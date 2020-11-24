Week Of November 11th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

OCTOBER 30

•224 S. Fulton St., Special Detail

•600 Park St. Unit 38, Animal Call

•1101 E. Lutz Rd., Assist FCSO

•407 E. Lutz Rd., Threats or Harassment

•121 West Field Dr. Unit 4, Crash (Property Damage)

•200 W. Beech St., Special Detail

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 35, Assist Unit

OCTOBER 31

•100-B N. Defiance St., Special Detail

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Found Property

•Ditto St. @ Maple Ave., Miscellaneous Complaints

•1921 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•1500 S. Defiance St., Crash (Property Damage)

•1805 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•400-B Vine St., Parking Violations

•W. Lutz Rd. @ North Pointe Sr., Special Detail

•100-B Church St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•614 N. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•548 Quail Run, 911 Hang Up

NOVEMBER 1

•200 Lafayette St., Suspicious Vehicle

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•317 E. Holland St., Domestic Trouble

•1200 Stryker St., Larceny

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 203, Follow-Up (2)

NOVEMBER 2

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St. @ Miller Ave., Traffic Detail

•400-B Ditto St., Traffic Detail

•528 Quail Run, 911 Hang Up

•105 Sylvanus St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•N. Lincoln St. @ Murbach St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1935 S. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

NOVEMBER 3

•700 W. Lutz Rd., Special Detail

•600 Lafayette St., Crash (Property Damage)

•506 Walnut St., Domestic Trouble

•1508 S. Defiance St., Crash (Property Damage)

•606 S. Pleasant St., Juvenile

NOVEMBER 4

•22365 SR 2, Suspicious Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•901 Stryker St., Suspicious Person

•S. Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1950 S. Defiance St., Welfare Check

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 702, Vandalism

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Found Property

•2200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

NOVEMBER 5

•316 Primrose Ln., Suspicious Vehicle

BRYAN POLICE

OCTOBER 30

•Bryan Main Stop, property found, handled

•Roseland Shelter, suspicious auto, gone an unable to locate

•Bryan Police Department, assisted other department, report taken

•Labanon and Parkview, traffic stop, citation issued

•300 E. High St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Center & Portland, traffic stop, warning issued

•500 E. High St. traffic stop, warning issued

•1100 E. Wilson St., dog complaints, handled

•Allen & Wilson. 911 hang up call, gone an unable to locate

•Colonial Manor Motel, business checks, handled

•Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home, funeral escort, handled

•Krill Funeral Home, funeral escort, handled

•West Main Stop, assisted civilian, report taken

•Bryan Police Department, assisted civilian, handled

•Mattie Marsh Shelter, juvenile complaint, gone an unable to locate

•310 N. Williams St., forgery/fraud, report taken

•Bryan Police Department, assisted civilian, handled

•411 S. Beech St., assisted civilian, report taken

•334 N. Walnut St., assisted civilian, handled

•Union & High St., auto violation, gone an unable to locate

•915 W. High St., assisted civilian, handled

•City lot 4, lockout, handled

Bryan High/Middle School, larceny, handled

•Titan Tire, traffic stop, warning

•Defiance, Ohio, warrants, report taken

•Main & Perry St., traffic stop, warning

•Chief Supermarket, lockouts, handled

•1002 Willmoore Circle, mischief, gone an unable to locate

OCTOBER 31

•Sunny & Avenue A, juvenile complaint, advised

•Downing & Circle, traffic stop, report taken

•High & Cherry, traffic stop, warning issued

•CVS parking lot, traffic stop, warning issued

•203 N. Lebanon St., assisted civilian, handled

•South & Union St., traffic stop, warning issued

•1103 Wesley Ave., lockouts, handled

•Krill Funeral Home, funeral escort, handled

•1904 S. Court, oil spill, in service

•Union & Perry St., auto violation, gone an unable to locate

•Bryan & Lewis St., suspicious person, handled

•412 Pleasantwood Ave., family-domestic violence, report taken

•Walmart, assisted civilian, handled

•105 Rolland St., 911 hang up call, handled

•327 N. Cherry St., assisted other department, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, assisted civilian, handled

NOVEMBER 1

•415 E. Bryan St., missing person, report taken

•206 E. Pierce St., warrants, report taken

•1038 Cardinal Dr., juvenile complaint, handled

•Bryan Main Stop, lockouts, handled

•Dollar General, accident, handled

•Fountain Grove Cemetery, assisted civilian, gone an unable to locate

•626 S. Cherry St., 911 hang up call, handled

•Walmart, assisted civilian, handled

•802 Pleasantwood Ave., assisted another department, report taken

NOVEMBER 2

•Main & Foster St., traffic stop, warning issued

•339 Arthur Dr., dog complaints, handled

•Plaza Senior Center, larceny, handled

•Navarre & Lebanon St., traffic stop, citation issued

•900 S. Main St., animal call, gone an unable to locate

•Isaac Property Company, mischief, report taken

•St. Patrick Church, funeral escort, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, messages delivered, handled

