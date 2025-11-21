WHERE SECOND CHANCES BEGIN: The Fulton County Humane Society’s Mission

FCHS …The Fulton County Humane Society offers a large-scale, clean space for the county's animals in need.

PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

VELVET … Velvet remains a favorite of the FCHS – and in need of a loving home.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Humane Society in Archbold quietly carries out some of the most compassionate work in northwest Ohio: ...