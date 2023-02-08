WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Sheriff Meets With Commissioners To Discuss Roof Repairs & Software

SHERIFF KOCHERT … An update on MARCs, a request for a new roof and the need for new software to have a better scheduling system were all discussed at the February 6, 2023 Williams County Commissioners session. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Williams County Commissioners, Lew Hilkert, Bart Westfall and Terry Rummel, started their morning a little later, but had a full day on Monday, February 6, 2023. At 10 a.m. they held the general session, approving the following:

-Resolution 59: supplemental appropriations.