WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners To Research Solutions For Sidewalk Loitering

DISCUSSING LOITERING … The commissioners discussed the Sanctuary and the need for further research into solutions for sidewalk loitering. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Commissioners met Thursday March 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. for their general session. Commissioners Lew Hilkert, Bart Westfall, and Terry Rummel were present, as well as Williams County Clerk Anne Retcher.