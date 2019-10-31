Week Of October 9th, 2019 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

ARCHBOLD POLICE

OCTOBER 4

•502 S. Defiance St., Special Detail (2)

•304 Stryker St., Assist Fire

•215 E. Lugbill Rd., Vehicle Unlock

•1404 S. Defiance St., Accident (Property Damage)

•600 Park St. Unit 03, 911 Hang Up

•307 Murbach St., Suspicious Activity

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Fraud

OCTOBER 5

•600 Lafayette St., Suspicious Vehicle

•S. Defiance St.@W. Barre Rd., Traffic Detail

•502 S. Defiance St., Assist Police Unit

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Civil Problem

•200 W. Williams St., Special Detail

OCTOBER 6

•1950 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•N. Defiance St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•22611 SR 2, Hit-Skip

•600 Park St. Unit 08, Lost Property

•810 West St., Vandalism

•405 West St., Suspicious Activity

•400-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

OCTOBER 7

•500-B Brussel St., Animal Call

•595 E. Lugbill Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•801 W. Barre Rd., Assist Fire

•600 Park St. Unit 22, Assist Police Unit

•406 West St., Assist Police Unit

•502 S. Defiance St., Assist Police Unit

•608 S. Pleasant St., Animal Call

•407 E. Lutz Rd.,

Narcotics-Theft

•1001 E. Lutz Rd. Unit A, Animal Call

•145 Garden Dr., Fraud

•410 Ditto St., Community Service

•103 N. Defiance St., Vehicle Unlock

OCTOBER 8

•2001 S. Defiance St., Animal Call

•803 Farber Dr., Assist Fire

•111 Weires Dr., Suspicious Person

•S. Defiance St. @ South St., Domestic Trouble

•700 W. Lutz Rd., Animal Call

•600 N. Defiance St., Threats /Harassment

•121 Garden Dr., Welfare Check

•Bankey Ave. @ W. Holland St., Utilities Problem

•103 N. Defiance St., Stolen Car

•1100 S. Defiance St., Larceny

•1200 Stryker St., Larceny

•103 N. Defiance St., Parking Violations/Warning

OCTOBER 9

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Detail

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Ditto St.@Walnut St., Traffic Detail

•Murbach St.@Vine St., Traffic Detail

•407 E. Lutz Rd., Traffic

Offense/Citation

•121 West Field Dr. Unit 1, Assist Fire

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•206 West St., Welfare Check

•103 N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense

OCTOBER 10

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Detail (2)

•N. Defiance St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Traffic Detail

•Bankney Ave.@W. Holland St., Found Property

•Franklin St.@Park St., Traffic Detail (2)

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 202, Larceny

•103 N. Defiance St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1925 S. Defiance St., Misc. Complaints

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Fraud

•407 E. Lutz Rd., Assist Fire

•2140 S. Defiance St., Larceny

•South St.@ West St., Traffic Detail (2)

•200 W. Williams St., Unlock Vehicle

OCTOBER 11

•100-B Woodland Dr., Parking Violations

•100-B S. Defiance St.,

Miscellaneous Complaints

STRYKER POLICE

SEPTEMBER 26

•Traffic Stop/Warning (2)

SEPTEMBER 27

•Ordinance Violation (5)

•Open Door

•Property Damage

SEPTEMBER 28

•Citizen Assist

SEPTEMBER 29

•Domestic Dispute

•Dead Body

•Animal Call

•Traffic Stop

OCTOBER 1

•Juvenile Problem

OCTOBER 2

•Assist Medic (2)

•Domestic Violence

OCTOBER 3

•Traffic Stop/Warning (2)

OCTOBER 4

•Assist Medic

•Traffic Stop

•Disabled Vehicle

•Neighborhood Dispute

OCTOBER 5

•Open Window

OCTOBER 6

•Ordinance Violation

•Harassment

OCTOBER 8

•Traffic Stop/Warning (2)

WAUSEON POLICE

OCTOBER 2

•704 S. Harvest Ln., Civil Matter

•507 N. Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•425 Cole St. Unit 108, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•700 E. Oak St., Domestic Violence

