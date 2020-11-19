Clinton Lyons (1955-2020)

Clinton E. Lyons, age 65, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan following a brief illness. Clint retired from the City of Bryan working in the Water Department. Clint was not a man with many hobbies, but he enjoyed spending time with his family and helping others whenever they needed a hand.

Clinton E. Lyons was born on July 13, 1955, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Leroy C. and Ollie M. (Sheldon) Lyons. He graduated from Bryan High School. He married Paula C. (Bliesner) Poll on October 25, 2008 in Bryan and she survives.

Clint is also survived by his children, Michael (Tricia) Lyons, of Bryan and Renee (Michael) Haas, of Cincinnati; stepchildren, Ryan Poll, of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neva (Thomas) Palanski, of Battle Creek, Michigan; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Ashlee, Jacob, Lauren and Andrew; father, Leroy C. Lyons, of Bryan; sister, Deborah VanScoder, of Bryan and brother, Jeff Lyons, of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ollie Lyons; brother Gary Lyons and grandson, Cody Lyons.

Due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The use masks in accordance with state mandates is required. Anyone showing symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan followed by a memorial service with Ted Mathes officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

Contributions in memory of Clint may be given to Shop with a Cop.