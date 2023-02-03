North Central Elementary January Students Of The Month

JANUARY ACADEMIC STARS … North Central Elementary School recognizes the January 2023 “Students of the Month”. Each student was selected as “Student of the Month” for showing “POSITIVE ATTITUDE”.. Back Row, Left to Right: Ryelee Bridge, Avenell Pitts, Sierra Vanover, Stone Blank, Keagan Crivello. Middle Row, Left to Right: Brylee Baldwin, Brooks Wyrick, Miguel Cruz, Avery Haynes, Ethan Black-Snyder, Gabriel Lawrence. Front Row, Left to Right: Lane Maginn, Thea Rademacher, Aubrey Lyon, Zayden Ridenour. (PHOTO PROVIDED)