•403 N. Walnut St., parking violtion, handled

•Lewis & Bryan, parking violation, handled

•13065 County Road D-50, lockout, handled

•935 W. High St., assisted civilian, handled

•Fountain Grove & Spring Meadow, traffic stop, warning

NOVEMBER 3

•Compassion Medical Clinic, business checks, handled

•Walnut & Butler. hazardous condition, handled

•Hamilton & Walnut St., suspicious person, warning issued

•1200 Rays Drive, extra patrol, handled

•900 E. High St., auto violation, handled

•Fountain Grove & Main St., traffic stop, warning issued

•South & Cherry St., suspicious person, handled

•209 E. Perry St., break & entering, report taken

•Portland & Patrick Court, parking violation, handled

•510 E. Mulberry St., auto violation, report taken

•Police & Fire Training, suspicious auto, handled

•511 Olive Dr., family trouble, handled

•Walmart, assisted civilian, handled

•Maple & Main St., assisted civilian, handled

•Around the square, foot patrol, handled

•915 E. Bryan St., family trouble, warning

NOVEMBER 4

•High & Portland, traffic stop, warning issued

•500 S. Lebanon St., burglar alarms, handled

•Wilson & Emmet St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Wilson & Myers St., juvenile complaint, report taken

•Bavarian & Palmer St., parking violations, handled

•Maumee Valley Guidance Center, non-injury accident, report taken

•876 E. Trevitt St., suspicious person, handled

•Jumpin Beanz, lockout, handled

•Main & Perry St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Potters, traffic stop, warning issued

•Main & Pierce St., traffic stop, warning issued

•617 S. Main St., lockouts, warning issued

NOVEMER 5

•Main & Fountain Grove, traffic stop, warning issued

•915 E. Bryan St., assisted civilian, gone an unable to locate

•Main & Pierce St., traffic stop, waring issued

•Titan Tire, suspicious person, handled

•Moore Pool, dog complaints, handled

•415 Cherry St., assisted civilian, handled

•Fountain City Veterinary, lockouts, handled

•412 E. High St., assisted civilian, handled

•Walgreens, 911 hang up call, handled

•810 Haver Dr., parking violation, handled

•334 W. Bryan St., assisted civilian, gone an unable to locate

NOVEMBER 6

•Wesley United Methodist Church, suspicious auto, handled

•Main & High St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Main & Hamilton St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Main & Foster, traffic stop, warning issued

•Parkview Physicians Group, 911 hang up call, gone an unable to locate

•Center & Avenue A, traffic stop, warning issued

•339 Arthur St, lockout, handled

•Bryan High/Middle School, assisted civilian, handled

•328 N. Lynn, 911 hang up call, handled

•County Road C & County Road 15, traffic stop, warning issued

•McDonalds, non-injury accident, handled

•Wilson & Union, auto violation, handled

•1414 Rays Dr., assisted another department, handled

•Bus Barn, juvenile complaint, cancelled call

•100 S. Lynn St., traffic stop, citation issued

•Isaac Property Company, property damage, report taken

•618 E. Mulberry St., suspicious auto, handled

•Plaza Motel, trespass, handled

•Chief Supermarket, lockouts, handled

•Townline & Greystone, traffic stop, warning issued

•315 E. Trevitt St., forgery/fraud, report taken

•876 E. Trevitt St., 911 hang up call, handled

•PNC Bank, assisted civilian, handled

•915 E. Bryan St., assisted civilan, handled

•812 Haver Dr., assisted civilian, handled

•404 John St., suspicious person, handled

•700 S. Main St., warrants, report taken

•412 S. Portland, 911 hang up call, handled

•503 Rosemont Ave., burglar alarms, handled

•Main & Mulberry St., auto violation, gone an unable to located

•611 Center St., dog complaint, handled

SWANTON POLICE

OCTOBER 16

•Co. Rd. 2, Missing Dog

•Airport @ Hallett, Unlock Vehicle

•Dodge St., Suspicious Vehicle

OCTOBER 17

•S. Main St., Lost Dog

•Airport @ SH 64, Accidental Alarm

•Veronica St., Assault

•Maddie St., Parking Issue

•Maddie St., Neighbor Dispute

•Paigelynn St., Parking Issue

•Airport @ Turtle Crk., Reckless Driving

OCTOBER 18

•Clark St., 911 Hang Up

•Chestnut St., Unlock Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Menacing

