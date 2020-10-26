Week Of October 7th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

SEPTEMBER 25

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Lugbill Rd., Traffic-Vehicle Driving Irratically

•101 Pleasant St. Unit 000, 911 Hang Up

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail (2)

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Detail

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•700-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 26

•22799 SR 2, 911 Hang Up

•300-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•200-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Depot St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Detail

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•Bankey @ Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•1005 N. Defiance St., Utility Problem

SEPTEMBER 27

•313 Short-Buehrer Rd., Juvenile

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•100-B N. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•600 Park St. Unit 22, Suspicious Person

•100-B Vine St., Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 28

•1404 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•Eicher St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•800-B West St., Loud Noise

•700-B S. Defiance St., Crash

SEPTEMBER 29

•901 W. Barre Rd., Assist Other Unit

•1101 E. Lutz Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•801 W. Barre Rd., Hit-Skip

•800 W. Barre Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Holland St., Crash

•1911 S. Defiance St., Larceny

•901 Stryker St., Crash

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

SEPTEMBER 30

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

•200-B Church St., Unlock Vehicle

•Ditto St. @ W. Williams St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600 Park St. Unit 18, Suspicious Vehicle

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•Ditto St. @ W. Williams St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B Hawthorn Dr., Traffic Jam

OCTOBER 1

•1200 Stryker St., Larceny

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•100-B Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Detail

•305 W. Holland St., Traffic Detail

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•304 Stryker St., Larceny

•N. Defiance St. @ Anne St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

OCTOBER 2

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Special Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

BRYAN POLICE

SEPTEMBER 25

•Wilson & Williams Street, traffic stop, warning issued.

•US Post Office, 142 N. Main Street, suspicious auto, handled.

•Main & Perry Street, traffic stop, warning issued

•905 E. Mulberry St., disturbing the peace, civil matter.

•Toy & Maple Street, suspicious auto, handled.

•Colonial Manor Motel, 924 E. High Street, business check, handled.

•221 N. Cherry Street, assisted civilian, extra patrol.

•Williams County Airport, 16334 County Road D, suspicious person, handled.

•Townline & Oakwood Road, traffic stop, warning issued.

•State Route 35, accident, referred to other department.

•Arrow Tru-Line, 720 E. Perry St., 911 hang up call, handled.

•East Wilson, auto violation, report taken.

•Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, funeral escort, handled.

•846 East Mulberry Street, 911 hang up call, handled.

•Aveue B & Oakwood, auto violation, handled.

•Wilson & Emmet, traffic stop, warning issued.

•Toy & Wilson Streets, traffic stop, warning issued.

•Bryan Police Department, 304 W. High Street, assisted other department, handled.

•339 Carson Drive, lift assist, in service.

•605 South Main Street, assisted civilian, handled.

•Goodwill, 1210 South Main Street, assisted civilian, handled.

•South & Beech Street, traffic stop, warning issued.

•High & Main Streets, traffic stop, warning issued.

•Goodwill, 1210 S. Main Street, assisted civilian, handled.

SEPTEMBER 26

•McDonalds, 1207 S. Main Street, auto violation, warning issued.

•Main & Pierce, traffic stop, warning issued.

•Plaza Motel, 1604 S. Main Street, traffic stop, warning issued.

•1200 S. Main Street, property damage, report taken.

•900 S. Walnut St., suspicious auto, handled.

•Beech & Center St., Oxford & Center, traffic stop, warning issued.

•Perry & Main St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•N. Main St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•Trevitt & Garden St., juvenile complaint, arrest juvenile.

•High & Union St., assisted civilian, handled.

•203 Glen Arbor Dr., first responder, in service.

•Unique-Chardan Corp., 705 S. Union St., suspicious auto, handled.

•Farmers & Merchant Branch, 1000 S. Main St., burglar alarms, handled.

•605 S. Main St., assisted civilian, handled.

•Tomco, 730 E. South St., traffic stop, citation issued.

•Townline & High St., hazardous condition, handled.

•Butler & Portland St., dog complaint, gone unable to located.

•Bryan Police Department, 304 W. High St., assisted civilian, handled.

•Four Seasons, 233 S. Main St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•High & Union St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•County Road C & County Road 15, traffic stop, warning issued.

•200 S. Main St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main St., traffic stop, waring issued.

•Buffalo & High, traffic stop, warning issued.

SEPTEMBER 27

•Meadow Creek Apartments, 1700 High St., disturbing the peace, arrested adult.

•319 S. Beech St., family trouble, handled.

•115 N. Emmet St., CO detector activation, in service.

•907 W. High St., assisted civilian, handled.

•322 N. Beech St., warrants, handled.

•1323 E. Wilson St., disturbing the peace, handled.

