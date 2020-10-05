Week Of September 9th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

AUGUST 28

•500 N. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•1911 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•423 Park St., Parking Violations

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Utilities Problem (2)

•100-B S. Lincoln St., Unwanted Person

•104 S. Lincoln St., Parking Violations

•1500-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

AUGUST 29

•300-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•200-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Ditto St. @ W. Williams St., Parking Violations

•405 S. Lincoln St., Threats or Harassment

•206 Vine St., Neighborhood Trouble

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•W. Beech St. @ S. Pleasant St., Traffic Detail

•201 E. Mechanic St. Larceny

AUGUST 30

•200-B Mechanic St., Juvenile

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•400-B Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Lafayette @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•103 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Citation

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Citation

•1500-B Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1100-B Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Union St., Traffic Offense / Warning

AUGUST 31

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•200 W. Williams St., Suspicious Person

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 602, Fraud

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•400 Primrose Ln., 911 Hang Up

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Juvenile

•Linden Ln @ Willow Way, Community Service

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1200 Stryker St., Larceny

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•W. Beech St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•102 Charles St., 911 Hang Up

•801 W. Barre Rd., Unlock Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 1

•408 Stamm St. Unit A, Prowlers

•800-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Detail

•2211 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 602, Miscellaneous Complaints

•N. Buehrer St. @ Schlatter St., Community Service

•113 S. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•509 S. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•543 Fairview Ct., Fraud

•205 S. Lincoln St., Civil Problem

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Williams St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 2

•700-B W. Barre Rd., Suspicious Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Detail

SEPTEMBER 3

•305 W. Holland St., Unlock Vehicle

•1950 S. Defiance St., Parking Violations

•200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•207 E. Mechanic St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•600 Lafayette St., 911 Hang Up

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Vine St. @ E. Williams St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B N. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

SEPTEMBER 4

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

BRYAN POLICE

AUGUST 28

•333 Lawndale Dr. 911 hang-up. Person was warned for disorderly conduct.

•333 Lawndale Dr. Auto violation. Unable to locate vehicle.

•1036 Meadowbrook Rd. Suspicious person. Resident reported that someone rang her doorbell; unable to locate.

•Perry St / Walnut St. DWI / OVI. Person charged with OVI and open container. Warning issued; failure to dim and slow speed.

•Jack’s Corner Mart. Assist civilian. Civilian requested officer assistance.

•Perry St. DWI / OVI. Person charged with OVI and driving under suspension and taken to CCNO.

•John’s Sons Donuts. Non-injury accident.

•632 S Main St. Assist civilian. Resident reported that someone may have tried to gain entry to her residence; complainant requests extra patrol.

•884 E Trevitt St. Assist civilian. Civilian requested officer.

•1000 Bellaire Ave. Lockout.

•Wal-Mart. Assist civilian. Civilian requested officer; report taken.

•602 S Main St. Assist civilian. Keep the peace requested.

•Wal-Mart. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•207 E Trevitt St. Assist civilian. Civilian requested to speak with officer; unable to make contact.

•419 Fairview Dr. Assist civilian. Civilian requested officer.

•722 S Main St. Assist civilian. Civilian requested officer.

•Fountain Grove Dr / Markey Dr. Auto violation.

•Soccer concession stand. Lockout.

•Wal-Mart. Juvenile complaint. Complainant advises there are juveniles in the parking lot with a baseball bag swinging at carts and being destructive.

•715 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request officer; warning issued for misuse of 911.

•121 S Lebanon St. Family trouble. Civilian request officer assistance.

•1304 Colonial Ln. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•711 W High St. Assist civilian. Report of a broken window; report taken.

•400 E Butler St alley. Suspicious auto. Report of a suspicious vehicle driving through the alley; unable to locate.

AUGUST 29

•815 E Maple St. 911 hang-up.

•507 S Allen St. Assist civilian. Civilian request to speak with an officer; gave advice.

•715 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•414 E Perry St. Lockout.

•1125 Bellaire Ave. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•Wal-Mart. Shoplifting. Report of shoplifting; report taken.

•718 S Lynn St. Parking violation.

