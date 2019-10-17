Week Of September 25th, 2019 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

ARCHBOLD POLICE

SEPTEMBER 13

•304 Stryker St., Juvenile-Misc

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 704, Larceny

•100-B Depot St, Improper Registration

•100-B E. Holland St., Animal Call

•100 S. Lincoln St., Assist Police Unit

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Holland St., Disabled Vehicle

•1911 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 4, Civil Problem

•300-B West St., 911 Hang Up

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense

•S. Defiance St. @ Miller Ave., Injury Crash

•428 North Pointe Dr., 911 Hang Up

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 4, Fire

SEPTEMBER 14

•23040 Co. Rd. A, Unlock Vehicle

•103 N. Defiance St., Animal Call

•202 E. Williams St., Peace Keep

•100 Miller Ave., Assist Other Unit

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Dog Found

•210 W. Williams St., Parking Violations

•700-B. E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Found Keys

•314 N. Defiance St., Misc. Complaints

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 4, Misc. Complaints

•600 Park St. Unit 29, Animal Call

•N. Defiance St.@E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•1508 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 15

•700- B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense

•301 West St., 911 Hang Up

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Animal Call

•415 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 34, Returned Lost Dog

•1805 S. Defiance St., Larceny

•300 E. Holland St. Unit 000, Loud Noise

•300-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense

SEPTEMBER 16

•210 DeGroff Ave., Threats / Harassment

•100-B E. Holland St., Animal Call

•100-B Barre Rd., Traffic Offense

•104 Depot St., Parking Violations

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Community Service

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense

•300 Short-Buehrer Rd., 911 Hang Up

•400-B Ditto St., Traffic Offense

•600 Lafayette St., Suspicious Vehicle

•100-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense

•100-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense

•402 West St., Suspicious Person

SEPTEMBER 17

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Threats/Harassment

•603 Sauder St., Unlock Vehicle

•200-B Frey Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•600 Park St. Unit 46, Assist Police Unit

•415 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 16, Assist Fire or Rescue

•100-B Woodland Dr., Civil Problem

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Telephone Complaints

SEPTEMBER 18

•200 N. Defiance St. Unit 000, Traffic Offense

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense

•100-B Murbach St., Traffic Offense

•324 W. Lutz Rd., Fraud

•103 N. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•104 West St., Assault

SEPTEMBER 19

•Burke St. @ S. Pleasant St., Traffic Offense

•900-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense

•500 Lafayette St., Unlock Vehicle

•700-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense

•S. Defiance St@Lafayette St., disabled Vehicle

•806 Farber Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•500-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense

•1935 S. Defiance St., Animal Call

•900 S. Defiance St., Crash-Property Damage

•345 Sawmill Ct., 911 Hang Up

•204 Dogwood Ct., 911 Hang up

•600 Park St. Unit 33, Assist Rescue-ill subject

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense

Swanton Police

SEPTEMBER 1

•Dodge St., Loud Music

•Dodge St., Loud Music

•Paigelynn Place, Loose Dog

•Dodge St. Assault

•Dodge St., Loud Noises

•Dodge St., Noise Complaint

•E. Airport Hwy., Found Property

•Fulton @ Main St., Found Property

SEPTEMBER 2

•Browning Rd., Found Dog

•Hickory St., Unlock Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 3

•S. Munson Rd., Assist Rescue-ill

•Maddie St., Neighbor Dispute

•Aspen Dr., Rescue Assist-ill

•Church St., Trash Can Fire

•Lincoln St., Theft

•Airport @ S. Main, Accidental Alarm

•Main @ St. Clair, Suspicious Persons

SEPTEMBER 4

•Sanderson St., Abandoned Vehicle

•Chestnut St., Welfare Check

•Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•S. Main, Custody Issue

•Paigelynn St., Threats

•Chestnut St., Suspicious Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Citizen Assist

SEPTEMBER 5

•Paigelynn St., Harassment

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•St. Clair @ Main, Reckless Driver

•Co. Rd. J @ SH 64, Suspicious Act

•Dodge St., Domestic Dispute

SEPTEMBER 6

•Dodge St., Threat

•W. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang-Up

•Elm St., Assist Rescue

•Dodge St., Noise Complaint

•Paigelynn St., Unruly Juvenile

•Woodside, Domestic Dispute

SEPTEMBER 7

•Dodge St., Loose Dogs

•Black Canyon Dr., Accidental Alarm

•Walnut St., Unlock Vehicle

•Miller St., Unruly Juvenile

•E. Airport Hwy., Car vs. Person Crash

•Lincoln St., Criminal Damage

•E. Airport Hwy., Warrant

•Garfield @ Elton Pkwy, Assist Rescue

•Sanderson, Possible Fire

SEPTEMBER 8

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Main @ Airport, Unlock Vehicle

