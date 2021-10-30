Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Seventeen

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 19 and returned indictments against 17 individuals. Those indicted include:

Jessica E. Ayala was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Ayala is charged with failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

Craig C. Canfield, 47, of Williams County was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Canfield is charged with failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Dawn L. Colbart, 39, of Bryan was indicted for Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony. Colbart is charged with causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on or about October 7, after having previously been convicted of a domestic violence offense in the Defiance Municipal Court.

Ashley C. Collins, 35, of Homer, Michigan was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Forgery, also a fifth-degree felony. Collins is charged with the theft of forgery of personal checks in the amount of $7000 on or about March 17.

Lauren D. Goins, 27, of Williams County was indicted on one count of Theft, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Forgery, also a fifth-degree felony. Goins is charged with the theft and forgery of a personal check valued at $180 on or about June 2.

Douglas P. Hall, 33, of Bryan was indicted for Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony. Hall is charged with causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on or about October 9, after having been previously convicted of a domestic violence offense in the Bryan Municipal Court.

Joy E. Herman, 36, of Bryan was indicted for Endangering Children, first-degree misdemeanor. Herman is charged with creating a substantial risk to the healthy and safety of a fifteen-year-old on or about October 11.

John J. Kreisher, III, 41, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony. Kreisher is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about August 4.

Tara J. Lemmon, 48, of Bryan was indicted for Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony. Lemmon is charged with causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on or about September 17, after having been previously convicted of a domestic violence offense in the Bryan Municipal Court.

Logan W. Lirot, 32, of Defiance was indicted for Aggravated Possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Lirot is charged with possessing or using Fentanyl on or about August 5.

James R. Miller, 25, of Coldwater, Michigan was indicted on a total of four counts including one count of Burglary, a second-degree felony; one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Grand Theft, a third-degree felony; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth-degree felony. Miller is charged with breaking into an occupied structure in the Edon area as well as the theft of miscellaneous tools valued at $5734.33 in addition to a semi-automatic rifle on or about May 8. Miller is additionally charged with obtaining or receiving a Chevy pickup truck, which authorities believe Miller had reasonable cause to believe was stolen, on or about December 31, 2020.

Bradley Wayne Catlin Phillips, 31, of Williams Count was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both a fifth-degree felony. Phillips is charged with possessing or using Fentanyl and methamphetamine on or about April 24.

Damien J. Pursel, 27, of West Unity was indicted on a total of five counts including one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; one count of complicity to Illegal Conveyance of Prohibited Items onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a third-degree felony; one count of Intimidation, a third-degree felony; and one count of Intimidation of a Witness in a Criminal Case, a third-degree felony. Pursel is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine and cocaine on or about May 26 and acting with another to have methamphetamine delivered to him while in the custody of The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or about September 2. In addition, Pursel is charged with attempting to intimidate a Williams County Sheriff’s Detective as well as a witness in connection to the other charges on or about September 3.

Crystal K. Schuman, 42, of Montpelier was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Schuman is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about September 5.

Jeffrey L. Sines, 42, of Alvordton was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Sines is charged with failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Kimberly A. Welch, 40, was indicted for Burglary, a third-degree felony. Welch is charged with breaking into an occupied structure in the Edon area on or about August 8.

Tyler W. Wells, 32, of Corunna, Indiana was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Wells is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about August 31.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.