•Lincoln playground. Juvenile complaint. Report of juveniles on go-kart; unable to locate.

•108 Dorothy Ln. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•325 N Lynn St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•Wal-Mart. Lockout.

•726 S Lynn St. Assist civilian. Request for keep the peace but then caller advises she didn’t need officers

•324 E Maple St. Assist other department. Assist medics; report taken.

•13920 County Road C. Assist other department. Williams County Sheriff Office requested assistance; report taken.

•715 E Bryan St. 911 hang-up.

•800 E Trevitt St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; defective equipment headlight.

•Rent A Center. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•Auto Zone. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•Huntington Bank. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•SKLD. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; report taken.

AUGUST 30

•226 S Portland St. Juvenile complaint. Complainant reports that his son won’t listen to him; gave advice.

•910 S Main St. Harassment. Report of receiving threatening calls; gave advice.

•200 Newdale Dr. Dog complaints. Report of dog complaint; unable to locate.

•Shell Spee-D-Mart. Assist other department. Report taken.

•Shell Spee-D-Mart. Shoplifting. Report of shoplifting; report taken.

•407 Patrick Ct. Auto theft. Report of a 2016 Buick Enclave was stolen; report taken.

•620 S Lynn St. Auto theft. Report of 2015 Ford Edge was stolen; report taken.

•414 Patrick Court. Breaking & Entering. Reported the garage was entered and items are missing; report taken.

•Main St / Wilson St. Warrant.

•Plaza Senior Center. Harassment. Report of receiving harassing texts and phone calls; report taken.

•Phil’s One Stop Marathon. Assist civilian. Report of a person in a blue SUV was parked there since early morning.

•201 John St. Dog complaint. Report of what sounded like a dog in distress.

•Cherry St / Maple St. Trash complaint. Report of someone tearing open garbage bags.

•Shoe Sensation. Suspicious auto. Report of suspicious auto.

•330 N Beech St. Assist civilian. Civilian requested officer assistance.

•209 N Walnut St. Assist civilian. Report of a sign had been stolen; report taken.

•321 W Butler St. Assist civilian. Civilian requested officer assistance.

•307 Arthur Dr. Assist civilian. Civilian requested officer assistance.

•125 Holden St. Assist civilian. Civilian requested officer assistance; report taken.

•208 N Walnut St. Breaking & Entering. Civilian requested officer assistance; report taken.

•CHWC. Lockout.

•515 S Walnut St. Assist civilian. Civilian requested officer assistance.

AUGUST 31

•335 N Cherry St. Assist civilian. Resident reported that someone was near the home; unable to locate.

•335 N Cherry St. Suspicious person. Resident reported that someone was in her yard; unable to locate anyone.

•165 Lakeside Cir. Lockout.

Little Bears press box. Property damage. Report of damage to the door from a possible break-in; report taken.

•Center St / Ave A. Traffic stop. Warning issued; stop sign.

•US Rte 127/Union St. Crew. Vehicle fire.

•Minteq. Dog complaints. Report of a dog jumped in the back of his truck bed; dog was returned back at residence.

•404 E Mulberry St. Dog complaints. Report of a loose dog that has been on her property four times; dog broke its chain and was returned to its owner.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Assist other department. Assist with fire department and fire marshall; report taken.

•312 S Cherry St. Junk vehicles. Report taken.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. Junk vehicles. Report taken.

•422 E Bryan St. Junk vehicles. Report taken.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Warrant. Steve Smith was arrested on a Fulton County warrant and taken to CCNO.

•St Patrick Church. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•Bryan High School/Middle School. 911 hang-up.

•Blueberry Pancake House & Restaurant. Larceny. Report of items stolen from her car; report taken.

•837 E Bryan St. Neighbor trouble. Report of a dispute with his neighbor over parking.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Assist civilian. Civilian requested officer assistance.

•Main St / Butler St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

SEPTEMBER 1

•Townline Rd / Horton Trl. Traffic stop. Tristan Stahler was arrested and taken to CCNO on warrants.

•Wal-Mart. Non-injury accident.

•Cricket Wireless. Harassment.

