WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS : New Hot Shot Delivery Vehicle Approved For Department Of Aging

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The week of August 28th saw two general sessions for the Williams County Commissioners, the first on Monday and the second on Thursday.

Monday started off with Commissioners Hilkert, Westfall, and Rummel passing four resolutions, signing a letter from the Sheriff’s Office, purchase agreements for the Engineer’s Office 2023 international truck, approving the minutes from last Thursday, and the bills as presented by the county auditor.

Resolution 23-0256 approved supplemental appropriations. Resolution 23-0257 authorized a sublease agreement for the Secretary of State to acquire voting machines.

Resolution 23-0258 approved a petty checking account and caregiver assistance policy that amended the one passed nine weeks ago.

The last resolution of Monday, Resolution 23-0259, approved an agreement with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office for criminal justice information services.

The Commissioners then met with the Executive Director of the Department of Aging Donna Sprow at 10:15 a.m. to discuss and authorize boiler details, selling old vehicles, and the purchase of a new Hot Shot delivery vehicle and delivery concepts plan.

Thursday started out at 9 a.m. with the passing of three resolutions, signing a pay request from Maumee Valley Planning, the Dog Warden report for the week of August 21, credit card appropriations for August and September, the South Central Wastewater Treatment Facility emergency action plan, and then approving the minutes from Monday and the bills as presented.

Resolution 23-0260 approved transfer requests from the Williams County auditor and Hillside Country Living, Resolution 23-061 approved Commissioner Hilkert to apply for the State Capital Improvement Program, and Resolution 23-0262 amended a contract originally passed in Resolution 2022-0270 for software programming services to be shared between Ohio counties.

The Williams County Commissioners went into recess at 9:17 a.m. until their 9:30 a.m. appointment with Williams County Engineer Todd Roth, set to meet again September 7, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com

