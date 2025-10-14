The West Unity Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to celebrate the season at the annual Fall Fest on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Enjoy a lively craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Legion and downtown area, sample delicious entries at the chili cook-off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and savor local flavors from food trucks like Maybe Cheese Born With It and a specialty coffee truck. It’s a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together and experience the best of autumn in West Unity.
West Unity Fall Fest Set For Saturday
