buehrer St., Animal Call

•500-B Lafayette St., Suspicious Vehicle

MARCH 3

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Detail

•720 W. Lutz Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

MARCH 4

•720 W. Barre Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•500 Lafayette St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•300-B W. Holland St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•400-B W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•104 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Warrant

•1500-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•100 W. Barre Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•103 Franklin St., Civil Problem

•300 Park St., Unlock Vehicle

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 166, Miscellaneous Complaints

•206 Christine Dr., Loud Noise

MARCH 5

•200-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Defiance St.@E. Holland St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Defiance St.@Murbach St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Suspicious Person

•100-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., Accident (Property Damage)

•S. Defiance St.@Lafayette St., Special Detail

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning (2)

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Animal Call

•100-B St. Anne St., Community Service

•300-B N. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense/Warning

MONTPELIER POLICE

MARCH 2

•Arrested Andrew Hannaford 404 Luka Rd. Montpelier,age 36, for Criminal Mischief

STRYKER POLICE

FEBRUARY 13

•Traffic Stop/Warning

FEBRUARY 14

•Traffic Stop/Warning

•Alarm

•Well Being Check

FEBRUARY 15

•Assist Other Agency

•Assist Other Police Unit

FEBRUARY 17

•Traffic Violation/Citation

•Harassment

FEBRUARY 18

•Traffic Stop/Warning

•Domestic Dispute

FEBRUARY 19

•Telephone Harassment

•Open Door

FEBRUARY 20

•Drug Complaint

•Assist Medic

•Warrant Service

FEBRUARY 21

•Open Door

•Warrant Service

•Alarm

FEBRUARY 22

•Escort

•Assist Medic

FEBRUARY 23

•Citizen Assist

•Assist Medic

FEBRUARY 24

•Open Door

•Menacing

FEBRUARY 26

•Traffic Stop/Warning

FEBRUARY 27

•Open Door

•Citizen Assist

•Traffic Stop/Warning

FEBRUARY 28

•Theft

FEBRUARY 29

•Assist Medic

MARCH 1

•911 Hang Up

•Traffic Stop/Warning (4)

•Drug Complaint

•Well Being Check

•Domestic Dispute

SWANTON POLICE

FEBRUARY 16

•Paigelynn, Dog Complaint

•Maddie, Assist Rescue

•Main@Garfield, Loose Dog

FEBRUARY 17

•Co. Rd. C, Accidental Alarm

•High School, Assist Fire Dept.

•Main@St. Clair, Assist Rescue

FEBRUARY 18

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist OSP

•S. Main St., Assist Fire Dept.

•Sanderson St., 911 Hang-Up

•Paigelynn St., Welfare Check

FEBRUARY 19

•E. Airport Hwy., Traffic Assist

•Lee High Dr., Welfare Check

•Paigelynn St., Suicide Threats

FEBRUARY 21

•Church St., Assist Fire Dept.

•N. Main St., Assist Deputy-Arrest

•Lincoln St., Citizen Assist

FEBRUARY 22

•Airport @ Hallett, Accidental Alarm

•Zeiter Way, Welfare Check

•Chestnut St., Unlock

•Lincoln St., Loose Dog

•High School, Suspicious Vehicle

FEBRUARY 23

•Dodge St., Phone Harassment

•Zeiter Way, Assist Fire Dept.

•W. St. Clair, 911 Hang-Up

•Mettabrook Dr., Theft

•SH 64, Warrant Arrest

•Main @ Chestnut, Parking Issue

•W. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue-ill

•Sunshine Corners, Assist Deputy-Domestic

FEBRUARY 24

•Veronica St., Unlock Vehicle

•N. Main St., Remove Bird From House

•E. Garfield @ Hallett, Non-Injury Crash

FEBRUARY 25

•Paigelynn St., Assist Rescue-ill

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•E. Garfield, Warrant Arrest

FEBRUARY 26

•Swanton Water Plant, Reckless Vehicle

•Woodland Ave., Theft

FEBRUARY 27

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Deputy-Alarm

•Clark St., Assist Fire Dept.

