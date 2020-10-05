Week Of September 16th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

SEPTEMBER 4

•544 Cardinal, Alarm Drop

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•200 W. Williams St., Suspicious Person

•1200 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense/Citation

•1935 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

SEPTEMBER 5

•1200 Stryker St., Suspicious Vehicle

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•312 Walnut St., Civil Problem

•600 Lafayette St., Community Service

•303 Lawrence Ln., Fraud

•600-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 708, Assist Fire or Rescue

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•800-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / OVI Arrest

SEPTEMBER 6

•431 Clover Ln., Assist Fire or Rescue

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•300 Park St., Suspicious Vehicle

•200 W. Williams St., Unit 000, Suspicious Person

•100-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Citation

SEPTEMBER 7

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•1107 S. Defiance St., Telephone Complaints

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•600 N. Defiance St., Threats or Harassment

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Follow Up

•406 West St., Vandalism

•CCNO, Warrant

•205 Nolan Pkwy., Alarm Drop

•554 Cardinal Dr., Assist Fire or Rescue

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•1230 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 8

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Follow Up

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•1508 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 9

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400-B Walnut St., Traffic Detail (2)

•316 Walnut St., Traffic Detail

•406 Walnut St., Traffic Detail

•Depot St. @ Vine St., Traffic Detail

•1601 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•400 Ditto St., Community Service

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300 Union St., 911 Hang Up

•1805 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Citation

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B Bluestreak Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 10

•2000-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Unruly Juvenile

•305 W. Holland St., Juveniles Miscellaneous

•307 N. Defiance St., Suspicious Activity

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 806, Larceny

•1500-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1400-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B E. Holland St., Assist Police Unit

•606 S. Pleasant St., Domestic Trouble

BRYAN POLICE

SEPTEMBER 4

•905 E Mulberry St. Assist civilian. Report of landlord / tenant issue; warned for disorderly conduct.

•YMCA. 911 hang-up.

•412 Oakwood Ave. Junk vehicles. Report taken.

•Bryan High School/Middle School. 911 hang-up.

•Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed and driving under suspension.

•315 S Walnut St. Trespass. Report of person trespassing. Amanda Engel was warned not to be on the property, advised her to get her vehicle fixed and move on.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Assist civilian. Report of drive-off.

•Rite Aid. Lockout.

•4751 County Road 15-75. Lockout.

•332 Center St. Warrant. Unable to locate.

•412 S Portland St. Harassment. Report of harassment; report taken.

•332 Center St. Warrant. Unable to locate.

•300 E Butler St. Dog complaints. Two loose dogs in the area.

•928 W High St. Lockout.

Bryan Community Apartments. Juvenile complaint.

•Union St / County Road 15-D. Juvenile complain. Report of two juveniles sitting on the side of the road; unable to locate.

SEPTEMBER 5

•Allen St / Wilson St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; left of center.

•S Union St / Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Wal-Mart. Lockout.

•Walnut St / Butler St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; one brake light.

•413 S Portland St. Assist other department. Request from Defiance Police Department to check residence.

•Riesen Center at Fountain Park. Report of female laying on the parking lot.

•221 E Mulberry St. Assist civilian.

•1116 S Lynn St. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•High St / Huntington Dr. •Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•South St / Union St. Traffic stop. Investigative stop.

•Wal-Mart. Harassment. Request officer assistance. Offer gave advice.

•John St / Oakwood Ave. Auto violation.

•335 N Cherry St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•1134 Meadowbrook Rd. Suspicious person.

•Fountain Park. Juvenile complaint. Report of juvenile walking on the road; unable to locate.

•Main St / High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•Main St / Butler St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•Goodwill. Suspicious auto.

•100 E Mulberry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•524 Center St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; report taken.

SEPTEMBER 6

•1323 E Wilson St. Family trouble. Report of dispute.

•E High St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•CHWC. Assist civilian. Report of a person in the ER is being verbally uncooperative.

•Plaza Senior Center. Juvenile complaint. Request to speak with officer.

•900 S Main St. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•700 S Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; expired registration.

•600 S Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; disobey traffic control device.

•Cherry St / Perry St. Warrant. A child was outside, no adults in the area; report taken.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Assist other department. Request from Hicksville Police Department to try to make contact and have them call Hicksville Police Department.

•Burger Dairy / North Walnut St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; expired plates.

•427 N Allen St. Gun complaint. Complainant request to speak with an officer.

•Minteq / E High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•321 N Lynn St. Assist civilian. Report of firecrackers going off; unable to locate.

SEPTEMBER 7

•South St / Lynn St. Suspicious auto. Unable to locate.

•100 E High St. Hazardous condition. Debris in the roadway.

•Center St / Townline Rd. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no visible registration.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Disturb the peace. Report of two males possibly fighting. They were separated and both warned for disorderly conduct.

