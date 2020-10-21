Book Of Adventure By Fayette Author

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

An author originally from Fayette, Dean Bates, has published a book on his adventurous 85 years of life including being a West Point graduate, Air Force pilot and instructor flying all over the United States and Europe. He has traveled extensively as an international businessman with projects in Ethiopia, Kenya, Finland, Australia, and other countries.

He has been a sailing enthusiast with five trips from Florida to the Bahamas and a two-summer voyage from Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The book is not an autobiography but instead is an accumulation of testimonies as to the faithfulness of the Lord through his heritage, and the life of he and his family. Adventure has been and still is in his blood, and fear has not been a major factor in his life.

The book is full of specific examples of unusual circumstances that he attributes as coming from the Lord. Although the focus of the book is to tell his story to his grandchildren, the purpose of the book also to encourage and inspire the reader of faith to consider that they too have a story to tell their walk with the Lord.

The name of the book is “Grandpa’s Walk with the Lord” and it is available to be purchased wherever books are sold.