Week Of November 4th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

OCTOBER 23

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail (2)

•100-B Victory Lane, Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Rosewood Ct., Community Service

•538 Schrock Dr., Follow Up

•300 Park St., Suspicious Trailer

•600 Park St. Unit 34, Narcotics-Overdose

•500-B S. Defiance St.,Traffic Offense / Warning

OCTOBER 24

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St, Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•104 Grassy Ln., 911 Hang Up

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 107, Welfare Check

•1000-B Stryker St., Traffic Jam

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400-B Walnut St., Community Service

• N. Defiance St. @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400-B Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1100 S. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•1100 S. Defiance St., Welfare Check

OCTOBER 25

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•800-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•328 North Pointe Dr., Unlock Vehicle

•100-B Woodland Dr., Parking Violations

•100-B St. Anne St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•W. Lutz Rd @ North Pointe Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600 Park St. Unit 23, Unlock Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1921 S. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

OCTOBER 26

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•607 S. Defiance St., Threats or Harassment

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Follow Up

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Bankey Ave. @ W. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•2000-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•700-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400-B W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

OCTOBER 27

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

OCTOBER 28

•2211 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Lugbill Rd., Disabled Vehicle

•125 Taylor Pkwy, Crash (Property Damage)

•515 Fairview Ct., Fraud

•Ditto St. @ W. Holland St., Crash (Property Damage)

•700 North St Unit 000, Special Detail (2)

•600 Park St. Unit 31, Unlock Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•2211 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Follow Up

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

OCTOBER 29

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•22611 SR 2, Telephone Complaints

•506 Stryker St., Lost Property

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Special Detail

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 147, Domestic Trouble

•W. Holland St. @ Lachoy Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

OCTOBER 30

•100-B N. Defiance St., Road Blocked by Train

BRYAN POLICE

October 23

•Town & Country, business check, handled

•Main & Butler, traffic stop, warning issued

•Bryan Police Department, assist civilian, handled

•334 N. Walnut St., lockouts, handled

•310 S. Walnut St., junk vehicles, referred to another department

•Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home, funeral escort, handled

•316 N. Emmet St., larceny, report taken

•115 S. Emmet St., open door, handled

•209 E. Perry St., assisted department, handled

•Bryan Police Department, assisted civilian, handled

•Plaza Senior Center, assisted civilian, handled

•High & Bruce St., traffic stop, warning

•Goodwill, assisted civilian, subject gone and unable to locate

•Bryan Police Department, assisted another department, report taken

OCTOBER 24

•100 W. Hamilton St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Walmart, traffic stop, warning issued

•Main & Trevitt St., traffic stop, warning issued

•N. Main, traffic stop, warning issued

•300 Avenue A, suspicious person, handled

•100 Main St., traffic stop, citation issued

•430 S. Beech St., assisted civilian, handled

•Wesley United Methodist Church, funeral escort, handled

•103 E. Trevitt St., disturbing the peace, handled

•Walmart, lockouts, handled City Lot, suspicious auto, handled

•716 W. High St., 911 hang up, handled

•Sanctuary of Williams County, messages, handled

•Main & South, auto violation, gone and unable to locate

•200 S. Main St., traffic stop, warning

•Cornerstone Critters, animal call, handled

OCTOBER 25

•Edgerton & Walnut, doors open, handled

•Bryan Main Stop, auto suspicious, handled

•High & Townline, hazardous condition, handled

•McDonald Ruff Ice Rink, auto suspicious, handled

•S. Main at Plaza, traffic stop, warning issued

•330 S. Lynn St., non-injury accident, arrest adult

•235 N. Walnut St., assisted civilian, handled

•Main Stop, failure to pay, handled

•Main Stop, failure to pay, handled

•Ohioans Healthcare, burglar alarms, handled

•McDonalds, accident, no report, closed

•Walmart, assisted civilian, andled

•330 S. Lynn St., assisted civilian, report taken

•Titan Tire, suspicious auto, handle

•915 E. Bryan St., disturbing the peace, handled

OCTOBER 26

•400 N. Allen St., prowlers, gone and unable to located

•206 Avenue B, 911 hang up call, handled

•Bryan Police Department, suspicious auto, handled

•Farmers & Merchant, Main Street Branch, burglar alarm, handle

•618 E. Myers St., juvenile complaint, handled

•Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home, funeral escort, handled

•915 Bryan St., family trouble, report taken

•314 E. Butler St., larceny, handled

•411 Beech St., bike stolen, report taken

•1035 Cardinal Dr., larceny, handled.

•Bryan Police Department, assisted civilian, referred to another department

•304 E. Wilson St., assisted other department, report taken

•206 Avenue B, narcotics, report taken

•528 S. Beech St., assisted civilian, handled

•CHWC, assisted other department, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, family trouble, handled

