Sauder Village Hosts Full-Day July 4th Celebration With Naturalization Ceremony, Breakfast Buffet

Your entire family can celebrate America’s 250th birthday immersed in unique living history, plus great food, a beautiful setting and an experience unlike anywhere else in the area.

Sauder Village, Ohio’s largest living history museum, is hosting a full-day celebration, Saturday, July 4, with fun and activities for all ages.

Powerful and distinctly patriotic, the U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony will take place in the Historic Village. At 11 a.m., people born in countries around the world will take the Oath of Allegiance, officially becoming United States citizens.

The Fort Defiance Dixieland Jazz Band will provide live music. The ceremony is included with your admission to the Historic Village. Veterans and active-duty Military receive free admission.

Purchase a picnic lunch at the Soda Fountain from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Choose from a hot dog combo or hot sandwich combo and enjoy it anywhere on the grounds as Sauder Village joins the statewide celebration “America 250 Homecoming and Picnic.” The event will include games and activities all day long.

The Barn Restaurant will host a Breakfast Buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring biscuits and gravy, egg bake, hash brown casserole, fried chicken and more.

“With all we have going on, there really is no better place to celebrate America’s 250th milestone,” said Andi Erbskorn, Director of Marketing and Development.

“July Fourth is such a special day at Sauder Village and the perfect opportunity for families to connect with the past.

“Get inspired by the Naturalization Ceremony, enjoy a great breakfast buffet or picnic lunch and spend America’s birthday learning about its history in an engaging environment.”

For rates, tickets, hours and more details, visit SauderVillage.org or call 800-590-9755.