•Woodland Ave., Suspicious Person

FEBRUARY 28

•W. Airport Hwy., Phone Scam

•Crabapple Dr., Citizen Assist

•Airport @ Hallett, Non-injury Crash

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-injury Crash

•Wendy’s Lot, Disorderly Conduct

•Airport@Dogwood, Injury Crash

•Airport @ Hallett, Suspicious Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Disabled Vehicle

•Co. Rd. 3, Assist Deputy

FEBRUARY 29

•Church St., Suspicious Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Elton Pkwy., Golf Cart Inspection

•Hickory St., Assist Deputy

•N. Main St., 911 Hang Up

•West St., Loose Dog

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Fire Dept.

•E. Airport Hwy., Citizen Assist

•Lincoln St., Civil Dispute

WAUSEON POLICE

FEBRUARY 26

•1299 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•429 Robert Dr., Vandalism

•00 E. Oak St., Juveniles

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 81, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

FEBRUARY 27

•288 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•127 E. Walnut St., Welfare Check

•610 Meadow Ln., Welfare Check

•601 W. Elm St., Wires Down

FEBRUARY 28

•619 E. Chestnut St., Suspicious Activity

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•840 Parkview Dr., Juveniles

•1489 N. Shoop Ave., Man W/Knife

•525 Vine St., Civil Matter

•419 Prospect St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•129 Courthouse Plaza, Civil Matter

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 137, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

FEBRUARY 29

•1496 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•650 Lawrence Ave. Unit 206, Domestic Violence

•722 Fairway Dr. Unit 312, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•783 Fairway Ln., Loud Noise

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•704 Fairway Dr. Unit 102, Sex Offense

MARCH 1

•1051 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•927 Arrowhead Trail, Welfare Check

•1373 N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•425 Cole St. Unit 305, Larceny

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 900, Narcotics

•141 W. Chestnut St., Civil Matter

•412 Ottokee St., Welfare Check

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Activity

•511 Ottokee St., Domestic Violence

•124 N. Franklin St., Loud Noise

•300-B E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

MARCH 2

•324 Chestnut St., Domestic Violence

•940 E. Oak St., Juveniles

•317 N. Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1480 N. Shoop Ave., Threats/Harassment

MARCH 3

•1151 N. Ottokee St., Suspicious Vehicle

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 46, Suicidal Threats

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•1299 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•1487 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•288 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•324 E. Chestnut St., Investigate Complaint

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

WEST UNITY POLICE

FEBRUARY 24

•Suspicious Activity

FEBRUARY 25

•Speed/Warning

FEBRUARY 26

•Lock Out

•Agency Assist (2)

•Traffic Crash/Improper Backing/Citation

•Medical Emergency

•Equipment/Warning

FEBRUARY 27

•Traffic Crash/Failure To Control/Citation

FEBRUARY 28

•Speed/Warning

FEBRUARY 29

•Medical Emergency

•Agency Assist

•Speed/Warning (3)

•Equipment/Warning

MARCH 1

•Telecommunications Harassment

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Ball, Joshua D (Archbold, OH) Obstruct official business. Fine: $300. Costs: $124. Jail time: 90 days with 60 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Hernandez Monzon, David (Bryan, OH) Endangering children. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years. OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $91. Jail time: 20 days suspended with 17 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 90 days. Driving without a license. Fine: $200. Costs: $40.

•Scurlock, John M (Bryan OH) Criminal trespass. Fine: $250. Costs: $94. Jail time: 30 days with 29 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, No contact with Sandor Development Property.

•Yeich, Daniel L II (Bryan, OH) Phone harassment. Fine: $350. Costs: $173. Jail time: 180 days. No future violations within next 3 years, monitored community control 3 years, no contact with victim, follow all recommendations of the probation department.

•Yeich, Daniel L II (Bryan, OH) Obstruct official business. Fine: $350. Costs: $100. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, monitored community control 3 years, no contact with victim, mental health assessment follow all requirements of probation.

•Yeich, Daniel L II (Bryan, OH) Phone harassment. Fine: $250. Costs: $214. Jail time: 180 days with 120 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, monitored community control 3 years, no contact with victim.