•415 N. Williams St., assisted civilian, handled.

•CHWC, 433 W. High St., assisted civilian, handled.

•Skate Park, 925 E. Perry St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•Bryan Police Department, 304 W. High St., harassment, report taken.

•1100 Meadowbrook Rd., assisted civilian, gone unable to locate.

•321 S. Beech St., assisted civilian, report taken.

•Foxglove Apartments, 103 Palmer Ln., assisted other department, handled.

•321 S. Beech St., assisted civilian, report taken.

SEPTEMBER 28

•400 Oakwood Ave., dog complaint, unable to locate.

•Northwestern Federal Credit Union, 234 N. Main St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•Center & Portland, disturbing the peace, handled.

•State Bank & Trust Company, burglar alarms, handled.

•Edgerton & Walnut St., 911 hang up, handled.

•Fountain City Ice House, 110 W. Mulberry St., forgery/fraud, report taken.

•Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn St., funeral escort, report taken.

•CHWC, 433 W. High St., funeral escort, handled.

•Kora Brew House & Wine Bar, assisted another department, report taken.

•417 E. Mulberry St., harassment, handled.

•CCNO, warrants, report taken.

•1613 E. Wilson St., assisted department, handled.

•Precise Metal Form Inc., 810 Commerce Dr., burglar alarms, handled.

•Emmet & High St., accident, no report, closed.

•6695 St. Rt. 15, possible trailer fire, in service.

•High & Main St., accident, no injury, handled.

•901 E. Maple St., assisted other department, handled.

•Chief Supermarket, 1380 S. Main St., lockouts, handled.

•Union Trailer Court, 600 S. Union St., suspicious person, handled.

•Taco Bell, 1104 S. Main St., accident, no injury, handled.

•Phil’s One Stop Marathon, 402 S. Main St., suspicious auto handled.

SEPTEMBER 29

•Main & High St., suspicious person, handled.

•200 N. Main St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•Town & Country, 1210 E. High St., business checks.

•Town & Country, 1210 E. High St., busines check, handled.

•Main & Maple St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•Titan Tire, 927 S. Union St., lockouts, handled.

•300 W. High St., assisted other department, handled.

•Meadow Creek Apartments, 1700 E. High St., harassment, handled.

•425 Oakwood Ave., dog complaint, handled.

•City Lot 5, impound vehicle, handled.

•200 S. Main E. Alley, traffic stop, warning issued.

•CHWC, 433 W. High St., assisted civilian, handled.

• McDonalds, 1207 S. Main St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•1323 E. Wilson St., assisted civilian, handled.

(Sept. 29) 1255 W. High St., burglar alarms, handled.

SEPTEMBER 30

•869 E. Bryan St., prowlers, handled.

•N. Main, traffic stop, warning issued.

•Moore Pool, 1017 Oakwood Ave., business check, handled.

•Parkview & Portland, accident, handled.

•Selking International, 924 E. Bryan St., suspicious auto, handled.

•Bryan, juvenile complaint, report taken.

•307 Center St., junk vehicles, report taken.

•Walnut & Wilson, disturbing the peace, handled.

•Bryan Police Department, 304 W. High St., warrants, report taken.

•Blueberry Hill Pancake House & Restaurant, 122 S. Union St., assisted civilian, cancelled call.

•Main Street Diner, 136 N. Main St., trash complaint, handled.

•525 S. Walnut St., family trouble, report taken.

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main., lockouts, handled.

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main., warrants, report taken.

•Portland & Center St., auto violation, handled.

•1103 Willmoore Circle, lockouts, handled.

•High & Beech St., auto theft, handled.

•Oakwood Ave., auto violation, handled.

•Blueberry Hill Pancake House & Restaurant, 122 Union St., lockouts, handled.

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main St., foot patrol, handled.

•Bryan Community Apartment, 936 E. Wilson St., 911 hang up call, handled.

•510 S. Allen St., neighbor trouble, handled.

•Pleasantwood & Avenue A, lockouts, handled.

•Burger King, 1220 S. Main St., accident no injury, report taken.

•1323 E. Wilson St., family trouble, handled.

•Compassion Medical Clinic, 614 E. Edgerton, foot patrol, handled.

OCTOBER 1

•500 E. High St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•500 S. Cherry St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•Main & Trevitt, warning issued.

•Circle K, 923 S. Main St., assisted civilian, citation issued.

•Union & Main, traffic stop, citation issued.

•Main & Perry St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•Union Place Dr., traffic stop, warning issued.

•900 S. Beech St., traffic stop warning issued.

•1012 Clover Rd., accident no injury, report taken.

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main St., accident no injury, report taken.

•High & Allen, accident, no injury, report taken.

