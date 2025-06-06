WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Session Covers Department Reports & Planning

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Commissioners met for their regular session on the morning of June 3, in the Commissioners’ Session Room.

President Terry Rummel, Scott Lirot, and Bart Westfall were all in attendance. The meeting began promptly at 8:00 a.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Immediately afterward, the board entered into an executive session under Ohio Revised Code 121.22 to discuss pending or imminent court action at the request of Judge Gallagher and Prosecutor Zartman.

Upon returning to open session at 9:00 a.m., the commissioners approved the agenda with a few alterations. Scott Lirot expressed interest in a discussion involving the Northwest Water Tower District.

He plans to attend a meeting at the source with Todd Roth, on June 5, to further understand the concerning issues. Also added was a change order, sent from the Maumee Valley Planning Organization, and the Treasurer’s monthly input report.

Appropriations to various departments were approved for the Williams County Common Pleas Court, Williams County EMS, William’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the Williams County Victim Assistance Fund.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Job and Family Services and Kinnect was approved with no contest.

This is for the purpose of facilitating permanency outcomes for youth in the foster care system. Introduced for the first time as a new resolution, this contract period will start on July 1, 2025, and end on June 30, 2027.

Additional items under new business included a travel request for Sarah Stubblefield of the Department of Aging to attend Area Office of Aging Meetings, as well as Vickie Grimm, Auditor to the County, to attend the County Auditor’s Association of Ohio Summer Conference.

Along with the dog warden’s weekly report, a credit card appropriation was also presented to the Commissioners. This included appropriations from the Recorder and Auditor’s Office for the month of June.

The board received a report on hydrogeological mapping and 3D geologic modeling of glacial deposits in a multi-county area spanning Southeastern Michigan, Northeastern Indiana, and Northwestern Ohio.

It was noted that 33 permits were issued for work within the county and township road right-of-ways on behalf of Charter Communications.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 9:30 a.m. A list of upcoming events was also shared: Coffee with Commissioners at Four Seasons in Holiday City on June 10, an Elected Officials Quarterly Meeting on June 24, and a CCNO Board Meeting on June 25.