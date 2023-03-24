MONTPELIER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Music Month Celebrated By Montpelier Schools; Students Of The Month Recognized

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … (Front) Keegan Clifford, Emeria Alpaugh, Kaylee Barrett, Carmen Saneholtz. (Back) Austin Priest, Lilly Owen, Braxton Henry, Tyler Lockwood, Emerson Moor. Not Pictured: Kloe Salisbury - 2nd grade. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The March 21, 2023 Montpelier Village Council meeting started at 5:30 p.m. with a moment of silence and the pledge of allegiance.

Present were Council members Jeremy Clinger, Dunne Gambler, Shawn Owen, Patti Rockey, and Rose Holding. Nate Rose was presiding.