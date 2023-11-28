Williams County Academic League (WCAL) Completes Season & Holds Tournament

On November 14, 2023, the Williams County Academic League (WCAL) completed the League season and held the WCAL Tournament at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

In the league, Montpelier claimed the top spot with a score of 6 out of 1200. Edgerton secured the second position with a score of 5 out of 1205, followed by Bryan in third place with 4 out of 775.

Stryker took the fourth position with a score of 3 out of 945, while Edon and Hilltop tied for the fifth position, both scoring 2 out of 395 and 1 out of 385, respectively. North Central rounded out the standings in the sixth position with a score of 0 out of 80.

In JV league play, Stryker emerged victorious, taking the first position with a score of 3 out of 325. Edgerton followed closely in second place with 2 out of 325.

Montpelier claimed the third position with a score of 1 out of 200, while Bryan secured fourth place with 1 out of 160. Edon rounded out the standings in fifth place with a score of 1 out of 125.

Individual Varsity Winners

Rylan JoHantgen from Montpelier secured the top position with a perfect score of 6.0, earning 61.67 points. Alexis Vermillion from Edgerton claimed second place with a score of 4.0, totaling 46.25 points.

In third place was Eli Sponseller, also from Edgerton, with a score of 3.5 and a total of 44.29 points. Mattias Cheeseman of Stryker held the fourth position with a score of 5.5, with 43.64 points.

The fifth position went to Anna Vermillion from Edgerton, who scored 3.0, resulting in a total of 38.33 points.

Skylar Osborn from Edon secured the sixth position with a score of 4.5, totaling 31.11 points. In seventh place was McKenzie “Kenz” Rigg from Bryan with a score of 1.0, accumulating 30.00 points. Maggie Wheeler from Hilltop claimed the eighth position with a perfect score of 6.0, earning 28.33 points.

Greyson Saneholtz from Montpelier took the ninth position with a score of 3.5 and 24.29 points. Lastly, in the tenth position, Skyler Crooks from Bryan scored 6.0, with a total of 24.17 points.

Individual League Winners Junior Varsity

Jon Cronin from Edgerton secured the top position while Chloe Blakely, also representing Edgerton JV, claimed the second position.

Nate Howell from Edgerton JV followed in the third position. Jesse Stantz of Stryker JV held the fourth position. The fifth position was secured by Eli Snyder from Edon JV, and Olivia Kannel from Montpelier JV took sixth.

Hunter Lasley and Aaron Cheeseman, both from Stryker JV, shared the seventh spot. Gillian Davies from Bryan JV and Macy Xie, also from Bryan JV, held the eighth position together.

Ninth place went to Kaylee Mills from Montpelier JV, and rounding out the top ten was Ayden Pawlinski from Bryan JV.

Tournament winners are as follows: In Varsity, Bryan High School claimed the first-place position, while Montpelier High School secured second place. In Junior Varsity, Stryker High School emerged as the first-place winner, with Edon High School taking second place.

Bryan High School and Montpelier High School will go on to compete in the Quiz Off on April 12, 2024. The Northwest Ohio Quiz Off brings together the first and second-place Varsity winning teams from each county (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams) to crown the top quiz winner of the 4-county high schools.