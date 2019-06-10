Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-Seven

The Williams County Court of Common Pleas Grand Jury convened on May 21, 2019 and returned indictments against 27 individuals facing a total of 40 charges. Those indicted include:

Tyler J. Baumgardner, 33, of Edon was indicted for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Baumgarder is accused of tampering with evidence during an official investigation on or about April 22.

Sharvell N. Burns, 26, of Toledo was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Burns in accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

Cameron M. Butler, 34, of Defiance was indicted for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Butler is accused of vandalizing property owned by the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or about March 28.

Crystal M. Conforti, 30, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Conforti is accused of using or possessing methamphetamine on or about March 20.

Nathan H. Dalton, 49, of Bryan was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Dalton is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

Jennipher J. Fisher, 42, of Montpelier was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Fisher is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

Ashley N. Grond, 33, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Grond is accused of using or possessing methamphetamine on or about May 10.

Jon E. Helton, 42, of Hillsdale, Michigan was indicted for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Helton is accused of causing damage to property owned by the Williams County Sheriff’s Department on or about December 17, 2018.

Donovan L. Joyner, 21, of Defiance was indicted on two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, one count a fifth-degree felony and the other a second-degree felony. The charges allege that, on or about March 21, Joyner photographed and possessed pictures of a minor or impaired person in a state of nudity.

Samantha M. King, 28, of Defiance was indicted on two counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. King is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection with two previous felony charges.

Kamey M. Kreais, 47, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Kreais is accused of possessing or using Fentanyl or methamphetamine on or about February 24.

Michael M. March, 33, of Stryker was indicted on two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony, one count of grand theft, a third-degree felony, and one count of weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. The charges originate from incidents occurring on or about May 9, when March is accused of having stolen a 1996 Ford Explorer, a 2016 GMC Sierra, and several guns. It is also alleged that March was in possession of a handgun after having previously been convicted of a felony drug offense.

Mark A. Mason, 45, of Montpelier was indicted on one charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and one count of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Mason is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on or about April 29 after having previously been convicted of a previous domestic violence charge. He is additionally accused of violating a protection order during the commission of the offense.

Richard L. Miller, 56, of West Unity was indicted for burglary, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that, on or about April 19, Miller trespassed in an occupied structure where someone was present or likely to be present with the purpose of committing a criminal offense.

Garrison F. Moses, 20, of Montpelier was indicted for harassment by inmate, a fifth-degree felony. Moses is excused of expelling a bodily fluid on a corrections officer at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or about April 26.

Stephen R. Munguia, 18, of Fayette was indicted on one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Munguia is alleged to have aid Dakota M. Swirles (see separate indictment information listed below) in the commission of those offenses.

Heather V. Nordness, 25, of Grover Hill, Ohio was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Nordness is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

Daniel E. Pupos, 39, of Morenci, Michigan was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about May 11, Pupos caused or threaten to cause harm to a family household member after he had been previously convicted of a domestic violence charge.

Lesley J. Quarles, II, 39, of Defiance was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, two counts of domestic violence, each a first-degree misdemeanor, one count of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of assault, also a fourth-degree felony. The charges originate from incidents occurring on or about May 2 and May 3, when it alleged that Quarles trespassed in an occupied structure where someone was present as well as causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Quarles is additionally accused of preventing another from dialing 911 from a mobile phone as well as causing or attempting to cause harm to a police officer during the officer’s performance of his official duties.

Ashely N. Ramirez, 32, of Defiance was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Ramirez is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about January 14.

Roxanne M. Rupp, 36, of Stryker was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Rupp is accused of using or possessing methamphetamine on or about March 6.

Jason L. Sheppard, 40, of Manchester, Indiana was indicted for robbery, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that Sheppard inflicted or attempted to inflict harm on another while committing a theft offense on or about May 3.

Dakota M. Swirles, 20, of Fayette was indicted on one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Swirles is accused of committed a theft offense and fled immediately after. It is also alleged that Swirles caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another as well as that Swirles was in possession of a black handgun at the time of the offenses. The incidents are alleged to have occurred on or about April 21, 2019.

Nickolus G. Toepfer, 31, of Kokomo, Indiana was indicted for robbery, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that Toepfer inflict or threaten to inflict physical harm on another while committing a theft offense on or about May 3.

Michael J. Vasko, 36, of Archbold was indicted on one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of forgery, also a fourth-degree felony. Vasko is accused of forging a total of $86,490.36 in checks belonging to Quality Coating of Montpelier on or about June 1, 2012.

Braden R. Whitlock, 21, of Stryker was indicted for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. Whitlock is accused of knowingly trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill on or about April 28.

Ashely L. Zimmer, 30, of Stryker was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Zimmer used or possessed methamphetamine on or about April 28.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely and accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