•Yeich, Daniel L II (Bryan, OH) Make false alarm. Fine: $250. Costs: $94. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, monitored community control 3 years, no contact with victim.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Barnard, Megan (Fayette, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Bigger, Chandler D (Defiance, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $91. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Clark, Ciara F (Kunkle, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Cline, Sandra R (Bryan, OH) Expired registration. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Crocker, Renee M (Montpelier, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Davis, Claire E (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Davis, Taylor (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Eisel, Ronald J (Alvordton, OH) Improper backing. Fine: $65. Costs: $85.

•Fisher, Blake D (Bryan, OH) Traffic control device. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Garza, Rosario (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hageman, John M (Bryan, OH) Traffic control device. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hodge, Garette E (Bryan, OH) No drivers license. Fine: $200. Costs: $79.

•Kuhn, Melinda R (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Kondas, David J (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Krauss, Grant I (Bryan, OH) Hunt after sunset. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Lewallen, Laura J (Montpelier, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $65. Costs: $85.

•Marquez, John R Rd (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Michael, Brett R (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Phillips, Walter S (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Shaffer, Kayla R (West Unity, OH) Failure to yield. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Steinbrink, Austin J (West Unity, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 3/10/2020. Speed. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Stump, Garrett W (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Ramos, Nichole D (Fayette, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $100. Costs: $85. Improper registration. Fine: $50. Costs: $40. Expired plates. Fine: $25. Costs: $40.

•Tingley, Damion M (Montpelier, OH) No turn on red. Fine: $40. Costs: $85. Speed. Fine: $35. Costs: $40. Improper pass. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Walsh, Phillip J (Bryan, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•White, Bradley J (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Williams, Amy S (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Williams, Phillip J (Bryan, OH) Tag/sticker violation. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Wines, Zachary W (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Young, Levi G (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Adkins, Alysha (Wauseon, OH) Failure to yield right of way. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Anthony, Leanne D (Lyons, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Borton, Jerry A (Wauseon, OH) Assured clear distance. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Camacho, Stacy A (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Centers, Keith M (Archbold, OH) Traffic control device. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Cole, Megan R (Wauseon, OH) Possession. Fine: $75. Costs: $83.

•Dollison, Thomas M (Swanton, OH) Improper turn. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Eisel, Jared E (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Fillinger, Meagan N (Lyons, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Ford, Kimberly K (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Guthrie, Mary K (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Hull, Patsy A (Wauseon, OH) Marked lanes. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Jaramillo, Donovan J (Swanton, OH) Seatbelt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Kroeckel, Kim L (Wauseon, OH) Assured clear distance. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Lingvai, Thomas S (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

•Lozano, Ana K (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine/Costs: $167.

•Lulfs, Marshall W (Swanton, OH) Seatbelt. Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Mcintosh, Quinn R (Delta, OH) Driving left side. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Nagel, Brad L (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85. Reckless operation. Fine: $150. Costs: $56.

•Pennington, Amanda P (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Riches, Sonya E (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Solomon, Isaiah D (Wauseon, OH) Marijuana less than 100 grams. Fine: $75. Costs: $83.

•Triana Reyes, Sorayda A (Delta, OH) Expired registration. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Warncke, James J (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Whitten, Jami N (Delta, OH) Seat belt. Fine/Costs: $78.

•Yoder, Melanie (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Campbell, Slade A (Delta, OH) Criminal mischief. Fine/Costs: $345. Restitution $250. No violation of law until 3/5/2025.

•Magrum, Crystal (Swanton, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $50. Costs: $75.

•Nawrocki, Christopher II (Delta, OH) Negligent assault. Fine/costs: $762. 4 days jail, credit for time served. Non-reportable probation until 3/4/2025, 40 hours community service with 90 days. Drug/alcohol treatment completed prior to court, no contact with victims.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center vs Bennett, Payton (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $50.00.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Kasefang, Ashley (Metamora, OH) Judgement amount: $1,281.11.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Kohlhofer, Frank G Jr & Leah M (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $1,003.47.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Mitchell, Jessica L (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $262.19.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Morgan, James D (Metamora, OH) Judgement amount: $1,821.30.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Stewart, Amy & Barner, Charles (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $193.81.





