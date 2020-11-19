While Acknowledging Uncertainty Of Times, Stryker School Board Approves Five-Year Forecast

By: Rebecca Miller

Stryker School Board voted to approve the Treasurer/CFO’s Financial Reports and Recommendations, as always, at the November 16, 2020 board meeting. As Treasurer Jill Peters recommended the approval of the Five-Year Forecast, she added that it had been “hard to do as we have no idea what is going to happen.”

With the situations in the nation and around the world this year, planning ahead is harder than ever. The board voted to approve her reports and recommendations which also included:

Then and Now Certificate in the amount of $7500 for Works International, Inc

Amendment to the Appropriations

Amended Certificate of Estimated Resources

General Fund cash balance of $7,630,501.26, Total Revenue of $520,730.73 and Total Expenses of $468,177.42

Acceptance of the following donations: $5000 donation to be used for cafeteria expenses from Tyson; $594 for JH Football helmets from Team Valhalla Racing, Inc.; $500 for Stryker Football fund from Athletic Boosters; $638.25 for Jr. Class for concessions from anonymous source; $1005 for Jr. Class for concessions from anonymous source; and $250 for Stryker Girls Basketball fund from Jim Schmidt Family of Dealerships

Principal Dave Schultz was not present, so Dean Beth Morr shared his report with the Board.

October Senior Student of the Month is Spencer Clingaman with the Sponsor being Vision Photography for the character trait of Honesty

November 11 – Schultz wanted to thank Matt Arnos and Beth Morr for putting on an excellent noon luncheon and presentation for the veterans at the Legion Hall. Flags were presented along with a slide show of veterans from our area.

November 17 Christmas for Kids (raised $4034.58. Thank you to student council and Mr. Keween

November 20- Girls Basketball Season opens with Pettisville away game

Parent Teacher Conferences will be held Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24, with students at school for the day, as PT conferences will be from 3:30-6:30 by phone. On Wednesday there will be NO Students

November 26-30 FALL BREAK

November 27 Boys Basketball Season opens with North Central home game

November 30- December 18 Fall Air Test Window

In her Dean of Students Report, Morr informed the board:

Ottis Spunkmeyer Cookie Fundraiser is completed

PD for teaching staff on October 20 was training on teaching virtually

3rd Grade ELA State test was finished on October 22 and results should be released on December 14

Crazy Coin Day was November 6

Quarantined students being taught virtually/remotely is going well

Parent Teacher conferences are being scheduled to be held by phone

The Board approved Superintendent Nate Johnson’s personnel recommendations for Sheri House to be a classified certified substitute; to pay the following contract rates for work completed to Mentors Barb Yoder, Mel Baldwin and Hanna Meck; and supplemental contract for Tyecyn Towns to be Weight Room monitor.

In Johnson’s informational and discussion items he informed the board that the Board now has ownership of the Allison St. Property and be getting it cleaned up. Concerning Covid, Johnson said that the majority of the students who have needed to be quarantined have been so due to an outside contact.

The school has had a maximum of 32 out at one time and no staff has needed to quarantine lately. He thanked the staff and students for keeping their masks on and said he has no intention of closing school unless they have a lack of staffing or the state steps in and orders it.

Attention Parents: the Williams County Health Department has been overwhelmed by the number of calls they have had to make, so Mr. Johnson was informed that from now on the HD will email the parents letting them the OUT DATE and the IN DATE for their child, if they need to be quarantined.

The meeting adjourned at 5:52 with the next meeting scheduled.

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

.