•W. Garfield, Assist Rescue-ill

•Co. Rd. 1-1 @ Trail, Assist Rescue-injury

SEPTEMBER 9

•Co. Rd. H@ Co. Rd. 3, Unlock Vehicle

•Elton Parkway, Fire Alarm

•SH 64 @ CR J, Assist Deputy

•SH 64 @ Airport, Warrant Arrests

•Airport @ S. Main, Disorderly Conduct

SEPTEMBER 10

•Maddie St., Unlock Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Harassment

•Co. Rd K @ 3, Assist Deputy-Crash

•Reservoir, Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 11

•Airport @ Hallett, Suspicious Vehicle

•Toledo Express, Assist Port Authority

•Paigelynn St., Neighbor Dispute

•S. Main St., Suspicious Person

•Lincoln St., Unruly Juvenile

•E. Airport Hwy., Citizen Transport

•E. Airport Hwy., Warrant Arrest

SEPTEMBER 12

•W. Airport Hwy., Juveniles on Bike

SEPTEMBER 13

•Clark @ Chestnut, Welfare Check

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Brookside Dr., Unruly Juvenile

•Franklin St., Welfare Check

•Veronica St., Neighbor Dispute

•Dodge St., Suspicious Act

•Maddie St., Noise Complaint

•Woodland Ave., Assist Fire Dept

SEPTEMBER 15

•Valleywood Dr., Complaint-Parking

•Church St., Welfare Check

•Airport Hwy., Disabled Vehicle

WAUSEON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 11

•840 W. Elm St., Suspicious Activity

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 67, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

SEPTEMBER 12

•801 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•151 S. Fulton St., Suicidal Threats

•704 Fairway Dr. Unit 312, Civil Matter

•227 W. Elm St., Investigate Complaint

•310 E. Walnut St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•E. Linfoot St.@Old Orchard, (Accident (Property Damage)

•234 Philomena Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•230 Clinton St., Sex Offense

•1170 N. Shoop Ave., Drunk

•425 Cole St. Unit 102, Drunk

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

SEPTEMBER 13

•1090 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•560 W. Linfoot St., Alarm Drop

•228 Madison St., Neighborhood Trouble

•950 E. Oak St., Juveniles

•303 W. Leggett St., Investigate Complaint

•445 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•Ottokee St.@Airport Hwy., Disabled Vehicle

•430 W. Elm St., Civil Matter

•445 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•395 Virginia Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

SEPTEMBER 14

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 2, Investigate Complaint

•738 Fairway Dr. Unit 17, Hit-Skip

•141 N. Fulton St., Welfare Check

•840 Parkview, Alarm Drop

•430 W. Elm St., Telephone Harassment

•704 Fairway Dr. Unit 312, Missing Person

•635 Meadow Lane, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•230 Clinton St., Telephone Harassment

•303 W. Leggett St., Accident (Property Damage)

•S. Shoop Ave@E. Chestnut St., Welfare Check

•100-B S. Brunell St., Trespassing

•129 Courthouse Plaza, Juveniles

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•300-B Clinton St., Welfare Check

•239 W. Leggett St., Loud Noise

SEPTEMBER 15

•319 Clinton St., Loud Noise

•313 Prospect St., Investigate Complaint

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Investigate Complaint

•1150 N. Shoop Ave., Disorderly Conduct

•1462 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Civil Matter

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Trespassing

•227 W. Elm St., Welfare Check

SEPTEMBER 16

•704 Fairway Dr. Apt. 207, Telephone Harassment

•1432 N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•515 Parkview, Suspicious Vehicle

•398 S. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

SEPTEMBER 17

•247 Monroe St., Vandalism

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 506, Investigate Complaint

•E. Airport Hwy.@N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•N. Shoop Ave.@ E. Walnut St., Debris/Item In Roadway

•E. Linfoot St. @ Glenwood, Lost/Found/Recovered

•1150 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•528 E. Elm St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•108 @ N. Of AC, Animal Call

•440 Vine St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

WEST UNITY POLICE

SEPTEMBER 9

•Wanted Person/Arrest (2)

•Vagrancy

SEPTEMBER 10

•Funeral Escort

•Unsecure Premises

•Speed/Warning (3)