•Perry St / Union St. Dog complaint. Report of a brown dog running loose in the park; unable to locate.

•100 S Main St. Harassment. Report of being threatened; report taken.

•332 Center St. Warrant. Unable to locate.

•300 Brunicardi Way. Assist civilian. Report of person standing at the edge of the road and seems confused; unable to locate.

•600 S Main St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; lighted lights.

•Wild Bill’s Tabacco. Suspicious auto. Officer talked with 2 males and 1 female.

•High St / Townline Rd. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension.

•200 W High St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no head lights.

SEPTEMBER 8

•Water Treatment Plant. Suspicious auto.

•300 S Williams St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no headlights and curfew. Citation issued; driving with no license.

•221 E Mulberry St. Assist civilian.

•Shaffer’s Restaurant. Mischief. Reported that someone either ripped or cut the telephone cord; report taken.

•Chief Supermarket. Assist civilian. Request office to attempt to identify a person that attempted to shoplift. Requested to have person removed from the store.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•400 N Cherry St. Disturb the peace. Report of a loud noise in the area; unable to locate.

•323 E South St. Assist civilian. Request officer for keep the peace.

•1207 W High St. Lockout.

•871 E Trevitt St. Identity theft. Report of identity theft; report taken.

•Wal-Mart. Dog complaint. Report of dogs left in 2 separate vehicles. Both dogs are fine; one vehicle had the air conditioning on and the other vehicle had the windows down and water for the dog.

•Oakwood Ave / John St. Auto violation.

•915 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request for well-being check.

•High St / Blakeslee Ave. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•300 Toy St block. Non-injury accident. Report of a dark blue car that hit a semi at a construction site; report taken.

•High St / Avenue A. Dog complaints. A dog was running loose; back with his owner.

•Main St / Bryan St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•Main St / High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•Mattie Marsh shelter house. Suspicious auto. Report of vehicles pulling in the park and then leaving after a few minutes; unable to locate.

•Bryan St / Lynn St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Main St / Butler St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Main St / Wilson St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no visible registration.

•100 S Main St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•N Main St / Bryan Ford. Traffic stop. Citation issued; muffler violation and warning issued; speed.

SEPTEMBER 9

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer on the phone; gave advice.

•715 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request an officer drive-by.

•715 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; gave advice.

•100 W High St. Parking violation. Parking ticket issued.

•200 W High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no right on red.

•303 Avenue A. Trespass. Report of a person trespassing on her property and harassment; report taken.

•Moore Park shelter house; Lockout.

•Foxglove Apartments. Family trouble. Request to speak with officer; report made.

•Care of Northwest Ohio. Lockout.

•05571 State Route 15. Crew. Shed fire.

•808 S Walnut St. Forgery / fraud. Report of a bank account was hacked and missing funds; report taken.

•Center St / Stonehedge Dr. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•805 Haver Dr. Assist civilian. Report of the landlord entering the apartment without permission; report taken.

•Bryan Main Stop. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no visible registration.

SEPTEMBER 10

•1125 Bellaire Ave. Family trouble. Report of assault; report taken.

•412 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer; gave advice.

•Main St / High St. Auto violation. Unable to locate.

•600 S Cherry St block. Auto violation. Citation issued; speed.

•Main St / Wilson St. Hazardous condition. Traffic hazard.

•Spangler Candy Company. Larceny. Report of a stolen wallet out of his locker; report taken.

•Parkview Physicians Group. Forgery / fraud. Report taken.

•Walgreens. Larceny. Female reported that someone had picked up her medication without her permission; report taken.

•129 Elm Dr. Disturb the peace. Report of a female yelling and throwing things in her residence; report taken.

•Garden St / Trevitt St. Suspicious person. Report of suspicious activity at the storage unit. A person had opened the wrong storage unit and had already called for maintenance.

•Plaza Motel. Larceny. Report of stolen items.

•Wal-Mart. Disturb the peace. Report of a fight; unable to locate. Officers spoke with employees and had no other information available.

•Townline Rd / High St. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Fail to pay. Report of a drive-off.

•Wal-Mart. Lockout.

•115 Holden St. Assist other department. Williams County Communications Agency request officer; report taken.

PNC Bank. Forgery / fraud.

•Bryan Police Department. Juvenile complaint. Assist civilian; report taken.

•129 Elm Dr. Assist other department. Williams County Sheriff Office request officers; report taken.

•300 Fairview Dr. Lockout.

•847 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•Bryan St / Walnut St. Juvenile complaint.

MONTPELIER POLICE

SEPTEMBER 4

•Arrested Jonathon Gill, age 46, of 420 Stueben St., for Obstructing and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was taken to CCNO.

