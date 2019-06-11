Shirley Harrington (1937-2019)

Shirley A. Harrington, age 82, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 8:15 A.M. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center, where she was a resident.

She was employed at Allied Moulded and was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 for over 50 years. Shirley enjoyed doing word search puzzles, crocheting and doing embroidery.

Shirley A. Harrington was born on February 26, 1937, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Lee Robert and Mary Louise (Bostater) Ridgway. She married Clarence K. Harrington on July 28, 1973, in Angola, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2012.

Surviving are three sisters, Helen Speelman and Marlene Craig, both of Bryan, and Linda (Howard) McMullen, of Hicksville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Howard & Robert Ridgway; and one sister, Betty Law.

In accordance with Shirley’s wishes, services will be private. She will be laid to rest in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, next to her husband, Clarence.

Memorial contributions are requested to the American Cancer Society.