SEPTEMBER 11

•Agency Assist

•Civil

•Wanted Person/Arrest

•Ordinance Violation

•Traffic Crash

•Speed/Citation

SEPTEMBER 12

•Left Of Center/Warning

•Speed/Warning

SEPTEMBER 13

•Message Delivery

•Speed/Warning

SEPTEMBER 14

•Medical Emergency

•Agency Assist

•Animal Problem

SEPTEMBER 15

•Animal Complaint

•911 Hang-Up

•Citizen Assist

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman:

• Steven Hanson, 49, of 132 W. Leggett Street, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of Assault. On June 28, 2019, he caused or attempted to cause physical harm to three individuals. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Hanson to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $100 ﬁne for each count, not possess or consume alcohol, and serve 5 days in CCNO, with credit for days already sewed.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Hanson spending 180 days in CCNO for each count, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total jail term of 180 days.

Williams County Criminal

•Bell, Larry G III (Defiance, OH) Underage consumption. Fine: $100. Costs: $95.

•Cramer, Amanda G (Pioneer, OH) Failure to file taxes. Fine: $100 with $100 suspended. Costs: $172.40. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, fines and costs taken from bond.

•Dallas, Colin M (West Unity, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $75. Costs: $85.

•Foss, Anthony J (Hicksville, OH) Hunting without stamp.

•Garrison, Stephanie (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $500. Costs: $209. Jail time: 180 days with 170 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, restitution $87.70 by 10/15/19 to prosecutor, no contact with Walmart for 5 years. Theft. Costs: $89. Jail time: 180 days with 170 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart for 5 years.

•Gill, Jonathon (Pioneer, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $350. Costs: $133.72. Jail time: 180 days. Aggravated menacing. Fine: $300. Costs: $45. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, no violent or threatening contact with victim.

•Henry, Jamie R (Bryan, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 1 year.

•Johnson, Nicholas C (West Unity, OH) Failure to file taxes. Fine: $100 with $100 suspended. Costs: $172.40. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Must file taxes within two weeks and setup payment agreement.

•Jones, Dustin A (Montpelier, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $250. Costs: $379.16. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Successfully comply with counseling at a Renewed Mind, defendant shall have no future violations within the next 2 years, defendant is not to have threatening or violent contact with victim. Domestic violence. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Successfully comply with counseling at a Renewed Mind, defendant shall have no future violations within the next 2 years, defendant is not to have threatening or violent contact with victim.

•ONeal, Meghan L (West Unity, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $150. Costs: $201.87.

•Sanders, Katina M (Montpelier, OH) Storage of trash. Fine: $100. Costs: $108.10.

•Staniski, Brooke E (West Unity, OH) Criminal trespassing. Fine: $250. Costs: $204. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. 75 hours community service, no future violations within next 5 years.

Williams County Traffic

•Al-Husseiny, Ahmed A (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Beaubien-Colella, Nancy L (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Beck, Naomi L (Montpelier, OH) Lanes of travel. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Blue, Kiersten M (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Bravo, Yvette (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Cadena Gonzalez, Esteban S (Montpelier, OH) No operator’s license. Fine: $300. Costs: $85. Driving without headlight. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Cavill, Christopher J (Montpelier, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250 with $150 suspended. Costs: $85. Failure to yield right of way in private drive. Fine: $25. Costs: $40.

•Geleide, Timothy (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Hand, Daniel C (Montpelier, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Harmon, Michael P (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hurst, James L (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $91. Jail time: 30 days with 20 days suspended. Report to CCNO.

•Kaszowski, Keith M (Sherwood, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Ledford, Codie J (Bryan, OH) No motorcycle endorsement. Fine: $300. Costs: $86.

•Mavis, Ada (Alvordton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Morr, Zane G (Montpelier, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Oyer, Keith L (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Perdue, David G (Byan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Sailer, Dena D (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Villalovos, Noah R (Bryan, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

Fulton County Traffic

•Adams, Vickie (Swanton, OH) High beams. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Allen, Kayla R (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Aranjo, Oscar (Wauseon, OH) OVI. Fine/Costs: $610. Jail time: 10 days. No violation of law until 9/19/24, reportable probation for 1 year, 2-years license suspension with interlock, restricted plates, drug and alcohol assessment, and completed all aftercare if required.