OCTOBER 3

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Open Door

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Threats/Harassment

•940 E. Leggett St., Juveniles

•1275 N. Shoop Ave., Lost/Found/Recovered Cell Phone

•131 Cedar Ct., Trespassing

•207 Hickory St., Suspicious Activity

OCTOBER 4

•720 N. Shoop Ave., Telephone Harassment

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Lost/Found/Recovered

•415 Cole St. Unit 28, Trespassing

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•1373 N. Shoop Ave., Lost/Found/Recovered

•N. Shoop Ave.@E. Oak St., Accident (Property Damage)

•415 Cole St. Unit 28, Trespassing

•221 Jefferson St. Unit 1, Domestic Violence

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•482 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•600 Wood St., Loud Noise

•141 N. Maplewood St., Fight

OCTOBER 5

•123 W. Superior St., Trespassing

•495 E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 32, Lost/Found/Recovered

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 95, Investigate Complaint

•310 E. Oak St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 13, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•124 E. Elm St., Investigate Complaint

•854 S. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•1135 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•141 N. Fulton St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•635 E. Elm St., Welfare Check

OCTOBER 6

•400-B E. Linfoot St., Suspicious Person

•00 W. Leggett St., Suspicious Vehicle

•800-B Wood St., Suspicious Person

•428 E. Chestnut St., Family Trouble

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•224 Madison St., Drunk

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 41, Welfare Check

•600 Wood St., Suspicious Activity

•600 Wood St., Investigate Complaint

OCTOBER 7

•310 N. Brunell St., Loud Noise

•1130 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•E. Leggett@Virginia Dr., Animal Call

•398 S. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•604 S. Shoop Ave., Juveniles

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1104, Domestic Violence

•428 E. Chestnut St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•843 Wood St., Suicidal Threats

OCTOBER 8

•254 E. Leggett St., Trespassing

•E. Airport Hwy.@N. Ottokee St., Accident-injury

•840 Parkview, Investigate Complaint

•1000-B N. Ottokee St., Investigate Complaint

•448 Marshall St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 500, Suspicious Person

OCTOBER 9

•820 E. Linfoot St., Welfare Check

FAYETTE POLICE

OCTOBER 3

•Traffic Offense/Citation (2)

•Vehicle Unlock

•Animal Call

•Suspicious Person

OCTOBER 4

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Juvenile

•Traffic Offense/Citation

OCTOBER 5

•Threats/Harassment

•Domestic

•Animal Call

•Suspicious Vehicle

OCTOBER 6

•Traffic Offense/Warning

•Warrant Pick Up

OCTOBER 7

•Assist

•Domestic

•Threats/Harassment

OCTOBER 8

•Civil

WEST UNITY POLICE

SEPTEMBER 30

•Equipment/Warning

OCTOBER 1

•Juvenile Problem

•Lost Property

•Unsecure Premises

•Speed/Warning (2)

•Equipment/Warning (2)

OCTOBER 2

•Lock Out

•Utility Problem

•Equipment/Warning

•Speed/Warning

OCTOBER 3

•Lock Out

•Traffic Crash

•Theft

•Animal Problem (2)

OCTOBER 4

•Noise Complaint

OCTOBER 5

•Animal Problem (2)

•Well-Being Check

•Unsecure Premises

•Left Of Center/Warning

•Equipment/Warning

OCTOBER 6

•Agency Assist

•Unsecure Premises

•Stop Sign/Warning

•Equipment/Warning

Williams County Criminal

•Belcher, Barry L (Bryan, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $250. Costs: $99. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, must complete Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, no contact with victim.

•Bible, William A Jr (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine: $300. Costs: $204. No future violations within next 3 years.

•Ebersole, Dylan R (Bryan, OH) Underage consumption. Fine: $100. Costs: $79.

•Hartzell, Amanda (West Unity, OH) Endangering children. Fine: $300. Costs: $215. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, shall follow any and all recommendations of the probation department, attend parenting classes.

•Holtz, Jennifer J (Montpelier, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

•Oakley-Pavlo, Joshua (Bryan, OH) Dog at large. Fine: $96. Costs: $79.

Williams County TRAFFIC

•Alday, Michelle E (Montpelier, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Bice, Joseph G (Edgerton, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Bigelow, Robert W Jr (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $79.

•Blalock, Raema J (Bryan, OH) OVI. Fine: $750. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 70 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 9/5/20. Must complete Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, Inc. Program. Shall have no future violations within the next 3 years.

