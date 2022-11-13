WEST UNITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Railroad Property Sale Options Considered

MORE TIME NEEDED - Council decides to table Ordinance 2022-12 - An ordinance establishing manufactured/mobile home parks “MH” as a residential zoning district. (BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)
By: Amy Wendt
On the November 10 regular meeting, village council members discussed the sale of the abandoned railroad property formerly owned by Cincinnati Northern.
Council approved Ordinance 2022-11-An ordinance authorizing advertisement for bids for the sale of real estate owned by the village pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 721.03 and declaring the same to be an emergency.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.