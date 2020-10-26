Week Of September 30th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

SEPTEMBER 18

•901 Stryker St., Parking Violations

•812 Stryker St., Suspicious Person

•2111 S. Defiance St., Parking Violations

•100-B Frey Rd., Assist Police Unit

•1200 Stryker St., Found Property

SEPTEMBER 19

•1950 S. Defiance St., Welfare Check

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Welfare Check

•1000-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR Traffic Offense / Citation

•110 Grassy Ln., Unlock Vehicle

•Ditto St. @ Stryker St., 911 Hang Up

•22611 SR 2, Accident (Property Damage)

•100-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•110 W. Lugbill Rd., Domestic Trouble

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•1800-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 20

•1950 D. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•300-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Detail

•309 Stryker St., Accident (Property Damage)

•400 S. Pleasant St., Neighborhood Trouble

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 802, Unlock Vehicle

•109 Garden Dr., 911 Hang Up

•426 Park St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•700 North St., Suspicious Vehicle

•101 Pleasant St., Domestic Trouble

SEPTEMBER 21

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Detail

•100-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•209 S. Defiance St., Larceny

•N. Clydes Way @ E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•Meadow Rd. @ Murbach St., Traffic Detail

•103 N. Defiance St., Larceny

SEPTEMBER 22

•204 E. Williams St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Detail

•800-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Mechanic St., Traffic Detail

•2020 S. Defiance St. Unit A, 911 Hang Up

•Franklin St. @ Stryker St., Special Detail

•108 W. Park Dr., Juvenile

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•900-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

SEPTEMBER 23

•800-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St. @ Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning (3)

•100-B N. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•106 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Special Details

•600 Park St. Unit 06, Suspicious Person

•700-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Park St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Lugbill Rd., Accident (Property Damage)

•2211 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•1300-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•700-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400-B Park St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 24

•Frey Rd. @ West Field Dr., 911 Hang Up

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Detail

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1950 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Box

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Mechanic St., Traffic Detail

•801 W. Barre Rd., 911 Hang Up

•Ditto St. @ W. Holland St., Juvenile

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Welfare Check

•431 Clover Ln., Welfare Check

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Animal Call

SEPTEMBER 25

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Lugbill Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

BRYAN POLICE

SEPTEMBER 18

•720 East High Street, assisted civillan, handled.

•1400 E. High Street (East End Pool), foot patrol, handled.

•Main Street & Trevitt, traffic stop, warning issued.

•403 S. Main (Walgreens), traffic stop, warning issued.

(Sept. 18) State Route 6 & State Route 15, auto violation, handled.

•Oakwood Ave, lock out, handled.

•523 N. Allen Street, message, handled.

•1604 S. Main Street (Plaza Motel), Trespass, handled.

•1207 S. Main Street (McDonalds), harassment, handled.

•JFS parking lot, disturbing the peace, handled.

•900 S. Main Street, dog complaint, subject gone and unable to locate.

•243 S. Portland St., harassment, handled.

•1121 W. High Street (Wild Bill’s Tabacco), shoplifting, report taken.

•Horton Trail & Newdale Dr. (Imagination Station), 911 hang up, subject gone and unable to locate.

•1215 S. Main Street (Walmart), Lockouts, handled.

•1220 S. Main Street (Burger King), assisted civilian, handled.

SEPTEMBER 19

•1700 E. High Street (Meadow Creek Apartments), child molestation, report taken.

•416 E. High Street, 911 hang up, handled.

•Oakwood & Avenue B, auto violation, handled.

•207 John Street, 911 hang up, handled.

•605 S. Main Street, assist civilian, handled.

•1215 S. Main Street (Walmart), lockouts, handled.

•1215 S. Main Street (Walmart), assisted other dept., report taken.

•200 S. Lynn Street, hazardous condition debris in roadway, handled.

•936 E. Wilson Street, assisted civilian, handled.

•West High Street, traffic stop, warning issued.

•1111 Clover Road, assisted civilian, handled.

•1113 S. Main Street (A&W/KFC), traffic stop, warning issued.

•Pierce & Main Street, traffic stop, citation issued.

•300 E. Bryan Street, traffic stop, warning issued.

SEPTEMBER 20

•200 N. Union Street (Thrift Shop), larceny, unable to locate subject.

•1210 E. High Street (Town & Country), business checks, handled.

•318 N. Lynn Street, messages, handled.

•Portland & High Street, no injury accident, report taken.

•304 Avenue A, lockout, handled.

•1700 E. High Street (Meadow Creek Apartments), assisted other deputy, handled.

•1215 S. Main Street (Walmart), hazardous conditions, report taken.

•1215 S. Main Street, assisted Bryan PD, in service.

•341 Center Street, no injury accident, report taken.

•1215 S. Main Street, harassment, handled.

•1104 S. Main Street (Taco Bell), lockouts, handled.

•304 W. High Street (Bryan Police Department), assisted civilian, handled.

