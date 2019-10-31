Week Of October 16th, 2019 – Police Reports, Criminal Sentencing & Traffic Reports

ARCHBOLD POLICE

OCTOBER 11

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•404-1/2 S. Defiance St., Welfare Check

•304 Stryker St., Juvenile

•215 E. Lugbill Rd., Suspicious Vehicle

•413 Hawthorn Dr., 911 Hang Up

•100 W. Barre Rd., Narcotics

•406 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•414 Ditto St., Fraud

•200-B S. Defiance St., Loud Noise

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., Larceny

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Follow-Up

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 302, Assist Fire or Rescue

•302 Ditto St., Civil Problem

OCTOBER 12

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 139, Possible Narcotics

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Detail (2)

•206B Lincoln St., Unlock Vehicle

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Follow-Up

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•Ditto St.@Walnut St., Traffic Detail

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Follow-Up

•200 Meadow Rd., Suspicious Person

•N. Defiance St.@Walnut St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•400-B West St., Road Blocked

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Unlock Vehicle

•200-B Christine Dr., Removed Branch From Street

•1925 S. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

OCTOBER 13

•2201 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•1925 S. Defiance St., Larceny

•1200 Stryker St., Larceny

•302 Ditto St., Civil Problem (2)

•SR 66@Village Limits, Assist Police Unit

•429 Park St., Juvenile

•701 E. Lutz Rd., Welfare Check

OCTOBER 14

•S. Defiance St.@Fox Run, Suspicious Person

•200 W. Beech St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•110 Schlatter St., Civil Problem

•407 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 000, Unlock Vehicle

•Ditto St.@Walnut St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•South St.@West St., Traffic Detail

OCTOBER 15

•N. Lincoln St.@Murbach St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•Franklin St.@Park St., Traffic Detail

•506 Stryker St., Suspicious Vehicle

•N. Defiance St.@Stryker St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•112 Miller Ave., Vandalism To Mailbox

•South St.@West St., Traffic Detail

•Brussel St.@South St., Traffic Offense/Citation (3)

•1106 S. Defiance St., Crash (Property Damage)

•SR 2@ CR 22, Assist Police Unit

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St.@W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense/Warning

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Animal Call

•22611 SR 2, 911 Hang Up

•205 Stryker St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•Short Buehrer Rd.@ W. Village Limits, Crash (Property Damage)

•301 N. Defiance St., Community Service

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Suspicious Activity

•400-B Hawthorn Dr., Assist Police Unit

OCTOBER 16

•E. Beech St.@West St., Traffic Detail

•E. Beech St.@Middle St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•600-B S. Defiance St.,Traffic Offense/Warning

•600 Park St. Unit 38, Assist Police Unit

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Civil Problem

•600 Park St. Unit 10, Domestic Trouble

OCTOBER 17

•600 Park St. Unit 14, Welfare Check

•603 Sauder St., 911 Hang Up

•Ditto St.@Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•22799 SR 2, Juvenile

•N. Lincoln St.@Murbach St., Traffic Detail

•Ditto St.@Walnut St., Traffic Detail (2)

•Stamm St.@Walnut St., Traffic Offense/Warning

•205 S. Lincoln St., Community Service

•900-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

OCTOBER 18

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•400-B Vine St., Animal Call

FAYETTE POLICE

OCTOBER 11

•Traffic Offense/ Citation

OCTOBER 12

•Traffic Offense/Citation (2)

•Traffic Offense/Warning

•Assist (2)

OCTOBER 13

•Civil Complaint

•Assist

OCTOBER 14

•Traffic Offense/Warning

•Assist (3)

