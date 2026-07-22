WILLIAMS COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: County Sees Increase In Cyclosporiasis Cases

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Board of Health held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 21, at the East Annex in Bryan.

With the recent outbreak of cyclosporiasis resulting in diarrheal illnesses, Williams County has seen an increase in cases, according to Health Commissioner Oscar Hernandez III.

Hernandez told board members that there are 11 confirmed cases reported in the county. “As of yesterday (July 20), we had 11 confirmed cases and we update our website daily,” said Hernandez.

“Right now, the FDA and CDC are working together. It looks like right now that the iceberg lettuce source from Taylor Farms is what is causing this outbreak.”

Hernandez said there is guidance right now the health department is putting out for the public. “Cyclosporiasis is a pretty resistant parasite, so parasites are a little bit different than bacteria or viruses,” he pointed out.

“If you are working with iceberg lettuce, you try to remove the first two to three layers of lettuce to maintain that safety during this time.”

He noted that Taco Bell was reportedly not the only chain implicated, but there could be other restaurant chains that could be affected.

“We’re not necessarily saying that you should avoid eating at any one location,” he said, “but just to be mindful that there is that recall out there. They can always check with the FDA to see the most recent recalls.”

The Health Department staff continue to investigate cases and collaborate with local and state health partners to mitigate this outbreak.

Hernandez and Katie Brown participated in a conference call with other Northwest Ohio Health Commissioners and the Ohio Department of Health on July 10 to discuss reporting discrepancies between the local and state level regarding cyclosporiasis.

Hernandez also attended the Northwest Ohio Healthcare Coalition Steering Committee on July 13, where cyclosporiasis was discussed in terms of how healthcare and public health responses were handled.

HEALTH COMMISSIONER REPORT

Hernandez reported that he attended the Local Public Health Services Collaborative (LPHSC) Board meeting on June 18. The meeting discussed a decline in immunization and other services.

He, along with Kolleen Boland, met with Steve Heilshorn of Children’s Lantern and Christie Roan of Williams County Job and Family Services on June 24.

They discussed a potential partnership that could encourage more foster care in Williams County and more collaboration between the agencies.

HEALTH EDUCATION AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS REPORT

Katie Lantzsch reported that a total of 5 child safety seats were distributed in June, bringing the third quarter total to 27 seats.

The staff, led by Jessica Runkel, completed 37 store audits in Williams County. They assessed tobacco pricing and availability in the county. Runkel did a great job taking the lead in the first year of the project and was excited to continue growing the program.

The ECHO Coalition hosted a lunch and learn for its partners on June 12. The group heard from Never Let Go Ministries and partners from Toledo and Lucas County regarding the regional linkage grant. Workgroups continue to work on underage vaping prevention and harm reduction.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH REPORT

Kaile Holbrook reported that the health department finalized the mosquito surveillance process. Traps were set in five locations (each corner and center of the county) throughout Williams County.

These locations were chosen to monitor the mosquitoes found within each section of the county.

The county collected 9.75 tons of latex paint during the household hazardous waste event this year, compared to last year’s 7.1 tons.

The health department is working on contacting the Ohio EPA regarding the Scrap Tire Event funding that was applied for. The money would be used to fund the scrap tire event that is tentatively scheduled for September 22, 2026.

The board discussed a variance request from Irvin Derks in response to not being able to meet isolation distances for a new build.

The requirement is that it must be 50 feet from a sewage treatment system or 10 feet from a property line. He was asking for it because of a site-limited location.

The health department was notified they had received $67,132 for Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP), which is part of an Ohio Department of Health requirement.

The grant is given to local health departments in response to potential emergencies the county may encounter, from a tornado to chemical spills.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT RECEIVES MOSQUITO CONTROL GRANT

The Health Department received a mosquito control grant through the Ohio EPA. They have started collecting mosquitoes already.

The goal is to monitor the four corners and the center of Williams County, so the department can collect the mosquitoes and send them to the Ohio Department of Health lab, which will identify them and say what kind of disease could be inside them, though it doesn’t necessarily confirm it. This will help educate families and communities.

IN OTHER HEALTH BOARD ACTION

-Renewal of a contract with Credible Mind for $22,000. It’s an initiative which the health department pays through the four-year mental health program, which is also funded by the Four County ADAMHS Board.

It’s an online portal used by Defiance, Fulton, and Williams counties that helps understand what is going on with the public in terms of the different surveys it contains.

-Accepted the resignation of Bethany Coutz, ECHO Coalition Coordinator, effective July 24. She is relocating to Pennsylvania.

The health department is in the process of obtaining a drug-free community grant, a five-year grant that funds the position at $125,000 per year, and will know the status of the grant in September.

-The health department has posted a job opening for a fiscal officer to replace Sandy Shirkey, who is set to retire in January 2027.

-Approved a resolution for the Fox 36 (WUPW) campaign of $3,443 to be used for a drug-free coalition in conjunction with Drug Awareness Day on August 31, 2026.

-Approved an IRS mileage rate increase to 76 cents per mile.

-Approved an update to a public health order on 20347 County Road M, West Unity. It involves a situation with campers who are not connected to a household sewage treatment system.

-The health department is currently going through a standard fiscal audit required by the State of Ohio Auditor.

-Was reminded that the contract with EK Computers is coming up soon. Williams County IT (Information Technology) approached the health department about saving potential money on the department’s phone, internet, and fax lines.

-Hernandez reported there was some water in the basement of the Health Department’s main office in Montpelier following the recent heavy rains on July 17. The department is evaluating whether to file an insurance claim.

-Discussed HSTS Supplemental Regulations involving portable toilets and service contracts. It involves whether a situation arises with a public health nuisance being presented, or whether a person is looking to build.

It will include how long a portable toilet is allowable on a lot, which the board will continue to discuss later with the environmental committee on August 18.

-Was reminded of the staff development day on Friday, July 24. The office will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

-Went into executive session to discuss personnel matters of a public employee, with no action taken.

Next monthly board meeting will be on Tuesday, August 18, at a time yet to be determined.