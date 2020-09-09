Archbold Bluestreaks Roll Past Bryan 37-8 In Season Opener

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

LOOKING FOR A PATH … Archbold running back Noah Gomez looks for an opening in the first half against the Bryan Golden Bears.

Archbold 37 Bryan 8

Defending league champion Archbold jumped on Bryan early and rolled to a 37-8 victory at home. The Bluestreaks struck quickly with 12-yard scoring run by Noah Gomez with 8:56 left in the first quarter to make it 7-0.

The Archbold defense got into the scoring in the second quarter as Karter Behnfeldt had an interception return that covered 24 yards for a touchdown to make it 13-0. Quarterback DJ Newman accounted for the next Archbold score by going 68 yards thru the air to Brandon Taylor to stretch the lead to 20-0.

The Golden Bears got on the board then when Ethan Wasson fired a 14-yard scoring strike to Carter Brown and after the two-point conversion it was 20-8. Gomez added a one-yard touchdown run to close the first half and then Newman ran 68 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to keep Archbold in control at 34-8.

Newman finished 9/17 for 142 yards and ran the ball nine times for 102 yards. Korbin Shephard topped the Bryan offense with 70 yards on 16 carries.