Week Of October 2nd, 2019 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

ARCHBOLD POLICE

SEPTEMBER 20

•224 S. Fulton St., Special Detail

•101 Parkview Ct., Welfare Check

•1100 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•205 Brussel St., Welfare Check

•600 Park St. Unit 29, Miscellaneous Complaints

•1911 S. Defiance St., Assist Police Unit

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 200, Assault

•408 High St., Property Found

SEPTEMBER 21

•407 E. Lutz Rd., Assist Fire

•S. Defiance St @ Oak St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•700 North St. Unit 000, Suspicious Vehicle

•245 West Field, Assist Fire

•113 S. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

SEPTEMBER 22

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Suspicious Vehicle

•702 W. Holland St., Vandalism

•22611 SR 2, Community Service

•617 N. Defiance St., Animal Call

•505 N. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

SEPTEMBER 23

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Disabled Vehicle

•305 Union St., Felony Warrant

•503 Stryker St., Suspicious Person

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Assault

•1805 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•206 Brussel St., Assist Fire

•700-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Sothern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•600 Park St. Unit 14, Animal Call

•600 Park St. Unit 000, Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 24

•100-B Woodland Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•1101 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•900-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•305 Union St., Felony Warrant

•1925 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Animal Call

•102 S. Lincoln St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•600 Park St. Unit 22, Animal Call

•718 Siegel Dr., Lost Property

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Animal Call

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1230 S. Defiance St., Vehicle Unlock

•4957 SR 66, Assist Police Unit

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•900 S. Defiance St., Larceny

•600 Lafayette St., Assist Fire

•303 W. Barre Rd., Animal Call

•124 Pheasant Ln., Suicide Threats

SEPTEMBER 25

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•700 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•700-B N. Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle

•100-B Miller Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•200-B Brussel St., Animal Call

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Animal Call

•700-B Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle

•100-B Miller Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•200-B Brussel St., Animal Call

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Animal Call (2)

•700-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous

•400-B Clover Ln., Found Property

•1913 S. Defiance St., Hit-Skip

•E. Holland St. @ N. Lincoln St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•S. Defiance St. Unit 000, Lost Property

SEPTEMBER 26

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•101 Parkview Ct., Welfare Check

•Ditto St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Larceny

•400 Walnut St., Civil Problem

WAUSEON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 18

•14514 County Road C, Investigate Complaint

•504 W. Leggett St., Civil Matter

•224 S. Oakwood St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•218 W. Willow St., Threats / Harassment

SEPTEMBER 19

•504 W. Leggett St., Welfare Check

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 8, Domestic Violence

•504 W. Leggett St., Investigate Complaint

•N. Shoop Ave. @ Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•Wagner @ N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•208 Birch St., Sex Offense

•230 Clinton St., Threats / Harassment

SEPTEMBER 20

•1265 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•915 E. Leggett St., Larceny

•303 W. Leggett St., Investigate Complaint

•400-B E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•415 Cherry St., 911

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

SEPTEMBER 21

•443 Ottokee St., Run Away or Unruly

•248 N. Fulton St., Fight

•247 Monroe St., Vandalism

•425 Cole St. Unit 305, Investigate Complaint

•129 N. Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 604, Run Away or Unruly

•455 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•320 Sycamore St., Vandalism

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

•00 W. Leggett St., Suspicious Vehicle

•440 Vine St., Investigate Complaint

SEPTEMBER 22

•235 Beech St., Animal Call

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•213 Monroe St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1082 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

•248 N. Fulton St., Larceny

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 59, Accidental Overdose

•230 Clinton St., Threats / Harassment

•330 S. Maplewood Ave., Fire

•230 Clinton St., Run Away or Unruly

•525 Vine St., Investigate Complaint

SEPTEMBER 23

•335 E. Walnut St., Accidental Overdose

•E. Airport Hwy @ N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•142 E. Oak St., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•704 Fairway Dr. Unit 207, Threats / Harassment

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1208, Investigate Complaint

•230 Clinton St., Sex Offense

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•1462 N. Shoop Ave., Open Door

