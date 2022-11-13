WEST UNITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Railroad Property Sale Options Considered

MORE TIME NEEDED - Council decides to table Ordinance 2022-12 - An ordinance establishing manufactured/mobile home parks “MH” as a residential zoning district. (BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On the November 10 regular meeting, village council members discussed the sale of the abandoned railroad property formerly owned by Cincinnati Northern.

Council approved Ordinance 2022-11-An ordinance authorizing advertisement for bids for the sale of real estate owned by the village pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 721.03 and declaring the same to be an emergency.