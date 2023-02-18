MONTPELIER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Montpelier Schools Search For Relatives Of Gladys Porter

LIFEWISE PROPOSAL … Pastor Harris addresses the Montpelier Board of Education regarding the LifeWise Academy. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The February 14th, 2023 Montpelier Board of Education meeting began with the recognition of students for student of the month. The students nominated are as follows:

KinderKlub - Maverick Rau; First grade - Tesla Hopper; Second grade - Jaxson Cocke; Third grade- Reid Parrot; Fourth grade- Lily Moore; Fifth grade- Kimberlie Curtis; Sixth grade- Cianna Shoup; Seventh grade- Brayden Epling; Eighth Grade- Madison Brown; High School- Kaycee Humbarger.