•141 S. Fulton St., Juveniles

•117 Beech St., Suspicious Activity

SEPTEMBER 24

•855 E. Leggett St., Identity Theft

•215 N. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•220 Lawrence Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 Parkview Dr., Welfare Check

•137 Beech St., Vandalism

•N. Shoop Ave. @ Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•415 Cole St. Unit 21, Threats/Harassment

•434 N. Fulton St., Loud Noise

SEPTEMBER 25

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 3, Investigate Complaint

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Shanel Webster, 26, Detroit, pled guilty to Theft. On August 13, 2019, she did with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over said property or services without the consent of the owner, and the value of said property or services being $1,000 or more, but less than $7,500.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Webster to 7 months in prison, and ordered her to pay prosecution costs.

•Jonathan B. Boesger, Fayette, age 25, pled guilty to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Attempted Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Mr. Boesger attempted to transport a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle that he operated while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Boesger to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Boesger to serve 180 days in CCNO with 177 days suspended; pay prosecution costs; and pay a ﬁne of $1,000; and not possess any ﬁrearms while on community control. His driver’s license shall be suspended for one year. His ﬁrearms shall be forfeited to the Ohio State Highway Patrol to be destroyed. Mr. Boesger received credit for three days in CCNO.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Boesger serving a total of 180 days in jail.

•Jonathan P. Gerard, Jr., Delta, age 38, previously pled guilty to Attempted Possession of Cocaine. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Gerard attempted to possess cocaine. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Gerard to two years of community control.

He ordered Mr. Gerard to serve 180 days in CCNO, all suspended, with credit for time served; pay prosecution costs; be assessed at A Renewed Mind and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; not enter bars and/or taverns; and comply with an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. Contraband shall be forfeited to the Delta Police Dept. to be destroyed.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Gerard serving 180 days in jail.

•Jamill Scott, 27, Chicago, Ill previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Robbery and Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. While fleeing from an attempted theft, he attempted to inflict physical harm on another, and while attempting to flee failed to comply with police orders.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Scott to 5 years of community control and ordered him to stay out of bars/taverns, maintain employment and ﬁle tax returns, forfeit his vehicle to the City of Wauseon, and serve 180 days in CCNO, with credit for 60 days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Scott spending 14 months in prison for Attempted Robbery, and 12 months in prison for Failure to Comply, said sentences to be served consecutive with one another, for a total prison term of 26 months.

•Amanda Rose, 24, of 10487 Co. Rd. 4, Lot 138, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trespass and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. While driving intoxicated, she entered or remained on the land or premises of another, with the purpose to commit a misdemeanor.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Rose to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, pay a $525 ﬁne for the OVI, serve 15 days in CCNO, successfully complete any treatment recommended by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, a driver’s license suspension of 1 year, with driving privileges, restricted plates, have an ignition interlock device on vehicle, and stay out of bars taverns, including any restaurants that serve alcohol.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Rose spending 180 days in CCNO for Aggravated Trespass, and 180 days in CCNO for OVI, said sentences to be served consecutively with one another, for a total jail term of 360 days.

•Dennis Darr, 62, of 4549 Co. Rd. 1-2, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to Assault. He caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a peace officer while he was performing his official duties. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Darr to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, complete a mental health and drug/alcohol assessment, and complete any recommendations, stay out of bars / taverns, and serve 90 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Darr spending 16 months in prison.

Williams County Criminal

•Carroll, Jerad A (Bryan, OH) Failure to comply. Fine: $350. Costs: $186.03. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended.

•Day, Glen B (Montpelier, OH) Falsification. Costs: $90. Jail time: 180 days.

•Hammond, Kayla D (Montpelier, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $171.40.

•Konwinski, Eric D (Napoleon, OH) Criminal trespassing. Fine: $250. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Labounty, Alexis N (Hicksville, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $94. Jail time: 30 days with 25 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no violent or threatening contact with Walmart for 5 years.

•Liechty, Heather (Stryker, OH) Dog at large. Fine: $75. Costs: $127. Shall keep dog on chain or leash at all time outside. Failure to register. Fine: $75. Costs: $40.