•Attempted Suicide

OCTOBER 15

•Assist

•Traffic Offense/Citation

OCTOBER 17

•Assist

•Traffic Offense/Warning

SWANTON POLICE

OCTOBER 1

•W. Garfield, Peace Keep

•Airport Hwy., Disabled Vehicle

•W. Airport Hwy., Non-injury Crash

•Munson Rd., Barking Dogs

OCTOBER 2

•E. Airport Hwy., Debris In Road

•Ashberry Way, Non-injury Crash

OCTOBER 3

•Airport Hwy., Assist Holland PD

•S. Main St., Accidental Alarm

•S. Hallett Ave., Tree Fallen

•Airport@CR 2, Reckless Vehicle

•Valleywood Dr., 911 Hang-Up

•Airport@Hallett, Harassment

•S. Main St., Violation of Protection Order

OCTOBER 4

•Co. Rd. 1@ K, Assist OSP-Pursuit

•Chestnut St., Suspicious Vehicle

•N. Main St., Disabled Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Warrant Arrest

OCTOBER 6

•Elm St., Accidental Alarm

•Elm St., Accidental Alarm

•SH 64 Near Airport, Non-injury Accident

•N. Main St., 911 Hang-Up

•Co. Rd. L @ 2, Assist Deputy

•W. Airport Hwy., Dispute

OCTOBER 7

•Chestnut St., Bad Check

•Promenade Dr., Assist Rescue

•Miller Ave., Vehicle Inspection

OCTOBER 8

•Airport@S. Main, Non-injury Crash

•High School, Harassment

•Elementary School, Unruly Student

•Woodland Ave., Unruly Juvenile

OCTOBER 9

•N. Munson Rd., Assist Rescue

•High School, Harassment

•W. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

OCTOBER 10

•Valleywood Crt., 911 Hang-Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

OCTOBER 11

•N. Main St., Disabled Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Operation

•Hallett@West Ridge, Car vs. Dog Crash

•High School Field, Intoxicated Person

•High School, Unlock Vehicle

•High School, Unlock Vehicle

OCTOBER 12

•Paigelynn St., Neighbor Dispute

•E. Airport Hwy., Theft, Resisting Arrest

•Chestnut St., Warrant Arrest

•Chestnut St., Possible Intoxicated Person

•Carriage Lane, Waterline Break

OCTOBER 13

•Airport@Co. Rd. 1-3, Non-injury Crash

•Airport@Co. Rd. 1-3, Reckless Driver

•Airport@Scott Rd., Reckless Driver

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Airport@ S. Main, Gas Drive Off

•Veronica St., Civil Dispute

OCTOBER 14

•N. Main St., 911 Hang Up

•Church St., Assist Rescue-injury

•Maddie St., Assist Rescue-ill

•Chestnut St., Door-To-Door Sales

OCTOBER 15

•Church St., Parking Issue

•N. Main St., Suspicious Act

•Turtle Creek Dr., Assist Rescue

•Chestnut St., Lost Item

•Crestwood Dr., Parking Issue

•E. Airport Hwy., Debris On Roadway

WAUSEON POLICE

OCTOBER 9

•243 Beech St., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•130 Cedar St., Welfare Check

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•478 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

OCTOBER 10

•129 S. Franklin St., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•Orth Rd.@S. Shoop Ave., Accident-injury

•612 Potter St., Dog Waste On Private Property

•720 N. Shoop Ave., Hit-Skip

OCTOBER 11

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•415 Cole St. Unit 27, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1205, Domestic Violence

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1300, Assault

•W. Elm St.@Clinton St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•Vine St.@W. Chestnut St., Investigate Complaint

•843 Wood St., Assault

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

OCTOBER 12

•515 W. Elm St., Stolen License Plate

•415 Cole St. Unit 32, Animal Call

•840 Parkview, Animal Call

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Mental

•128 Lincoln St., Welfare Check

•843 Wood St., Trespassing

•270 Neva Dr., Disorderly Conduct

•1200 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•843 Wood St., Trespassing

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1207, Trespassing

•209 W. Chestnut St., Investigate Complaint

OCTOBER 13

•N. Shoop Ave.@Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Juveniles

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•100-B S. Shoop Ave., Lost/Found/Recovered

•230 S. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•415 Cole St., Animal Call

•W. Elm St., Trespassing

•405 E. Superior St., Animal Call

OCTOBER 14

•1250 N. Shoop Ave., Hit-Skip

•940 E. Oak St., Juveniles

•100-B S. Shoop Ave., Hit-Skip

•1373 N. Shoop Ave., Hit-Skip

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 11, Civil Matter

•200-B Mulberry St., Disabled Vehicle

•720 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•260 E. Willow St., Civil Matter