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main, lockouts, handled.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court, 511 N. Union, lockouts, handled.

•Circle K, 923 S. Main St., forgery/fraud, handled.

•Main & Bulter St., assisted civilian, handled.

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main St., accident no injury, report taken.

•Walnut & Holden St., hazardous condition, handled.

•528 S. Beech St., lockouts, handled.

•Bryan Police Department, 304 W. High St., assisted civilian, handled.

•Center & County Road 13, auto violation, gone and unable to locate.

•High & Vine St., traffic stop, warning issued.

•1120 Cardinal Dr., 911 hang up call, handled.

•120 W. High St., assisted civilian, handled.

MONTPELIER POLICE

SEPTEMBER 30

•Arrested Andrew Northrup, age 20, of 303 Grove St., Edon, OH for Theft. He was released.

SWANTON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 16

•Crabtree Crt., 911 Hang Up

•Main St., Train Blocking Road

•Hallett Ave., Civil Dispute

•Memorial Park, Injury-Assist Rescue

•W. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Deputy

SEPTEMBER 17

•Airport @ Hallett, Suspicious Person

•Sanderson St., Theft

•S. Main St., Fight-Trespassing

•Memorial Park, Assault

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Citizen

•Dodge St., Menacing

•Chestnut St. Welfare Check

•Dogwood Dr., Open Door

SEPTEMBER 18

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Swanton Reservoir, Assist Rescue-Injury

•S. Hallett Ave., Accidental Alarm

•Airport @ Co. Rd. 1-3, Assist OSP-Crash

•Dodge St., Warrant Arrest

•Buckthorn Dr., Suspicious Person

SEPTEMBER 19

•Church St., Underage Intoxication

•Church St., Damaged Sign

•E. Airport Hwy., Theft

•E. Airport Hwy., Injury Accident

•Veronica St., Noise Complaint

•Airport @ Forrester, Disorderly Conduct

SEPTEMBER 20

•Elton Pkwy, Accidental Alarm

•Lawrence St., Noise Complaint

•Airport @ S. Main, Reckless Driver

SEPTEMBER 21

•Airport @ Co. Rd. 1-3, Suspicious Person

•W. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Swanton Middle School, Unruly Student

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Crestwood Dr., Suspicious Person

•Franklin St., Debris In Roadway

SEPTEMBER 22

•Garfield @ Elton Pkwy, Disabled Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•St. Richard Crt., Possible Scam

•High School, Welfare Check

•Kierra Ln., Violation No Contact Order

•N. Main St., Accidental Alarm

•Hickory St., Disorderly Conduct

SEPTEMBER 23

•Dodge St., Disabled Vehicle

•Church St., Domestic Dispute

•Elton Pkwy, Threats

•Harding Dr., Telecommunication Harassment

•Main @ South St., Warrant Arrest

SEPTEMBER 24

•Dodge @ Main St., Glass In Roadway

•Lawrence St., Found Property

•W. Airport Hwy., Custody Dispute

•Church St., Suspicious Act

SEPTEMBER 25

•Brookside Dr., Citizen Assist

•E. Airport Hwy., Animals left in Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Vehicle

•St. Richard Crt., Stalking

•E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang-Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Drug Possession

•Memorial Park, Suspicious Person

SEPTEMBER 26

•N. Main St., Unlock Vehicle

•Harrison St., Domestic Dispute

•Maddie St., Neighbor Dispute

•Harrison St., Domestic Dispute

•Airport @ S. Main, Suspicious Person

SEPTEMBER 27

•N. Main St., Stalking

•Main St. Crossing, Train Blocking Road

•Hallett @ Chestnut St., Disabled Vehicle

•S. Main St., Assist-Outdoor Fire

SEPTEMBER 28

•Main St. Crossing, Train Blocking Road

•S. Main St., Animal Caught in Fence

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driving

•Church St., Peace Keep

•W. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue-ill

SEPTEMBER 29

•Memorial Park, Criminal Damage

•Kierra Lane, Civil Dispute

•W. Airport Hwy., Property Damage

•Cass St., 911 Hang Up

•Paigelynn St., Parking Issue

•Maddie St., Parking Issue

•Church St., Peace Keep

•W. Garfield, Intoxicated Person

SEPTEMBER 30

•Maddie St., Truant Student

•Airport @ SH 64, Disabled Vehicle

•Dodge @ Munson, Debris In Road

•S. Munson Rd., Wires Down

•W. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Firearms Possession

WAUSEON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 23

•200-B Lawrence Ave., Debris/Item in Roadway

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 54, Investigate Complaint

•514 W. Leggett St., Investigate Complaint

•250 E. Linfoot St., Unit 6

•840 W. Elm St., Mental

•950 E. Oak St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•300-B E. Airport Hwy., Disabled Vehicle

