Williams County Board Of DD Members Take Oath Of Office

BRYAN, OHIO – Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities is excited to welcome Randy Allomong as a new volunteer board member and to have Michael Elkins return for another 4-year term.

Neil Oberlin, who served on the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities from 2014 to 2021, administered the Oath of Office to new board member Randy Allomong and to re-appointed board member Michael Elkins before the January 24, 2022 meeting.

The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities continues to ensure the availability of programs, services, and supports that assist individuals with developmental disabilities in choosing and achieving a life of increasing capability such that they can live, work, and play in the community, and to assist and support the families of these individuals in achieving this objective.

Pictured Left to Right: Outgoing board member Neil Oberlin, new board member Randy Allomong and re-appointed board member Michael Elkins who will be serving his second term.