•Blosser, Beverly R (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Buntain, Samuel C (Bryan, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Clair, Bradey M (Montpelier, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Conklin, John H (Stryker, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Cuevas, Amber L (Edgerton, OH) Stopped school bus. Fine: $200. Costs: $85.

•Ebersole, Dylan R (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $79.

•Fleckenstein, Kimberley K (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Francis, John W (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Gary, Brenda J (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Gimson, Anthony G (Pioneer, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Harris, Jared L (Hicksville, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hogan, Tiffany L (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Jaggers, Michelle I (Stryker, OH) No turn on red. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Jones, Jennifer J (Bryan, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $65. Costs: $85

•Keller, Brooke I (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Marmolejo, Mario (Pioneer, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Matthews, Michaela K (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $85.

•Michael, James (Montpelier, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Miller, Nicholas L (Bryan, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Montague, Angela M (Alvordton, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $100. Jail time: 20 days with 14 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 5/19/20, 1st Timers Retreat within 90 days vacate license suspension & fees.

•Murray, Cody J (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $210. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 1/8/20, no future violations within next 2 years.

•Osmun, Nathan C (Edgerton, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Poncsak, Margaret (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Ramey, Seth J (Ney, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Robarge, Larry L (West Unity, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Thiel, Renee K (Blakeslee, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Wilcox, Casey R (Montpelier, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $65. Costs: $85.

•Vilaychith, Andrea N (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $85.

Williams County CRIMINAL

•City of Bryan vs Gordon, Timothy (Bryan, OH) Judgement amount: $1,922.67

•R & B Mobile Home Park vs Athy, Jordan (Bryan, OH) Judgment amount: $2,310.38.

•The State Bank & Trust Co vs Ridgway, Matthew (Bryan, OH) Judgement amount: $112.94.

•The State Bank & Trust Co vs Groll, Randy E Jr (Edon, OH) Judgement amount: $546.37.

Fulton County Traffic

•Arrizon, Delfina (Archbold, OH) Improper backing. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Beatty, Joyce L (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Burggrave, Cole R (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Chelminiak, Julia A (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Edwards, Ethan K (Delta, OH) Follow too closely. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Ellis, Kendra (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Ellis, Zachary L (Swanton, OH) Red light. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Garbers, Shayne D (Delta, OH) Expired registration. Fine: $12. Costs: $85.

•Horner, Jon T (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Horst, Elvin J Jr (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Johnson, April M (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Klosinski, Heather M (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Kocinski, Ashley N (Swanton, OH) Text while driving. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Kover, Benjamin M (Fayette, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Kovnesky, Jill (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Krohn, Cody M (Swanton, OH) No operator’s license. $335.

•Miller, Brodie S (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $74. Costs: $85.

•Randall, Beulah M (Swanton, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Saunders, Noah D (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Siler, Jesse B Jr (Swanton, OH) Headlight aim. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Smith, Melani N (Swanton, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Stasa, Erich J (Swanton, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Strong, Kenneth J (Swanton, OH) Reckless operation. Fine: $250. Costs: $85. Operator’s license suspended until 1/14/20.

•Wade, Haley R (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Wyse, Kimberly A (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Zug, Ann M (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

Fulton County CRIMINAL

•Carter, Kaliegh D (Delta, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine/Costs: $225.

Huddleston, Kody (Delta, OH) Disorderly conduct with persistence. Fine/Costs: $291. Non-reportable probation until 9/25/24.

•Wilson, James R (Swanton, OH) Disorderly. Fine/Costs: $100.

Fulton County Civil

•Capital One Bank N.A. vs Danhauer, Bryan (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $1,310.30.

FULTON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crimes:

Authorities are investigating the theft that occured at 2433 County Road 4-1, Swanton. On September 17, 2019, suspect(s) stole a Diablo carbide 7″ circular saw blade, a brass door repair kit, a refrigerant gauge hose, a 25 ft. blue garden hose, a high pressure garden hose tip, a blue Lowe’s 5 gal. bucket, 8 tubes of titebond weather master sealant, and a caulk gun, from the bed of a truck. The total value of this loss is $1,229.04.

If you have any information concerning these crimes that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, please contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper Hotline. Anyone with information about these or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. Call is confidential and anonymous. The number to call day or night is 1-800-255-1122, toll free.