•A Renewed Mind. Assist civilian. Civilian requested officer assistance.

•Plaza Motel. Lockout.

•600 S Walnut St. Parking violation. Parking ticket issued.

•303 Avenue A. Assist civilian. Civilian requested to speak with officer.

•Plaza Senior Center. Juvenile complaint. Civilian requested to speak with officer.

•100 S Allen St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension.

•Wilson St / Toy St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•200 E Perry St block. Parking violation. Parking ticket issued.

•Allen St / Wilson St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•906 Parkview Ave. Furnace fire.

•500 S Main St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•West High St / Wild Bill’s. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

SEPTEMBER 2

•Colonial Manor Motel. Suspicious auto.

•W Bryan St / Spangler Candy Co. Traffic stop. Warning issued; disobey traffic control device.

•Bryan Ford. Traffic stop. Warning issued; rolling stop.

•100 N Allen St alley. Traffic stop. Warning issued; stop sign.

•Circle K. Property found. Report of a wallet being found.

•114 N Union St. Assist civilian. Request for keep the peace to get items back. Female half advised of protection order, both parties advised no contact. Male warned for trespassing.

•Soccer fields. Lockout.

•McDonald’s. Disturb the peace. Report of a male and female arguing; unable to locate.

•Wal-Mart. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•Oakwood Ave/John St. Auto violation.

•1200 S Main St. Assist civilian. Report of a person panhandling that was part way in the entrance way. Person was gone upon officer’s arrival.

•133 Rolland St. Reported that a package was taken from his porch; report taken.

•419 Fairview Dr. Assist civilian. Request officer for child visitation issue.

•728 E Wilson St. Lockout.

•Center St / Portland St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; display of plates.

•Wal-Mart. Shoplifting. Possible push out; report taken.

SEPTEMBER 3

•15166 County Road D50. 911 hang-up.

•517 W Bryan St. Animal call. Report there is a bat at her residence; unable to locate.

•100 W High St block. Parking violation. Warning issued.

•100 W High St block. Parking violation. Warning issued.

•100 S High St block. Parking violation. Warning issued.

•Lick Creek Church. Traffic stop. Warning issued; passing in a no-passing zone.

•Phil’s One Stop. Warrant. Mistaken identity.

•Southtowne Center. Report of ATM open; no one is around, ATM is secure.

•615 E Bryan St. Juvenile complaint.

•13065 County Road D50. Crew. Report of large amount of gas leaking from vehicle.

•Specialty Eye. Traffic stop. Warning issued; amplified noise squealing.

•900 E South St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•900 E South St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•415 N Williams St. Dog complaints. Report of a dog in the yard. Citation issued; dog at large.

•311 N Allen St. Juvenile complaint.

•604 W High St. Parking violation. Advises a vehicle has been parking cross the sidewalk.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Assist civilian. Report of a drive-off.

•226 S Portland St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; report taken.

•200 S Portland St. Dog complaint. Loose dog; back with owner.

•Beech St / Center St. Auto violation. Report of a maroon Chevy cutting drivers off; unable to locate.

•716 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•Wal-Mart. Shoplifting. Request officer; arrest made.

•884 E Trevitt St. Harassment. Request to speak with officer; gave advice.

MONTPELIER POLICE

AUGUST 31

•Arrested John Draven Abrams, age 21, of 714 E. Jefferson St., Montpelier, for Criminal Damaging. He was released.

SEPTEMBER 2

•Arrested Gearld Smith, age 56, of 409 W. Water St., Montpelier, on a warrant out of the Bryan Municipal Court for Failure to Appear for passing bad checks. He was seen by the court and released.

SEPTEMBER 3

•Cited Derrek Head, age 25, of 220 S. Platt St., Montpelier, for Driving Under Suspension. He was released.

