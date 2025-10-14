Williams County Fairgrounds Hosts Amateur Radio Hamfest

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

RADIO ENTHUSIASTS … Amateur radio operators from the tri-state area attended the Williams County Amateur Radio Association’s Hamfest at the Williams County Fairground in Montpelier on Saturday, Oct. 11. A hamfest is an event where amateurs get together for fellowship and to swap or sell equipment to help each other. One of the highlights of the day was getting to walk through the mobile emergency communications trailer from the Paulding County Ohio Amateur Radio Club. The club gave away door prizes that included a new 10 watt hand-held radio with a high gain antenna, an Arrow hand-held portable satellite antenna, a Bioenno solar-panel battery power pack, a gift box of their own “Radio Active” coffee blend from Special Grounds Coffee Company and vanilla almond granola and gift certificates from DX Engineering, ARRL, and R & E Electronics along with hats and T-shirts from FlexRadio. In the photo, from left, Bryan Patterson, KB8ELG, President of the Fulton County Amateur Radio Club, and Lee Sanders also from the club and both from Delta show some of their equipment to Donnett and Chris Heyman from Wauseon.