•200 Palmer Ln, non-injury accident, report taken

OCTOBER 27

•875 E. Mulberry St., 911 hang up, handled

•Chief Supermarket, auto suspicious, handled

•Eagles Lodge, burglar alarms, handled

•716 S. Walnut St., larceny, report taken

•Bryan High School, larceny, report taken

•Union Trailer Court, assisted other department, handled

•835 S. Main St., general, in service

•Plaza Senior Center, assisted civilian, civil matter

•Walmart, lockouts, handled

•Oakwood & John, traffic stop, warning issued

•810 S. Walnut St., 911 hang up call, handled

•S. Main, traffic stop, warning issued

•Main & Maple St., traffic stop, warning issued

•W. High, traffic stop, warning issued

•Plaza Senior Center, suspicious person, advised

OCTOBER 28

•414 E. Perry St., 911 hang up call, handled

•Goodwill, suspicious person, handled

•Lynn & Mulberry, traffic stop, citation issued

•412 Pleasantwood Ave., family trouble, left notices

•Hasch Body Shop, traffic stop, citation issued

•Eagles Lodge, burglar alarms, handled

•800 E. Edgerton St., traffic stop, warning issued

•1118 S. Lynn St., junk vehicles, report taken

•334 W. Bryan St., assisted civilian, handled

•Wendy’s, harassment, report taken

•CCNO, warrants, report taken

•Walmart, suspicious person, handled

•Staffmark, lockouts, handled

•East End Pool, assisted other department, handled

•Goodwill, warrants, report taken

•Oakwood Ave, child abuse/neglect, closed

•Wilson Keck Recycling, burglar alarms, handled

•722 S. Main St., child abuse/neglect, report taken

•722 S. Main St., 911 hang up call, handled

•Kora Brew House & Wine Bar, lockouts, handled

•Walmart, larceny, report taken

•421 N. Myers St., assisted civilian, handled

•Union Trailer Court, family trouble, handled

•715 E. Bryan St., 911 hang up, handled

•425 N. Myers St., 911 hang up call, handled

October 29

•130 S. Lebanon St., assisted civilian, handled

•Main & Fountain Grove, traffic stop, warning issued

•West Bryan Main Stop, burglar alarms, handled

•121 Vine St., 911 hang up call, handled

•Circle K, traffic stop, warning issued

•Main & Mulberry, traffic stop, warning issued

•High & Main, traffic stop, warning issued

•Bryan Police Department, assisted civilian, handled

•Eagles Lodge, non-injury accident, report taken

•409 E. Bryan St., harassment, handled

•Plaza Senior Center, assisted civilian, handled

•Walmart, property lost, handled

•813 Sunny Dr., assisted other department, report taken

•West Bryan Main Stop, suspicious auto, gone & unable to located

•Sanctuary of Williams County, harassment, handled

•Bryan Police Department, assisted another department, handled

•Bryan Community Apartments, narcotics, gone & unable to located

•715 E. Bryan, disturbing the peace, handled

•100 E. High St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Union & County Road D-50, non-injury accident, report taken

•Plaza Senior Center, disturbing the peace, extra patrol

WAUSEON POLICE

OCTOBER 21

•425 Cole St. Unit 303, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•240 Clinton St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•913 Ottokee St., Juveniles

•238 Madison St., Juveniles

•N. Franklin St. @ Beech St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•W. Elm St., Investigate Complaint

•940 E. Oak St., Civil Matter

•610 Ottokee St., Larceny

•603 Burr Rd., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

OCTOBER 22

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Mental

•847 Wood St., Welfare Check

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Hit-Skip

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•850 W. Elm St., Funeral Escort

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Activity

•840 Parkview, Disorderly Conduct

•1200-B N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•N. Shoop @ Wagner, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1120 N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•128 W. Superior St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

OCTOBER 23

•1299 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•1200 N. Shoop Ave., Threats / Harassment

•715 W. Linfoot St., Domestic Violence

•303 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•N. Glenwood Ave. @ Airport, Accident (Property Damage)

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1044 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•465 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call

OCTOBER 24

•1092 Barney Oldfield Dr., Domestic Violence

•1496 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•248 N. Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1089 Barney Oldfield Dr., Civil Matter

•Depot St., Animal Call

•247 Monroe St., Vandalism

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•500-B Ottokee St., Investigate Complaint

•Leggett @ W. Park, Suspicious Vehicle

•00 Wabash St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

OCTOBER 25

•330 Cherry St., Accident (Property Damage)

•234 Madison St., Criminal Mischief

OCTOBER 26

•940 E. Leggett St., Juveniles (2)

•940 E. Oak St., Investigate Complaint

OCTOBER 27

•751 Fairway Dr., Telephone Harassment

•119 N. Fulton St., Alarm Drop

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•123 Lincoln St., Larceny

•1058 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

OCTOBER 28

•525 Vine St., Run Away or Unruly

WEST UNITY POLICE

OCTOBER 19

•Traffic Crash

•Medical Emergency

•Fraud

•Improper Turn / Citation

OCTOBER 20

•Medical Emergency

OCTOBER 21

•Medical Emergency (2)

•Lock Out

•911 Hang Up

•Speed / Warning

OCTOBER 22

•Burglary

•Lock Out (2)

•Unsecure Premises

•Suspicious Person

•911 Hang Up

OCTOBER 23

•Disabled Vehicle (2)

•Citizen Assist

•Medical Emergency

OCTOBER 24

•Suspicious Activity

•Animal Problem

•Noise Complaint

•Medical Emergency

•Speed / Warning (2)

OCTOBER 25

•Speed / Warning

•Unsecured Premises

WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following cases from the criminal docket in Williams County Common Pleas Court:

-October 13, 2020 – Jerad A. Carroll, age 24, of Williams County was sentenced on two charges of Domestic Violence, both felonies of the fourth degree, and two charges of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to a term of twenty-three (23) months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

-October 13, 2020 – Dakoda M. Koch, age 24, of Williams County, was sentenced on the charges of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. He was sentenced to three years of community control, a term of 180 days (90 days suspended) in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $1000.

-October 20, 2020 – Michael A. Rockey, age 25, of Williams County, was sentenced on the charge of Domestic, a felony of the fourth degree. He was sentenced to four years community control, a term of 180 days (168 suspended) in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $750.

-October 21, 2020 – Justin E. Day-Hemenway, age 41, of Williams County, pleaded guilty to the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree. Sentencing is scheduled for December 7, 2020, at 11:30 AM.