SWANTON POLICE

AUGUST 16

•Valleywood Golf, 911 Hang Up

•W. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

•US 20A, Assist Deputy

AUGUST 17

•Church @ Lincoln, Suspicious Odor

•Crabtree Crt., Keys Locked In Vehicle

AUGUST 18

•W. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•Scott @ Airport, Assist Deputy

•Waterville Sw. Rd., Assist Rescue-injury

•N. Main St., Suspicious Act

•S. Hallett Ave., Found Dog

AUGUST 19

•S. Hallett Ave., Debris in Road

•W. Garfield, Welfare Check

•Main @ Airport, Phone Theft

•N. Munson Rd., Breaking @ Entering

•Crabapple, Welfare Check

AUGUST 20

•Church St., Non-injury Crash

•N. Main St., Welfare Check

•Buckthorn Dr., Identity Theft

•Fairfield Dr., Parking Complaint

•Swanton Meadows, Assist Deputy-Warrant

AUGUST 21

•Munson @ Dodge, Suspicious Vehicle

•Dodge St., 911 Hang-Up

•Middle School, Custody Issue

•High School, Suspicious Persons

•Church St., Non-injury Crash

•Main @ Airport, Assist Rescue-ill

•SH 64, Assist Rescue-injury

•Memorial Park, Suspicious Person

•Franklin St., Loose Dog

•Brookside Dr., Disorderly Conduct

AUGUST 22

•Maddie St., Vehicle Blocking Drive

•Main @ Airport, Suspicious Person

•Crabtree Crt., 911 Hang Up

•Airport @ CR 2-2, Suspicious Person

AUGUST 23

•Main @ Airport, Check Water Leak

•E. St. Clair, Civil Dispute

•Harrison St., Threats

•E. Airport Hwy., Citizen Assist

•E. Airport Hwy., Domestic Dispute

AUGUST 24

•Woodside Dr., Abandoned Truck

•Bassett St., Found License Plate

•Church St., Attempted Internet Theft

•S. Main St., 911 Hang-Up

•Allen Dr., Harassment

AUGUST 25

•Promenade Dr., Trucks Blocking Road

•S. Main St., Disabled Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang-Up

•Airport Hwy., Reckless Operation

•Maple St., Child Custody

•Lucas Co. Airport Hwy., Assist Deputy

AUGUST 26

•High School, 911 Hang-Up

•S. Munson Rd., Person Shooting BB Gun

•Airport Hwy., Reckless Driving

•Maddie St., Unruly Juveniles

•Miller St., Unlock Vehicle

•N. Main St., Scam Phone Call

•Airport @ Holiday Ln., Injury Accident

•Airport @ Munson, Drug Possession

•Scott Rd., Assist Deputy-Alarm

AUGUST 27

•Main St., Train Blocking Tracks

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•W. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Chestnut @ Hallett, Injury Crash

•Waterville Sw. Rd., Obstructing

AUGUST 28

•S. Munson Rd., Assist Rescue-ill

•Turtle Creek Dr., Accidental Alarm

•Dodge St., Fire Alarm

•Church St., Theft

•Hickory St., Unlock Vehicle

•W. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

•Brookside Dr., Non-injury Crash

•Chestnut St., Citizen Assist

•Fairfield Dr., Custody Issue

•Zeiter Way, Domestic Fire

AUGUST 29

•Dodge St., Reckless Driver

•Brookside @ Fulton, Debris in Roadway

AUGUST 30

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm

•Valleywood Golf, Suspicious Vehicle

•Forrester Dr., Peace Keep

•E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-injury Crash

•Chestnut @ Franklin, Citizen Assist

•Airport @ SH 64, Assist OSP

•Dodge St., Assist Rescue-ill

AUGUST 31

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•Cass St., Citizen Assist

•Munson Rd., Found Property

•Harding Dr., 911 Hang-Up

•W. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•Main @ St. Clair, Non-injury Crash

•W. Airport Hwy., Found Dog

WAUSEON POLICE

AUGUST 26

•141 N. Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

•405 E. Linfoot St., Animal Call

•840 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Threats / Harassment

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Threats / Harassment

•1400-B N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

AUGUST 27

•619 E. Chestnut St., Disorderly Conduct

•1462 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•127 E. Walnut St., Welfare Check

•141 N. Fulton St., Suspicious Person

•00 E. Leggett St., Suspicious Vehicle

•00 E. Leggett St., Suspicious Person

•138 E. Chestnut St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•303 W. Leggett St., Civil Matter