•Young, Paul D (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $500. Costs: $209. Jail time: 180 days with 155 suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart for 5 years.

•Young, Paul D (Bryan, OH) Theft. Costs: $89. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart for 5 years.

•Young, Paul D (Bryan, OH) Theft. Costs: $89. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart for 5 years.

•Young, Paul D (Bryan, OH) Theft. Costs: $89. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart for 5 years.

•Young, Paul D (Bryan, OH) Theft. Costs: $89. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart for 5 years.

Williams County Traffic

•Allwood, Kaitlyn A (Delta, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Britton, Joseph W (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Brown, Barbara M (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Buehrer, William T (Bryan, OH) Violation of restriction. Fine: $300. Costs: $91. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 9/14/19, defendant shall have no future violations within the next 2 years.

•Buehrer, William T (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 9/17/19, defendant shall have no future violations within the next 2 years.

•Casarez, Michael J (Defiance, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Chamberlain, Duane L (Stryker, OH) Failure to yield right of way in private drive. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Emerson, Kayla M (Edon, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Galla, Diana K (Edon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Gottwald, Sarina M (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $96. Costs: $79.

•Heer, Alan J (West Unity, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $159.56. Park on public highway. Fine: $100. Costs: $40.

•Hendricks, Cynthia J (Pioneer, OH) Lanes of travel.

•Hug, Lyle E (Edon, OH) Improper backing. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Keller, Jacob J (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $75. Costs: $85.

•Koch, Dakoda M (Melberne, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 9/22/2019, no future violations within next 2 years.

•Locke, Austin (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•McDaniel, Devin M (West Unity, OH) No motorcycle endorsement. Fine: $150. Costs: $79. Expired plates. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Miller, Bobbi A (Miller, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Stuckey, David L (Archbold, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Swank, Tracee J (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Underwood, Shannon M (Montpelier, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Wheeler, Leslie A (Montpelier, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Woodby, Shannon M (Archbold, OH) Hit/skip. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years. Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Wulf, Kelsey (Metamora, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Young, Melvin R (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

Williams County Civil

•Stantz, Calvin & Fannie (Stryker, OH) vs Kosier, Rick Dba R S Roofing Siding & Home Improvement (Montpelier, OH) Judgement amount: $700.

Fulton County Traffic

•Armstrong, Justin T (Wauseon, OH) Seatbelt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Blankenship, Donna L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Brooks, Adam D (Napoleon, OH) Gross overload. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

•Degroff, Katlyn M (Wauseon, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Elendt, Breanna R (Swanton, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Fruth, Leah R (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Gombash, Julius W (Swanton, OH) Improper backing. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Heising, Kayla (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Holden, Daniel C (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Jagielski, Jessica E (Swanton, OH) Failure to register vehicle. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Love, Joshua A (Defiance, OH) Peel/squeal. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Nafziger, Gilbert J (Archbold, OH) Traffic control device. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Perez, Israel A (Archbold, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Rufenacht, Kirk B (Wauseon, OH) Plate light. Fine: $37. Costs: $85. Loud muffler. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Simmons, Dennis W JR (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Stanfill, James F Jr (Swanton, OH) Traffic control device. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Varga, James F (Lyons, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Wilson, Lisa A (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Wyse, Denton H (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Ziegler, Erin R (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

Fulton County Criminal

•Bernholtz, Brian A (Delta, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $250. Costs: $75. Jail time: 9 days.

•Taylor, Chris (Swanton, OH) Restrain dog. Fine: $25. Costs: $75. Restrain dog. Fine: $25. Costs: $46.

Fulton County Civil

•Fulton County Health Center vs Mitchell, Jessica Lynn (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $$50.

•Citibank N.A. vs Weiss, Amber (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $3,354.39.

•Smith, Christine M (Swanton, OH) vs Williams, Genee R (Toledo, OH) Judgement amount: $3,656.24.

•Smith, Christine M (Swanton, OH vs Fennell, Jasmine S (Toledo, OH) Judgement amount: $2,789.62.