SEPTEMBER 8

•Arrested Kayden Long, age 20, of 527 Monroe St., for Domestic Violence. He was taken to CCNO.

WAUSEON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 2

•248 N. Fulton St., Juveniles

•735 S. Shoop Ave., Hit-Skip

•606 S. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 403, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 Parkview, Juveniles

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 101, Welfare Check

•437 Marshall St., Threats/Harassment

•151 S. Fulton St., Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 3

•400 Enterprise Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•324 Madison St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1496 N. Shoop Ave., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•206 E. Superior St., Animal Call

•1467 N. Shoop Ave., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 94, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•E. Linfoot St. @ N. Fulton St., Disabled Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 4

•E. Airport Hwy. @ N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•600-B Ottokee St., Animal Call

•230 Clinton St., Unauthorized Use

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Run Away or Unruly

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

SEPTEMBER 5

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•461 E. Elm St., Larceny

•439 E. Oak St., Larceny

•770 S. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•515 Parkview, Escort/Parade

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•236 S. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Store Contact For Disturbance

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•854 Highland Dr., Run Away or Unruly

SEPTEMBER 6

•225 Sycamore St., Investigate Complaint

•230 Clinton St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•407 N. Fulton St., Welfare Check

•Superior St. @ Burr Rd., Lost/Found/Recovered

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 25, Suspicious Activity

•243 Jefferson St., Animal Call

•437 Marshall St., Threats/Harassment

•234 Sycamore St., Suspicious Activity

•415 Cherry St., Domestic Violence

SEPTEMBER 7

•1299 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop (2)

•1088 Barney Oldfield Dr., Domestic Violence

•475 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•701 Burr Rd. Unit 21, Accidental Overdose

SEPTEMBER 8

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•504 W. Leggett St., Dog Bite

•416 Indian Rd., Juveniles

•1373 N. Shoop Ave., Hit-Skip

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 506, Mental

•305 Royal Bounty Ln., Animal Call

•277 Enterprise Ave., Suspicious Activity

WEST UNITY POLICE

AUGUST 31

•Unwanted Person

•Theft (2)

•Animal Complaint

SEPTEMBER 1

•Unsecured Premises

•Funeral Escort

•Domestic Violence

•Noise Complaint

SEPTEMBER 2

•Trespassing

SEPTEMBER 3

•Criminal Damaging

•Medical Emergency

•Lock-Out

•Agency Assist

•Drugs

SEPTEMBER 4

•Noise Complaint

•Animal Complaint

•Theft (3)

•Agg. Menacing

•Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 5

•Alarm

•Animal Complaint

SEPTEMBER 6

•Medical Emergency

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Keith D. Seaman, age 26, Swanton, previously pled guilty to Menacing by Stalking and Attempted Inducing Panic. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Seeman caused a person to believe that he would cause physical harm or mental distress to that person by trespassing on premises where the victim was employed. Mr. Seeman also attempted to cause serious public inconvenience or alarm by committing an offense in a school. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Seeman to serve 18 months in prison. The Court ordered that Mr. Seeman pay court-appointed counsel fees and all prosecution costs.

•Aaron Deanda, age 32, Wauseon, was convicted of Domestic Violence. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Deanda knowingly caused physical harm to a family or household member.Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Deanda to three years of community control. He ordered Mr. Deanda to pay prosecution costs; pay a fine of $500; successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program; be assessed at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; and not consume or possess alcohol; not enter bars and/or taverns. Mr. Deanda received credit for seven days in CCNO.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Deanda serving 17 months

•John D. Leveck, age 41, Weston, previously pled guilty to Complicity to Commit Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Attempted Felonious Assault. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Leveck aided another person in possessing or using methamphetamine. He also attempted to cause serious physical harm to another person. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Leveck to serve 41 months in prison. The Court ordered that Mr. Leveck pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $5,999.28. Mr. Leveck received credit for 189 days in CCNO.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Abrams, John D (Montpelier, OH) Criminal damages. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations 2 years, restitution shall be paid. Hearing to be scheduled in 3 weeks to determine restitution amount

•Alemdar, Jacob K (Montpelier, OH) Possession. Fine: $96. Costs: $79.

•Ames, Janice L (Pioneer, OH) File city tax. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Blake, Damian (Montpelier, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $250 with $250 suspended. Costs: $85. Shall have no future violations within the next 1 year.

•Byerline, Benjamin A (Bryan, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $153.01.

•Damms, Elizabeth B (Stryker, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $125. Costs: $85.

•Fox, David L (Edon, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $170.13.

•Heinze, Timothy M (Montpelier, OH) Resist arrest. Fine: $300. Costs: $100. Jail time: 90 days with 60 days suspended.