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 11, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•445 N. Fulton St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•308 Clinton St., Welfare Check

AUGUST 28

•151 S. Fulton St., Larceny

•515 Parkview, Bad Check-Forgery

•Parkview, Lost / Found / Recovered

•523 E. Chestnut St., Vandalism

•840 W. Elm St., Unit 203, Larceny

•234 S. Oakwood St., Vandalism

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•841 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•423 Cedar St., Telephone Harassment

•North Park, Suspicious Activity

•1200-B N. Shoop Ave., Lost / Found / Recovered

AUGUST 29

•204 E. Oak St., Suspicious Activity

•15207 Union Cemetery, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Investigate Complaint

•318 E. Chestnut St., Hit-Skip

•Willow St. @ Third St., Accident (Property Damage)

•204 Barney Oldfield Dr., Civil Matter

•141 N. Fulton St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., Unit 110, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•E. Walnut St. @ Prospect St., Suspicious Vehicle

AUGUST 30

•495 S. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•712 Lawrence Ave. Unit 216, Mental

•115 W. Leggett St., Neighborhood Trouble

•422 Clover Lane, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•100-B Brunell St., Open Door

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•232 Birch St., Suspicious Person

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 14, Drunk

•1462 N. Shoop Ave., Narcotics

AUGUST 31

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 707, Suspicious Activity

•138 N. Fulton St., Animal Call

•515 Parkview, Bad Check-Forgery (2)

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•612 Potter St., Animal Call

•400-B Jefferson St., Suspicious Vehicle

•447 E. Walnut St., Investigate Complaint

•451 Cedar St., Accident (Property Damage)

•E. Linfoot St. @ N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•619 E. Chestnut St., Larceny

•404 W. Oak St., Civil Matter

SEPTEMBER 1

•205 Commercial St., Lost / Found / Recovered

WEST UNITY POLICE

AUGUST 24

•Suspicious Person

•911 Hang Up

•Theft

•Criminal Damage

•Ordinance Violation

AUGUST 25

•Unsecure Premises

•Medical Emergency

•Traffic Crash

•Disorderly Conduct

•Ordinance Violation

•Juvenile Problem

•Speed/Warning

AUGUST 26

•Traffic Crash / Failure to Control / Citation

•Theft

•Speed / Warning

AUGUST 27

•Theft (2)

AUGUST 28

•Fraud

•Well-Being Check (2)

•Speed / Warning

AUGUST 29

•Suspicious Person (2)

•Lock Out (2)

•Noise Complaint

•Stop Sign / Warning

•Speed / Citation

AUGUST 30

•Agency Assist

•Theft (6)

•911 Hang Up

•Medical Emergency

•Speed / Warning

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Joshua Nalian, age 27, of Clinton, MI, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Nr. Nalian possessed psilocyn according to prosecutor Scott Haselman. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Nalian to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Nalian to serve three days in CCNO with credit for three days; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay $250 fine; be assessed by a drug/alcohol treatment facility and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; and not enter bars and/or taverns.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Nalian serving 10 months in jail.

•Colton Blanton, age 20, of Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to Contributing to the Unruliness of a Child. According to prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Blanton contributed to a child becoming an unruly child. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Blanton to one year of community control. He suspended the 180 days in CCNO and ordered Mr. Blanton to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay $100 fine; successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program; be assessed by a drug/alcohol treatment facility and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; not use or possess marijuana; not enter bars and/or taverns; comply with an 11:00pm to 5:00am curfew; have no contact with the victims; and have no unsupervised contact with minors.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Blanton serving 180 days in jail.

WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECTOR

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following cases from the criminal docket in the Williams County Common Pleas Court:

•On August 17, 2020, Cory J. Bartley, age 31, of Indianapolis, Indiana, pleaded guilty to the charge of Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for September 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

•On August 17, 2020, Joshua A. Metz, age 44, of Ney, Ohio, pleaded guilty to the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for September 23, 2020 at 1:30 PM.

