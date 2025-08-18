First “Cops & Bobbers” Event Brings Kids & First Responders Together

PHOTO BY RENEA KESSER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFISHING … Wyatt, Scott, and Ethan Rhodus were ready to enjoy a beautiful day of fishing at this year’s first Cops and Bobbers event.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Sportsman Club hosted the first-ever “Cops and Bobbers” event on Saturday, August 16, 2025, providing local children with the opportunity to experience the outd...