•Hoffman, Leland R (Bryan, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $150. Costs: $99. Jail time: 30 days with 29 days suspended.

•Lillard, Brooke M (Bryan, OH) Hit / skip. Fine: $300. Costs: $137.30. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 3/8/2021. Shall have no future violations within the next 2 years.

•Long, Kayden M (Montpelier, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $250. Costs: $285. Jail time: 30 days with 28 days suspended. Shall obtain and maintain full-time employment, shall have no future violations within the next 3 years, must complete the Thinking for a Change program, not to have threatening or violent contact with victim.

•Maddox, Willard W (Defiance, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 25 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, no contact with Walmart for 5 years.

•Mohre, Steven G (Edon, OH) Disposal of garbage. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.01. Shall clean property within 30 days.

•Moskwa, Sean M (Montpelier, OH) File city tax. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Northrup, Jessica (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 25 days suspended. No future violations within next 5 years, restitution $282.81. No contact with Walmart for 5 years.

•Sipe, Jason E (Bryan, OH) File city tax. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations 2 years, must file taxes in 30 days and set up a payment agreement.

•Stiltner, Matthew A (Bryan, OH) File city tax. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Stiltner, Matthew A (Bryan, OH) File city tax. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Stiltner, Matthew A (Bryan, OH) File city tax. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Watkins, Michael M (Sherwood, OH) File city tax. Fine: $100. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Athy, Gregory A (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Beebe, Patricia A (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Cain, Zachary J (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Crites, Tabitha L (Hicksville, OH) Lanes of travel. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Csendes, Eric J (Montpelier, OH) Driving without license. Fine: $250. Costs: $79. Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Dean, Austin D (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Dennison, James E (Bryan, OH) Junk vehicles. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Farrell, Wendy J (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Fee, Nicholas S (West Unity, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $50. Costs: $150.50.

•Greenier, Scott A (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Grime, Robert A (Bryan, OH) Improper backing. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Gunter, Sheila A (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Imm, Donald D (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Lloyd, Luis (Montpelier, OH) Failure display operator’s license. Fine: $100. Costs: $85.

•Loel Jones, Jessica K (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 12/3/2020. Speed. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Long, Anthony J (Stryker, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Maddox, Willard W (Defiance, OH) Violation of restriction. Fine: $300. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 85 days suspended. Shall have no future violations within the next 2 years.

•Myers-Binkowski, Julia K (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Nemire, Devin L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Oiler, Daymon (Alvordton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Reinhart, Rebecca M (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Rhoads, Jae Lyn N (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Ridgway, Cody A (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Rufenacht, Tyler A (Archbold, OH) Failure display operator’s license. Fine: $250. Costs: $79.

•Stull, Terry L (Montpelier, OH) Failure to reinstate. Fine: $300. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 12/6/2020. Illegal plates. Fine: $150. Costs: $40.

•Szuch, Iain K (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Quillen, Robert V (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Underwood, Samantha A (Bryan, OH) Temporary instruction permit. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Weller, Kyla K (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $200. Costs: $79.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Armstrong, Sandra (Wauseon, OH) Improper lane. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Bergfield, Gerald W (Swanton, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Billings, Patricia (Swanton, OH) Reckless operations. 1-year license suspension, no violation of law until 9/1/2023, reportable probation for 1-year, OVI school for 3-years. Stop sign. Fine/costs: $93.

•Blackman, Logan D (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Brown, John L (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Bucher, Terry A (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Dickens, Scott D (Swanton, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Ducat-Weber, Kathryn M (Delta, OH) Failure cofine dog. Fine/costs: $80.

•Gilroy, Jennifer (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Incorvaia, Stephanie (Delta. OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Lafountain, Lainie M (Wauseon, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Leija, Mimi (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $83.

•Leininger, Timothy L (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Lovejoy, John P (Archbold, OH) Gross overload. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Marinelli, Peter T (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Mattin, Marissa J (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine/Costs: $85

•Noel, Justin A (Metamora, OH) Fail to use signal. Fine/costs: $187.

•Pelland, Anthony M Jr (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Rodriquez Hovis, Juan J (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Schultz, Richard T (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $150. Costs: $93.

•Shelhart, Roy D (Delta, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Sherman, Cathy (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Tanier, Dustin C (Wauseon, OH) Reckless operation. Fine/costs: $250. 1-year license suspension with privileges, 1-year reportable probation, 3-day drug/alcohol program to complete in 60 days.

•Townes, John R (Wauseon, OH) Display of plates. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Pasket, Cory (Delta, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine/costs: $125.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Defiance Hospital vs Valadez, Monica (Archbold, OH) Judgement amount: $1,454.22.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Babcock, Scott & Babcock, Carryl (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $290.50.

•U.S. Bank National Association vs Gombash, James J (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $6,484.47.