•On September 1, 2020, William L. Shock, Jr., age 68, of Defiance County, pleaded guilty to the charge of Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the third degree. Sentencing is scheduled for October 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Belton, Ryan D (Montpelier, OH) Resist arrest. Fine: $250. Costs: $220. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended.

•Davis, Christopher S (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine: $350. Costs: $187.32. Jail time: 180 days with 170 days suspended. Shall have no future violations within the next 5 years, not to have contact with the victim.

•Davis, Christopher S (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine: $350. Costs: $145.01. Jail time: 180 days with 170 days suspended. Shall have no future violations within the next 5 years, not to have contact with the victim.

•Day-Hemenway, Justin E (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $207.03. Jail time: 30 days with 25 days suspended.

•Gill, Jonathon M (Montpelier, OH) Drug instrument. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. Shall have no future violations within the next 3 years. Obstruct official business. Fine: $250. Costs: $40. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Shall have no future violations within the next 3 years.

•Lucas, Jamie N (Bryan, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $250. Costs: $108.25. Jail time: 30 days with 25 days suspended. Shall not to have contact with the victims for 2 years, shall have no future violations within the next 2 years. Menacing. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Lytle, Paul R (Montpelier, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $150. Costs: $115.

•Moser, Joseph R (Edgerton, OH) Obstruct official business. Fine: $300. Costs: $100. Jail time: 90 days.

•Osburn, Chrystal G (West Unity, OH) Disorderly. Fine: $100. Costs: $161.72.

•Smith, Gerald K (Montpelier, OH) Passing bad checks. Fine: $200. Costs: $128.24. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended.

•Sparks, Stephanie M (Montpelier, OH) File city tax. Fine: $200 with $200 suspended. Costs: $114. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Apple, Duane R (Edgerton, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Bishop, Alexandria K (Montpelier, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Burlew, Mikel (Bryan, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Chapman, John G (Sherwood, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Gonzales, Rudy (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hill, Tami K (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hulbert, Homer W (Montpelier, OH) Operator’s license suspended. Fine: $500. Costs: $90. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. Shall have no future violations within the next 3 years.

•Jones Jr, Douglas (Montpelier, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $50. Costs: $79.

•Justinger, Gail R (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Karnes, Theresa A (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Kizer, Christopher J (Defiance, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 9/25/2020, shall have no future violations within the next 2 years. Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $40.

•Layman, Kearsten R (Bryan, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Malone, Joel S (Defiance, OH) No operator’s license. Fine: $250. Costs: $79.

•Martenies, Brooke E (Montpelier, OH) No operator’s license. Fine: $250. Costs: $79.

•McMullen, Larry D (Alvordton, OH) Red flag on load. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•McNeil, John (Bryan, OH) Financial responsibility suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $79. Red light. Fine: $35. Costs: $40. Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Murrey, Wesley A (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Parsons, Bret A (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Pierce, Preston D (Bryan, OH) Traffic control device. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Pinette, Amanda L (Alvordton, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Roberts, Bernice T (Defiance, OH) Financial responsibility suspension. Fine: $350. Costs: $85. Operator’s license suspended until 11/19/2020. Speed. Fine: $45. Costs: $40.

•Saunders, Rita D (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Snook, Patricia L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Stahler, Tristan T (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $104.

•Stahler, Tristan T (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $350. Costs: $84. Jail time: 90 days with 85 days suspended.

•Suon, Leakhena (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Thompson, Joseph A (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Weaver, Stefanie A (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CIVIL

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Derby, John W., dba John’s Mobile Auto Detailing (West Unity, OH) Judgement amount: $238.16.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Seibert, Meryl R (Bryan, OH) Judgement amount: $272.19.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Beaverson, Tyler F (Delta, OH) Failure to register vehicle. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Bishop, Christina L (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Bucher, Terry A (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Cooley, Ethan A (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Dicenso, Brandon J (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Hathaway, Michelle A (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Hazlett, Jerry C (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Mattin, Marissa J (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Ruffenacht, Gavin L (Fayette, OH) Red light. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Savage, April A (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Spangler, Derek L (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Bernholtz, Heidi L (Delta, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

•Pasket, Cory G (Delta, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $50. Costs: $75.