•1082 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Run Away or Unruly

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

OCTOBER 15

•1496 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•415 Cole St. Unit 21, Animal Call

•E. Willow St.@Wood St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•843 Wood St., Investigate Complaint

•415 Cole St. Unit 21, Animal Call

•248 N. Fulton St., Suspicious Person

•200-B N. Fulton St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•Barbara Dr.@Joanna Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•248 N. Fulton St., Drunk

OCTOBER 16

•800-B N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•Madison St.@W. Elm St., Investigate Complaint

WEST UNITY POLICE

OCTOBER 7

•Driving Under Suspension/Citation (2)

•Ordinance Violation

•Agency Assist

OCTOBER 9

•Improper Passing/Warning

•Speed/Warning

•Telephone Harassment

OCTOBER 10

•Stop Sign/Warning

•Speed/Warning

•Drug Complaint

•Suspicious Activity

•Ordinance Violation

•Medical Emergency

•Hit-Skip Crash (2)

•Lock-Out

OCTOBER 11

• Speed/Citation

• Traffic Crash

• Found Property

• Unsecure Premises

• Agency Assist

OCTOBER 12

•Equipment/Warning

•Telecommunications

Harassment

•Animal Problem (2)

OCTOBER 13

•Lock-Out

•Disorderly Conduct/Warning

•Theft

•Traffic Crash, Failure To

Control/Citation

•Medical Emergency

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Zachary Tipton, 39, of 106 Cleveland Street, Lyons, previously pleaded guilty to Misuse of Credit Cards and Aggravated Possession of Drugs. He did with purpose to defraud, obtain property or services by the use of a credit card, in one or more transactions, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the card had expired or been revoked, or was obtained, is retained, or is being used in violation of law. He also possessed Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Tipton to 180 days in CCNO for Misuse of Credit Cards, and 11 months in prison for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 11 months.

Williams County Criminal

•Barns, Larry J (Bryan, OH) File city taxes. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Must file taxes within 30 days and set up payment agreement.

•Decator, Bill J III (Bryan, OH) File city taxes. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Must file taxes within 30 days and set up payment agreement.

•Denton, Andrew S (West Unity, OH) Furnishing. Fine: $200. Costs: $90. Underage consumption. Fine: $170. Costs: $40.

•Fischer, Shannon C (Bryan, OH) Criminal trespassing. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, must appear every Tuesday to make a payment.

•Hale, Dawn (Bryan, OH) File city taxes. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No violations within the next 2 years.

•Hale, Monty W (Bryan, OH) File city taxes. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No violations within the next 2 years.

•Lucas, Matison A (Alvordton, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $150. Costs: $79. Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $40.

•Petersen, Cory R (Defiance, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $150. Costs: $79. Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $40.

•Phillips, Mark A (Montpelier, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $75. Costs: $204.58.

Williams County TRAFFIC

•Altaffer, Travis J (Bryan, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Arps, Gloria J (Bryan, OH) Marked lanes. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Barton, Brandon L (Bryan, OH) Driving without a license. Fine: $125. Costs: $79. Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $40.

•Black, James (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $115. Costs: $85.

•Brandt, William J II (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Dancer, Derick M (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Dunning, Shawn (Bryan, OH) OVI. Fine: $750. Costs: $164.37. Jail time: 90 days with 70 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 10/11/20, shall have no future violations within the next 2 years 1st Timers Retreat program within 90 days,

•Edwards, Holly M (Bryan, OH) Failure to yield.

•Gerschutz, Joshua T (Napoleon, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Haynes, Deena D (Stryker, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Hollingshead, Ann P (West Unity, OH) Traffic control device. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Keesbury, Kesia L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Kimpel, Dennis C (Bryan, OH) Following too close. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Lucas, Matison A (Montpelier, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $84. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 6/16/21. Speed. Fine: $50. Costs: $40. Seatbelt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•May, John R (Fayette, OH) Seatbelt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Mosier, Nicola A (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Noggle, Stephan J (West Unity, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $65. Costs: $85.