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•1085 Barney Oldfield Dr., Juveniles

•360 Virginia Dr., Accident (Property Damage)

•940 E. Oak St., Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 24

•320 Elm St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•230 Clinton St., Mental

•263 W. Chestnut St., Domestic Violence

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., Unit 136

•300-B Joanna Dr., Animal Call

SEPTEMBER 25

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Mental

•330 Enterprise Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•133 Cedar Ct., Accidental Overdose

•N. Shoop Ave. @ E. Linfoot St., Disabled Vehicle

•740 E. Elm St., Mental

•W. Elm St. @ Ironton St., Family Trouble

SEPTEMBER 26

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•Cherry St. @ S. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 37, Welfare Check

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Threats / Harassment

•140 S. Brunell St., Suspicious Activity

•Concrete Plant, Suspicious Activity

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 6, Investigate Complaint

SEPTEMBER 27

•N. Fulton St. @ W. Elm St., Debris / Item in Roadway

•728 S. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•1120 N. Shoop Ave., Unit 11, Civil Matter

•600 Wood St., Debris

SEPTEMBER 28

•140 W. Leggett St., Welfare Check

•415 Cole St. Unit 5, Suspicious Activity

•405 E. Linfoot St., Debris / Item in Roadway

•491 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•100-B N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•229 Beech St., Domestic Violence

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1496 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

SEPTEMBER 29

•1341 N. Haven Ln., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•242 West Dr., Welfare Check

•886 Krieger St., Welfare Check

•230 Clinton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•670 Spruce St., Larceny

•N. Shoop Ave @ E. Linfoot St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1082 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

•628 Cherry St., Telephone Harassment

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 705, Trespassing

WEST UNITY POLICE

SEPTEMBER 21

•Animal Problem

•Criminal Mischief

•Juvenile Problem

•Speed / Warning

SEPTEMBER 22

•Disorderly Conduct

•Disabled Vehicle

•911 Hang Up

SEPTEMBER 23

•911 Hang Up (2)

•Domestic Dispute

•Medical Emergency

•Speed / Warning

SEPTEMBER 24

•Citizen Assist

•Lock Out

SEPTEMBER 25

•Unsecure Premises

•Keep the Peace

•Found Property

•Medical Emergency

•Fraud

•Domestic Dispute

•Lock Out

SEPTEMBER 26

•Animal Problem

•Medical Emergency (2)

•Lock Out

•Funeral Escort

•Fireworks

•Stop Sign / Warning

SEPTEMBER 27

•Unsecure Premises

•Medical Emergency

•Disorderly Conduct (2)

•Disorderly Persisting / Arrest (2)

•911 Hang Up

•Traffic Crash

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Frederick A. Northrup, II, age 32, of Delta, previously pled guilty to five counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Northrup possessed material showing a minor or impaired person participating in sexual activity.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Northrup to four years of community control. He ordered Mr. Northrup to serve 30 days in CCNO; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be successfully discharged from treatment at the Center for Child and Family Advocacy and successfully complete any recommended aftercare; not enter bars and/or taverns; comply with an 11:00 pm. to 5:00 a.m. curfew; have no unsupervised contact with minors; have no relationship with anyone having minor children; possess no electronic devices with internet capabilities or sexually explicit material; have no social media accounts; and register as a Tier II sex offender.Mr. Northrup was found to be a Tier 11 sex offender, which requires address registration and verification for a period of 25 years, with in-person verification every 180 days with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Northrup serving 14 months in prison.

•Aaron McGee, 46, of 605 Prouty Avenue, of Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to Carrying Concealed Weapons. He did knowingly carry or have, concealed on his person or concealed ready at hand, a handgun.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. McGee to 1 year of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, obtain a valid driver’s license, obtain valid auto insurance, be assessed for drugs/alcohol, and successfully comply with any recommended treatment, forfeit said firearm, and serve 10 days in CCNO.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. McGee spending 180 days in CCNO.

•Kyle Burditt, 27, of 2465 Glenn Arbor Dr., Napoleon, previously pleaded guilty to Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles. He did, with knowledge of its character or content, recklessly directly sell, deliver, furnish, disseminate, provide, exhibit, rent, or present to a juvenile any material or performance that is obscene or harmful to juveniles. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Burditt to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 5:00 am. curfew, to have no unsupervised contact with any minor, to have no relationship with a person with a minor child, successfully complete the Sex Offender Treatment Program with The Center for Child & Family Advocacy, have no social media, not to possess any computer or cellphone, and to serve 30 days in CCNO, with credit for 1 day already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Burditt spending 10 months in prison.