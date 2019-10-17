Rhonda Dietrich (1958-2019)

Rhonda S. Dietrich, age 60, of Palm City, Florida, passed away on September 27, 2019, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Florida. Rhonda was a 1976 graduate of Fairview High School. She was a respiratory therapist at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She loved reading and really enjoyed cats.

Rhonda S. Dietrich was born on October 2, 1958, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Richard A. and Phyllis (Hake) Dietrich. She married Forest E. Tinney, Jr. on April 24, 2004, and he survives.

Rhonda is also survived by her two brothers, Randy (Gayle) Dietrich, of Defiance, Ohio, and Roy Dietrich, of Williams Center, Ohio, and two nephews, Tony Dietrich, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Drew Dietrich, of Defiance. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Rhonda’s life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorial donations are requested to Treasure Coast Hospice of Florida.

