WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Asbestos Mediation On 4th Floor Of Williams County Courthouse To Begin March 6th

LEGISLATIVE WORK … The Williams County Commissioners sign resolutions following their February 16 meeting. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The February 16th, 2023 Williams County Commissioners’ meeting began at 10 a.m. with a movement made by Bart Westfall and seconded by Terry Rummel to transfer funds. This movement was carried unanimously.

The first item of business on the agenda was Resolution 23-0071, approving the Williams County Auditor, Vickie L. Grimm, to create new lines and make supplemental appropriations to funds.