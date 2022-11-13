Stryker Area Heritage Council Holds Annual Meeting & Banquet

WIELAND … Stryker Heritage Foundation President Terry Wieland begins organizations annual banquet meeting. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The annual membership meeting and banquet for the Stryker Area Heritage Council was held on Thursday, November 10th at the Stryker Methodist Church.

This year’s meeting was the first since COVID-19 caused the meetings to be put on hold.