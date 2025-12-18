Williams County Grand Jury Hands Down 15 Indictments

PRESS RELEASE- The Williams County Common Pleas Court Grand Jury met on Tuesday, December 16th, 2025, and returned 15 true bill indictments, according to the court’s entry and report. The grand jury was in session for one day, examined over eight witnesses, and considered 25 counts.

-BRAYDEN L. HIGHLAND, 18, Osseo, Michigan. Domestic violence, first degree misdemeanor, and strangulation, third degree felony. 25CR000157.

-MATHENO BRYANT-BEY, 36, Toledo. Harassment with a bodily substance, fifth degree felony. 25CR000158.

-JOSHUA R. SHRADER, 33, listed as homeless. Vandalism, fifth degree felony, two counts. 25CR000159.

-SAMUEL J. JOHNSON, 20, Kunkle. Tampering with evidence, third degree felony. 25CR000160.

-DAKOTA T. VIBBERT, 23, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felony. 25CR000161.

-NANCY G. MCCONN, 23, Port Richey, Florida. Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, third degree felony, with a specification for forfeiture of property, along with endangering children, first degree misdemeanor, three counts. 25CR000162.

-BRENTON L. NICHOLS, 42, Bryan. Theft, fifth degree felony, and attempt to commit an offense, fifth degree felony. 25CR000163.

-LAUREN L. HENDRICKS, 46, Montpelier. Domestic violence, fourth degree felony, and strangulation, third degree felony. 25CR000164.

-SAMUEL NII ARMAH ARYEE, 33, Bryan. Theft, fifth degree felony. 25CR000165.

-SABRINA K. ARYEE, 30, Bryan. Theft, fifth degree felony. 25CR000166.

-BETHANY J. MORGAN, 35, West Unity. Domestic violence, fourth degree felony. 25CR000167.

-BRANDI L. SWARTZEL, 43, Bryan. Possession of cocaine, fifth degree felony. 25CR000168.

-IAN D. GEESEY, 35, Bryan. Possession of a fentanyl related compound, fifth degree felony. 25CR000169

-KELCI L. DOWNS, 30, Montpelier. Possession of a fentanyl related compound, fifth degree felony. 25CR000170.

The court also ordered one indictment to be kept secret under Criminal Rule 6(E) until the defendant is apprehended or served. That sealed case includes unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, third degree felony, two counts, along with illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance, fifth degree felony, with a specification for forfeiture of property, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, fifth degree felony.

Indictments are allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.