Columbus School Teacher Arrested By Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant have announced the arrest of a Columbus City Schools Northland High School teacher by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

Robert Pea, 60, of Columbus, was arrested this morning and is charged with one count of compelling prostitution, a felony of the third-degree. Pea contacted a minor victim through an online advertisement and engaged in sexual activity for hire. The case is part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, formed under the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission,includes resources from the Columbus Division of Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Police Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Adult Parole Authority, The Ohio State University Police Department, Salvation Army, Southeast Healthcare, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.