•409 E. Trevitt Street, report of fire close to building.

•South & Walnut Street, suspicious person, handled.

•1215 S. Main Street (Walmart), shoplifting, report taken.

•1220 S. Main Street (Burger King), assisted civilian, handled.

•304 W. High Street (Bryan Police Department), assisted civilian, handled.

SEPTEMBER 21

•1210 S. Main Street (Goodwill), suspicious person, handled.

•900 S. Beech Alley, assisted civilian, subject gone an unable to locate.

•400 E. Wilson Street, juvenile complaint, handled.

•343 W. Butler Street, assisted civilian, handled.

•227 S. Emmet Street (Water Treatment Plant), chlorine leak alarm, handled.

•521 S. Myer Street, assisted civilian, handled.

•Warrants, report taken.

•1000 W. Fountain Grove Dr. (Bryan Schools), lockout, handled.

•Horton Trail and Newdale Drive (Imagination Station), assisted civilian, handled.

•911 E. High Street (Shell Spee-D-Mart), failure to pay, closed.

•416 E. High Street, juvenile complaint, handled.

•Main & Wilson Street, traffic stop, citation issued.

•232 S. Union Street (Main Stop), traffic stop, warning issued.

•400 E. High Street, traffic stop, warning issued.

•505 Trevitt St., suicide, handled.

•717 Portland St., assisted civilian, handled.

SEPTEMBER 22

•1323 E. Wilson Street, assisted civilian, handled.

•200 N. Cherry St., suspicious auto, subject gone and unable to locate.

•High & Walnut Street, hazardous vehicle, handled.

•914 E. High Street, assisted civilian, handled.

•Bryan Movie Theater, lockout, handled.

•106 S. Allen St., vandalism, handled.

•Arbys, harassment, handled.

•Dollar Tree, lockout, handled.

•304 E. Hamilton Street, assisted other deputy, handled.

•531 S. Cherry St., crew, closed.

•Walmart, lockouts, handled.

•1700 E. High Street (Meadow Creek Apartments), assisted civilian, report taken.

•1700 E. High Street (Meadow Creek Apartments), assisted civilian, report taken.

•907 W. High Street, assisted civilian, handled.

•907 HW. High Street, property damage, handled.

•1380 S. Main Street (Chief), violation of domestic violence CPO, report taken.

SEPTEMBER 23

•323 N. Williams St., assault, adult arrested.

•923 S. Main Street, suspicious person, handled.

•330 E. Mulberry Street, lockouts, handled.

•State Route 15 & County Road H, crew, closed.

•923 S. Main Street (Circle K), accident – no injury, report taken.

•1215 S. Main Street (Walmart), lockout, handled.

(Sept. 23) 324 E. Maple Street, family dispute, handled.

•304 High Street (Bryan Police Department), warrants, report taken.

•135 Oak Meadows Drive, shed fire, closed.

•200 S. Williams Street, juvenile complaint, referent to other department.

•903 Center Street (Wesley United Methodist) assisted civilian, handled.

•216 S. Union Street (Tano’s Pizza), assisted civilian, report taken.

•Garden & Trevitt Streets, auto violation, handled.

•1323 E. Wilson Street, disturbing the peace, warning.

•210 S. Main Street (Sanctuary of Williams County), harassment, report taken.

•222 N. Myers Street, harassment, gone unable to locate.

•716 W. Bryan Street, suspicious person, gone unable to locate.

SEPTEMBER 24

•319 E. South Street (Roseland Shelter), suspicious auto, handled.

•1215 S. Main Street (Walmart), assisted civilian, handled.

•300 S. Walnut St., suspicious auto, report taken.

•400 E. Wilson St., juvenile complaint, report taken.

•421 N. Cherry Street, burning complaint, closed.

•Grain elevator, vandalism, extra patrol.

•321 E. Perry Street, junk vehicles, report taken.

•1310 W. High Street (Main Stop), failure to pay, handled.

•206 N. Lynn Street (Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home), funeral escort, handled.

•1215 S. Main Street (Walmart), violation of CPO, report taken.

•860 W. Mulberry Street (Krill Funeral Home), funeral escort, handled.

•601 Townline Road (McDonald Ruff Ice Rink), drunks, handled.

•County Road H-50 & County Road 18, vehicle roll over, closed.

•428 S. Williams Street, juvenile complaint, handled.

•Palmer Ln & Wilson Street, parking violation, gone and unable to locate.

•400 S. Main Street, traffic stop, waring issued.

•400 N. Walnut Street, foot patrol, handled.

•Wilson & Cherry Streets, traffic stop, warning issued.