•Arquette, Andrew J (Metamora, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Barnhart, Hannah E (Delta, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Baumgartner, Ruth A (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Bittinger, Carl T (Lyons, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Boulton, Anthony A (Delta, OH) OVI. Fine/Costs: $575. No violation of law until 9/18/24, reportable probation for 1 year, 1-year license suspension, drug and alcohol assessment, 1st time OVI program within 60 days.

•Burkhart, Fred (Swanton, OH) Brake violation. Fine/Costs: $150.

•Burkhart, Fred (Swanton, OH) Failure to yield. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Churchill, Joseph (Lyons, OH) OVI. Fine/Costs: $525. Jail time: 10 days. 2-years license suspension, TAD unit, reportable probation, 30 hours community service, obtain valid drivers license.

•Decker, Michael J (Bryan, OH) Brake violation. Fine: $50. Costs: $85.

•Doan, Drew C (Montpelier, OH) Fictitious plates. Fine: $100. Costs: $85. Display sticker. Fine: $37. Costs: $56.

•Eberly, Jason R (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Fink, Robin M (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Foster, Michael L Jr (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Goheen, Stephanie M (Delta, OH) Failure to yield. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Hamby, Benjamin E (Swanton, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Hampton, Aaron H (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Henricks, Brittany K (Metamora, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Henry, Nichole A (Wauseon, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Hickerson, Chad (unknown) No seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Holden, Daniel C (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Keefer, Matthew (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Keefer, Todd M (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Lauch, Amber D (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Mock, Donald, E (Swanton, OH) Assured clear distance. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Morgan, Ryan L (unknown) Unsafe vehicle. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Patch, David J (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $150. Costs: $85. Operator’s license suspended until 12/2019. Driving privileges granted.

•Pritchard, Jeanne M (Swanton, OH) OVI. Fine/Costs: $641. Non-reportable probation with no violations of law until 9/19/24, reportable probation until 9/19/20, drug and alcohol assessment with any aftercare, if recommend, 1-year license suspension with driving privileges. 72-hour OVI program.

•Rabquer, Jodi M (Delta, OH) Marked lanes. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Rabourn, Jerry W (Delta, OH) Red light. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Radel, Josh (Metamora, OH) Restrain dog. Fine: $150. Costs: $75.

•Riegsecker, Amos (Wauseon, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Rohloff, Patricia J (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Sayen, Corey J (Delta, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Sexton, Jack L Jr (Delta, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Schieber, Timothy (Swanton, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Shafer, Grace L (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Shelhart, Rebecca (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Shilder, Keith R (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Strong, Kenneth J (Swanton, OH) Reckless operation. Fine/Costs: $335. 6-month license suspension with privileges, non-reportable probation until 9/11/24, reportable probation until 9/11/20, drug and alcohol assessment and complete in 60 days. 72-hour OVI program.

•Taft, Zachary A (Swanton, OH) License plate light. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Tremmel, Timothy (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Vandeilen, Courtney A (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Villagomez, Jesse M (Lyons, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $100. Costs: $85. No violations of law until 9/1/20.

•Whitaker, Jeffrey (Lyons, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

Fulton County Criminal

•Calhoun, Kenneth L (Delta, OH) Criminal damaging. Fine/Costs: $250.

•Harmon, Sandra (Swanton, OH) Disorderly conduct Fine/Costs: $100.

•Martin, Sherry (Metamora, OH) Restrain dog. Fine: $25. Costs: $75.

•Rouleau, Colin M (Delta, OH) Hunt <3 shells. Fine: $150. Costs: $75.

•Taylor, Chris (Swanton, OH) Failure to confine dog. Fine/Costs: $171.

Fulton County Civil

•Countryside Animal Clinic vs Stillion, Matt (Fayette, OH) Judgement amount: $254.50.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Aschim, Marcus (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $149.98.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Baker, Ean Michael Patrick (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $ 5,493.93.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Brown, Wesley & Jackilyn C (Lyons, OH) Judgement amount: $1,533.81.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Held, William Gregory Sr & Renee (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $505.42.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Keefe, Ralph (Swanton, OH) Judgment amount: $512.82.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Lowe, Ryan (Metamora, OH) Judgement amount: $179.63.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Mattin, Trevor A (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $558.60.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Woods, Shannon & Dana (Swanton, OH) Judgment amount: $1,520.87.

•Northwest Veterinary Hospital Inc vs Erdman, Tammi (Wauseon, OH) Judgment amount: $686.24.

•Thetford, Timothy DDS vs Tedrick, Candace (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $170.23.

•Thetford, Timothy DDS vs Saldivar, Desiree (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $700.03.

