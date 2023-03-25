WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners To Research Solutions For Sidewalk Loitering

DISCUSSING LOITERING … The commissioners discussed the Sanctuary and the need for further research into solutions for sidewalk loitering. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)
By: Anna Wozniak
The Williams County Commissioners met Thursday March 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. for their general session. Commissioners Lew Hilkert, Bart Westfall, and Terry Rummel were present, as well as Williams County Clerk Anne Retcher.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.