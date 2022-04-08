Williams County Authorities Searching For Woman Wanted On Bench Warrant

Facebook

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Jessica L Conrad, age 35, with a last know address of Defiance, who is wanted on a Bench Warrant out of Williams Co Common Pleas Court.

Conrad’s original charge was two counts of Aggravated Possession for Meth and Fentanyl.

If you know the whereabouts of Conrad, please contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 419-636-3151 or your local law enforcement agency.