•Maddie St., Unruly Juvenile

•Walnut St., Unwanted Person

OCTOBER 19

•Airport @ Munson, Physical Control

•Sanderson St., Theft

•Cherry St., Intoxicated Person

•Dodge St., Assist Rescue-injury

OCTOBER 20

•Alpine Dr., 911 Hang-Up

•W. Airport Hwy., Loose Dog

OCTOBER 21

•High School, Suspicious Vehicle

OCTOBER 22

•Airport @ Holiday Ln., Non-injury Crash

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm (2)

•Saber Rd., Parking Issue

•Maple St., Unauthorized Use

OCTOBER 23

•E. Airport Hwy., Open Door

•E. Airport Hwy., Debris in Roadway

OCTOBER 24

•Hallett @ Airport, Verbal Dispute

•Dodge @ Main, Warrant Arrest

•E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•E. Airport Hwy., Drug Possession

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

OCTOBER 25

•Sanderson St., Welfare Check

•Dodge St., Noise Complaint

OCTOBER 26

•Dodge St., Noise Complaint

•Forrester Dr., Unruly Juvenile

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-injury Crash

•W. Airport Hwy., Bad Check

•Airport @ Scott, Warrant Arrest

OCTOBER 27

•Valley Way, Welfare Check

•Alpine Dr., Identity Theft

•Airport @ Munson, Warrant Arrest

•Lawrence, Intoxicated Person

OCTOBER 28

•N. Main St., 911 Hang-Up

•E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

•Airport @ Paigelynn, Drug Possession

OCTOBER 29

•E. St. Clair, Computer Scam

•W. Garfield, Welfare Check

•Dodge St., Assist Child Services

OCTOBER 30

•E. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Main St., Railroad Gates Down

•Academy Dr., Assist Rescue-injury

•Chestnut St., Unruly Juvenile

OCTOBER 31

•Chestnut St., Civil Custody

•Maddie St., Disorderly Conduct

•Dogwood Dr., Parking Issue

•Carriage Ln., Theft From Vehicle

•Carriage Ln., Sign Theft

•Airport @ Turtle Crk., Welfare Check

WAUSEON POLICE

OCTOBER 28

•348 Barbara Dr., Welfare Check

•701 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•114 E. Elm St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•1200 N. Shoop Ave., Threats / Harassment

•209 Cherry St., Loud Noise

OCTOBER 29

•277 Enterprise Ave., Welfare Check

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

•840 Parkview, Juveniles

•1046 Seneca Dr., Juveniles

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•308 E. Superior St., Suspicious Vehicle

OCTOBER 30

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy. @ N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•1400-B N. Shoop Ave., Debris / Item in Roadway

•1299 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 30, Domestic Violence

OCTOBER 31

•200-B N. Fulton St., Debris / Item in Roadway

•1500-B N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•247 W. Linfoot St., Loud Noise

•1400-B N. Shoop Ave., Debris / Item in Roadway

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Suspicious Activity

•1082 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

•234 Madison St., Investigate Complaint

•E. Oak St. @ Marshall St., Lost / Found / Recovered

NOVEMBER 1

•1100-B N. Ottokee St., Animal Call

•325 W. Leggett St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•425 Ottokee St., Loose Wire

•247 N. Franklin St., Animal Call

•517 Third St., Vandalism

•517 Third St., Vandalism

•E. Oak St. @ Cedar St., Wire Down

•134 N. Franklin St., Run Away or Unruly

•619 E. Chestnut St., Burglary

•1444 Clermont Dr., Welfare Check

NOVEMBER 2

•940 E. Leggett St., Alarm Drop

•1373 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•415 Cole St. Unit 36, Larceny

•142 Clinton St., Welfare Check

•734 Wauseon Senior Village, Welfare Check

•415 Cole St. Unit 36, Larceny

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•E. Elm St. @ Marshall St., Lost / Found/ Recovered

NOVEMBER 3

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Lost / Found / Recovered

•E. Airport Hwy @ N. Ottokee St., Disabled Vehicle

•620 Potter St., Neighborhood Trouble

•1130 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•210 S. Fulton St., Sinkhole in Roadway

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Nathan McCullough, 30, of 603 Linwood Ave., Delta, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Having Weapons While Under Disability. He attempted to purchase a gun while being under disability. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. McCullough to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, obtain a valid driver’s license and auto insurance, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew, serve 11 days in CCNO, successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court Program, and successfully complete any treatment recommended by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. McCullough spending 12 months in prison.

•Ian Adams, 20, of Wauseon, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Felonious Assault. He caused serious physical harm to another. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Adams to minimum term 3 years and a maximum term of 4 1/2 years in prison, and ordered him to pay prosecution costs.

•Jorge Martinez, 31, of Archbold, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Burglary. He attempted to trespass in an occupied structure, with the purpose to commit a criminal offense. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Martinez to 24 months in prison, andordered him to pay prosecution costs, and pay $2,043.69 in restitution to the victim.