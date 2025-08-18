WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hear EMA/911 County Quarterly Updates

PHOTO BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTERNEW COORDINATOR … Zach Mershdorf is promoted to the new emergency coordinator position within the Williams County Emergency Management Agency.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on August 14, 2025, in the Commissioners’ Session Room. The meeting opened at 8:00 a.m., with the P...