Tuesday, October 14
West Unity Fall Fest Set For Saturday

The West Unity Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to celebrate the season at the annual Fall Fest on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Enjoy a lively craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Legion and downtown area, sample delicious entries at the chili cook-off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and savor local flavors from food trucks like Maybe Cheese Born With It and a specialty coffee truck. It’s a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together and experience the best of autumn in West Unity.

