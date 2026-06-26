West Unity Man Among Those Indicted By Defiance County Grand Jury

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris J. Murray has released the following information regarding recent indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on June 23, 2026.

Among those indicted was 27-year-old Dominick T. Gomez, of West Unity, for Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a Felony of the Third Degree.

—DOMINICK T. GOMEZ, age 27, 501 E. Church St., West Unity, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on June 16, 2026, Gomez fled in a vehicle from a disturbance on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, and caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area when he led officers on a high-speed pursuit that entered into Fulton County where Gomez was ultimately stopped and taken into custody.

Other indictments included:

—ANGELA R. ADOLF, age 46, 860 McKinley St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on August 25, 2025, during a traffic stop on Clinton St., in Defiance, Adolf was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

—CHRISTIAN R. FRIESNER, age 32, 802 Holgate Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on December 18, 2025, during a traffic stop on Second St., in Defiance, Friesner was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

—CHRISTINE M. HOWE, age 39, 209 W. Rings St., West Unity, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on February 13, 2026, during a traffic stop on Clinton St., in Defiance, Howe was found to be in possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II drug.

—SETH M. OKULEY, age 28, 411 Auglaize St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on February 28, 2026, during a traffic stop on Hopkins St., in Defiance, Okuley was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

—ELIZABETH J. DOEDEN, age 37, 13925 Guy St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on February 25, 2026, during a traffic stop on Spencerville St., in Hicksville, Doeden was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

—CHEZ JALEN-MARQUISE KING, age 28, 9034 Westwood St., Detroit, Michigan, was indicted for One Count of Identity Fraud, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Grand Theft, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 15, 2025, King used the personal identifying information of another, without their consent, and with the intent to hold himself out to be said individual to purchase a vehicle, in Defiance, and the value of the vehicle was seven thousand five hundred dollars or more, but less than one hundred fifty thousand dollars. Authorities further allege that King then obtained said vehicle from the dealership by deception.

—TERRALE R. SMITH, age 34, 1023 Harrison Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on June 16, 2026, Smith possessed a device filled with urine belonging to another, which he used to avoid testing positive during a drug screen conducted by his probation officer, in Defiance.

—RODNEY S. MCFEE, age 67, 502 Old Bear Rd., Royal Garland, Arkansas, was indicted for One Count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a Felony of the Fifth Degree, and One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on May 22, 2026, on US 24, in Defiance, McFee operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and he also knowingly transported or had a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle with him at the time.

—ANGELA J. ANKNEY, age 49, 11636 Huber Rd., Sherwood, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on May 4, 2026, during a traffic stop on US 127, in Sherwood, Ankney was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

—KIMBER R. SWAIN, age 32, 1811 Joffre Ave., Toledo, was indicted for Two Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on May 4, 2026, during a traffic stop on US 24, in Defiance, Swain was found to be in possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine and Psilocyn, each a Schedule I drug.

—NICOLLETE L. COLLINS, age 36, 19915 Road 72, Paulding, and LOGAN D. MOSS, age 34, 9481 Anderson St., Mark Center, each were indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on December 19, 2025, during a traffic stop on Emerald Rd., in Sherwood, Collins was found to be in possession of Dextroamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, and Moss was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, also a Schedule II drug.

—APRIL D. MCATEE, age 50, 9008 Hemphill Dr., was indicted for One Count of Possession of Cocaine, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on March 23, 2026, during a traffic stop on US 24, in Defiance, McAtee was found to be in possession of Cocaine.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 9 a.m.