•Parmer, Andrea M (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Petersen, Cory R (Defiance, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 11/11/19. Expired plates. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Plummer, Caleb M (Defiance, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Potts, Robert J (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Root, Christine G (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Satterfield, Kirk A (West Unity, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Stotz, Christie L (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Vandyke, Teresa (Alvordton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Wickerham, Andrew B (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Whitlock, Shanna L (Stryker, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Wonderly, Larry D (Bryan, OH) No turn on red. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Wyse, Whitney D (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Young, Floyd B (Edon, OH) Expired plates. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

Williams County CRIMINAL

•City of Bryan vs Gordon, Timothy (Bryan, OH) Judgement amount: $1,922.67

•R & B Mobile Home Park vs Athy, Jordan (Bryan, OH) Judgment amount: $2,310.38.

•The State Bank & Trust Co vs Ridgway, Matthew (Bryan, OH) Judgement amount: $112.94.

•The State Bank & Trust Co vs Groll, Randy E Jr (Edon, OH) Judgement amount: $546.37.

Fulton County Traffic

•Armstrong, Troy A (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Baumer, Camden (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Brenneman, Scott D (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Bueno, Juan J (Wauseon, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Coronoado, Kelly M (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Diaz, David (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Ellis, Zachary L (Swanton, OH) Red light. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Ferner, Jonathan F (Lyons, OH) No seat belt. Fine/Costs: $78.

•Gerbers, Shayne (Delta, OH) Expired registration. Fine/Costs: $97.

•Gibson, Barbara J (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Klonsinski, Heather M (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Kocinski, Ashley N (Swanton, OH) Driving while texting. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Lauch, Amber D (Swanton, OH) Reckless speed. Fine/Costs: $150. Operator’s license suspended 90 days.

•Lovins, Corey W (Wauseon, OH) Reckless operation. Fine: $150. Costs: $93. Reserved 30 days jail, $100.00 fine. No violations of law for 90 days; not to consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs until legal age.

•McCarthy, Keegan J (Wauseon, OH) Failed to display plates. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Meeker, Lillie K (Lyons, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Miller, Brodie S (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine/Costs: $159.

•Miracola, Baymond E (Wauseon, OH) No seat belt. Fine/Costs: $78.

•Raab, Blake R (Swanton, OH) Over weight. Fine/Costs: $160.

•Rains, Virginia E (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Saunders, Noah D (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Siebert, Michael (Wauseon, OH) Gross overload. Fine/costs: $150.

•Sievert Kacey (Delta, OH) No operator’s license. Fine/costs: $250.

•Suarez, Rafael (Archbold, OH) No operator’s license. Fine/costs: $250.

•Sutton, Kelsie M (Alvordton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Swain, Charles W Jr (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Urbina, Guadalupe (Delta, OH) No operator’s license. Fine/costs: $250.

•Wade, Heley R (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Walters, Reid T (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine/Costs: $162.

•Wright, Eli M (Wauseon OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine/costs: $187.

•Zaborniak, Alec T (Archbold, OH) Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Zug, Ann M (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

Fulton County CRIMINAL

•Driver, Dennis (Archbold, OH) Income tax. Costs: $83.

•Hobby, James C (Swanton, OH) Failure to file taxes. Fine: $100. Costs: $75. Must comply with Village Tax department.

•Niday, Keith (Swanton, OH) Failure to file taxes. Fine/Costs: $135. File 2013 & 2014 by 1/8/20.

•Watkins, Laura (Delta, OH) Failure to confine dog. Fine/Costs: $100.

Fulton County Civil

•Alison Johnson, DDS vs Belair, Jasin (Toledo, OH) Judgment amount: $171.90.

•Cole, Mikencie (Delta, OH) vs Speiser, Nate (Continental, OH) Judgement amount: $1,500.

•Lambdin, Jerry & Laura (Swanton, OH) vs Leininger, Tim DBA Appliance World (Wauseon, OH) Judgment amount: $284.21.