WEST UNITY POLICE

SEPTEMBER 14

•Speed / Warning

SEPTEMBER 15

•Fire Alarm

•Animal Complaint (2)

•Funeral Escort

•Golf Cart Inspection

•Drugs

•Keep the Peace

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Juvenile Complaint

SEPTEMBER 16

•Suspicious Activity

•Well-Being Check

•Traffic Crash

•911 Hang-Up

SEPTEMBER 17

•Citizen Assist

•Medical Emergency

•Found Property (2)

SEPTEMBER 18

•Traffic Crash

•Keep the Peace

•Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 19

•Well-Being Check

•Suspicious Activity

•Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 20

•Suspicious Activity

•Lock Out

•Animal Problem

•Keep the Peace

•Disorderly Conduct

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Burdine, George O III (Bryan, OH) Proof of Taxes filed for 2013. Fine: $100. Costs: 124. 30 days jail with 30 days supened, shall have no future violations within the next two years.

•Drerup, Skyler D. (West Unity, OH) Criminal damage. Fine: $300. Costs: $225. 60 days jail with 45 suspended. Complete mental health evaluation and follow the recommendations, no future violations for 2 years.

•Drerup, Skyler D. (West Unity, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $250. Costs: $45. 30 days jail with 30 suspended. Not to have threatening or violent contact with victim, no future violations within the next 2 years, and complete anger management program.

•Gay, Magan R. (Edgerton, OH) Theft. Fine:$250. Costs: $ 131. No future violations within the next 5 years.

•Handshoe, Amanda M. (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $84. No future violations in 5 years, no contact with Walmart.

•Jesse, Scott T. (Bryan, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $250. Costs: $105. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Jones, Jimmy R. (West Unity, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $250. Costs: $208.66. No contact with Evergreen Manor for 5 years, not future violations within the next 5 years, 30 days jail with 30 days suspended.

•Jones, Jimmy R. (West Unity, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $350. Costs: $317.15. No future violations for the next 5 years, no contact with the victim, 180 days jail, 180 days jail suspended.

•Jones, Jimmy R. (West Unity, OH) Obstruction. Costs: $40. Dismissed.

•Martenies, Patrick C. (Edon, OH) Criminal damage. Fine: $250. Costs; $210. No future violations within the next 3 years, 50 hours community service, restitution of $301.96, to play $150 per month to prosecutor.

•Martenies, Patrick C. (Edon, OH) Criminal damage. Fine: $250. Costs; $45. No future violations within the next 3 years, restitution of $458.90, to play $150 per month to prosecutor.

•Martenies, Patrick C. (Edon, OH) Criminal damage. Fine: $250. Costs; $45. No future violations within the next 3 years, restitution of $300, to play $150 per month to prosecutor.

•Ridgway, Kyle (Bryan, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $350. Costs: $210. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within the next three years, no violent or threatening contact with victim, follow any and all recommendations of mental health providers, including medications.

•Roberts, Christopher (Bryan, OH) Dog at large. Fine: $100. Costs: $104.51. Restitution of $120 to prosecutor, dog to be placed in kennel when outside and a kennel set up within three weeks.

•White, Crystal S. (Montpelier, OH) Theft. Fine: $500. Costs: $292. Jail time: 180 days with 170 days suspended. Shall have no contact with the victim.

•White, Crystal S. (Montpelier, OH) Falsification. Fine: $300. Costs: $45. Jail time: 180 days with 150 days suspended.

•White, Crystal S. (Montpelier, OH) Falsification. Fine: $300. Costs: $45. Jail time: 180 days with 150 days suspended.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Crocker, Sean M (Bryan, OH) No operator’s license. Fine: $200. Costs: $85.

•Crocker, Sean M (Bryan, OH) Violation lane/line. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Holman, Amanda L (Montpelier, OH) Failure to display operator license. Fine:$ 150. Costs: $90.

•Lytle, Paul R. (Montpelier, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $125. No future violations in 2 years.

•Lytle, Paul R. (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•McGowan, Jordan L. (Bryan, OH) No operator’s license. Fine: $250. Costs: $85.

•McGowan, Jordan L. (Bryan, OH) Improper registration. Fine: $75. Costs: $87.

•Mohr, John J. III (West Unity, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $90. No future violations within the next two years, first timers retreat within 90 days.

•Mohr, John J. III (West Unity, OH) Driving under supsension. Fine: $250. Costs: $45. 90 days jail time with 90 days supended.

•Mohr, John J. III (West Unity, OH) Stop sign violation. Dismissed.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Barry, Melissa A. (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine $102. Costs: $85.

•Crossgrove, Roger D. (Archbold, OH) Traffic control. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Davis, Edward W. (Swanton, OH) Stop Sign. Fine $102. Costs: $85.

•Daugherty, David R. (West Unity, OH) OVI. Case dimissed.

•Daugherty, David R. (West Unity, OH) Right side of the roadway. Case dimissed.

•Daugherty, David R. (West Unity, OH) Seat belt. Case dimissed.

•Fitzenreiter, Whitney R. (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine $47. Costs $93.

•Grime, Eric S. (Archbold, OH) DUS. Fine$100. Costs $93.

•Johnston, Angela M. (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Thorson, David B. (Wauseon, OH) Traffic device. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.