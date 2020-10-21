West Unity Enjoys Old Time Fall Fest

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

PERFECT FALL DAY … With at least a dozen different delicious chilis to taste and ice cold apple cider slushees, fall fest goers browsed around downtown West Unity on October 10, 2020. They were greeted by political candidates, neighbors and the giant DumDum. Music from the 50’s through 70’s filled the air and the opening of the Christmas shops for the season delighted everyone who wandered in. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)